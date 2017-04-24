Chicago Bears

Bears NFL Draft Preview: Creating WR depth while waiting for Kevin White's emergence

By John Mullin April 24, 2017 9:21 AM

CSNChicago.com Bears Insider John "Moon" Mullin goes position-by-position as the Bears approach the 2017 Draft, taking a look at what the Bears have, what they might need, and what draft day and after could have in store. Seventh in a series.

Bears pre-draft situation

Alshon Jeffery is on to Philadelphia after striking a one-year deal with the Eagles. For an offense that has let go of Jeffery, Brandon Marshall, Matt Forte, Martellus Bennett and Jay Cutler since the arrival of John Fox and his coaching staff in 2015, the search for replacement firepower has seldom been more urgent.

The splash from Cameron Meredith (14 games, 66 receptions) was a significant bright spot from the dismal '16. Bears are still waiting for some impact — ANY impact — from Kevin White after making him the No. 7 pick of the '15 draft and seeing his two NFL seasons end with broken leg bones. White was leading the Bears with 19 catches through four games last season when he was lost for the year, so some very guarded optimism is allowable.

"Kevin is going to have to step up, stay healthy, and he knows that, and he's motivated," said GM Ryan Pace. "We're excited about a handful of guys and we still have the draft ahead of us, too."

The free-agency addition of Eddie Royal in '15 was intended to bring an immediate infusion of veteran savvy and production at the nickel spot. Both his seasons were gutted by injuries, with a total of 70 receptions, the second-lowest two-year total of his nine-year career. Royal had foot surgery in December and is expected to be released when sufficiently healed.

This offseason was marked by a commitment to upgrading wideout speed, coming in the forms of Markus Wheaton from Pittsburgh and Kendall Wright from Tennessee.

"Markus is a deep threat receiver," Pace said. "[In] 2015 he was Top 10 in reception average. I really like his makeup and his toughness going all the way back to Oregon State, but he's a guy who can really run and gives us that element in our offense that I think that we need, speed. Unfortunately, he had a shoulder injury last year that happened kind of early in the season and then eventually needed surgery on it. But he's fully cleared now and we feel good about that now."

Pre-draft depth-chart'ing starters

WR - Kevin White

WR - Cam Meredith

WR - Markus Wheaton/Kendall Wright

Reserves: Dres Anderson, Josh Bellamy, Daniel Braverman, Rueben Randle, Eddie Royal, Deonte Thompson

Bears draft priority: Low/moderate

Names were added to the pool of options but none of the stature of Jeffery, and until the aggregate proves to better than simply average, the Bears will always look to add impact points-producers when the options present themselves. Rarely has their receiver corps had so many unprovens going into a season.

The organization believes White's run of bad luck is due to change and reduced some of the positional urgency with the offseason additions. Wheaton signed a two-year deal, Wright for one year, Meredith has had just one meaningful season and White is a virtual "rookie" for the third straight year.

Pace has drafted a wideout in each of his two drafts, White in '15 and Braverman last year. Braverman played three games without a catch and will be in another intense competition for a roster spot. Best guess would be a late-round wideout with abilities to enhance the return game.

Keep an eye on ...

Kenny Golladay, Northern Illinois — Caught 160 passes over two NIU seasons. Fits Bears' template for size (6-4, 218) and had private workout with them.

Jordan Westerkamp, Nebraska — Bears staffed his workout and could find a spot as a practice-squad player able to fill nickel role.

Chad Williams, Grambling — Private workout for Bears, had huge production and may be a value late-round pick for development.

2017 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama OLB Tim Williams

By CSN Staff April 24, 2017 11:39 AM

As part of our coverage leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft we will provide profiles of more than 100 prospects, including a scouting report and video interviews with each player.

Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama

6'3" | 244 lbs.

2016 stats:

31 tackles, 16 TFL, 9 sacks, 2 FF

Projection:

Second round

Scouting Report:

"Alabama has the type of talent and scheme on defense that can make life much easier for everyone along the front seven, but Williams has explosiveness and pass-rush talent to create his own havoc as a pass rusher regardless of what is around him. Scouts say he is lighter than his listed weight and needs to prove he can play with increased toughness in order to reach his potential. Williams' career might be as a pass-rush specialist, but he's talented enough at that endeavor to become a dangerous rush linebacker in the NFL." — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

CSN to look back on the history of the Bears Draft on the next installment of Bears Classics

bears_classics_the_chosen_ones_4-26_wed.jpg

April 24, 2017 11:30 AM

‘Bears Classics’ presented by Xfinity to debut Wednesday, April 26 at 11:00 PM CT -- Exclusively on CSN

Narrated by Chicago Bears/Pro Football Hall of Fame legend DICK BUTKUS

Chicago, IL (April 24, 2017) – CSN Chicago and the Chicago Bears will debut a brand new installment of its partnered Bears Classics presented by Xfinity Emmy award-winning documentary series when the network will take a look back at the 81-year of the pro football draft and the Bears picks that turned out to be franchise-changers for the years that followed.     

Debuting Wednesday, April 26 at 11:00 PM CT exclusively on CSN, Bears Classics will chronicle the most notable Bears draft picks in the team’s history.  It all started back in 1936, in Philadelphia.  That year, a group of executives from a young and prospering professional sports alliance gathered for a meeting.  Their mission was to conduct a fair and thoughtful process of choosing the best and brightest college players in the land to join the pro teams that represented the National Football League.

Now, 81 years later, The NFL Draft will return to where it all began in the “City of Brotherly Love.”  For 32 teams and for hundreds of young men, it's a life-changing time that can make or break careers. And for a nation of avid fans, the Draft has become a phenomenon of spring with all the drama of a Sunday Kickoff in the fall.

This hour-long installment of Bears Classics, subtitled The Chosen Ones, takes a look back at the top picks of the NFL's first franchise, highlighting the legendary players and executives who shaped the success of Chicago football.  Among the notable drafts highlighted include 1965, when future Hall of Famers Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers were both chosen by the Bears in the 1st round, along with the 1983 Draft, which proved to be a day when the team acquired several impact players of their Super Bowl championship team just two years later. 

This edition of CSN’s Emmy-winning Bears Classics documentary series will once again be narrated by Chicago Bears legend/Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus.  Butkus played for the Bears from 1965-1973 and is credited for redefining the middle linebacker position.  He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.  CSN’s Sarah Lauch is the Executive Producer of Bears Classics, Willie Parker is the Producer, and Kevin Cross is the network’s Senior Director of News & Original Content.

In addition to the documentary narration by Butkus, among the numerous players/media/execs interviewed in this edition of Bears Classics include exclusive interviews with the following individuals:

NEAL ANDERSON

Bears Running Back (1986 Draft, 1st round pick)

RICHARD DENT

Bears Defensive End (1983 Draft, 8th round pick)

MIKE DITKA

Bears Tight End (1961 Draft, 1st round pick)

GARY FENCIK

Bears Safety (1976 Draft, 10th round pick by Miami)

MATT FORTE

Bears Running Back (2008 Draft, 2nd round pick)

REX GROSSMAN

Bears Quarterback (2003 Draft, 1st round pick)

DAN HAMPTON

Bears Defensive End/Tackle (1979 Draft, 1st round pick)

TOMMIE HARRIS

Bears Defensive Tackle (2004 Draft, 1st round pick)

DEVIN HESTER

Bears Punt Returner/Wide Receiver (2006 Draft, 2nd round pick)

JIM MCMAHON

Bears Quarterback (1982 Draft, 1st round pick)

ED O’BRADOVICH

Bears Defensive End (1962 Draft, 7th round pick)

GALE SAYERS

Bears Running Back (1965 Draft, 1st round pick)

MIKE SINGLETARY

Bears Linebacker (1981 Draft, 2nd round pick)

BRIAN URLACHER

Bears Linebacker (2000 Draft, 1st round pick)

JERRY VAINISI

Bears General Manager (1983-86)

OTIS WILSON

Bears Linebacker (1980 Draft, 1st round pick)

Please note the following quotes from CSN’s premiere airing of Bears Classics: The Chosen Ones, debuting Wednesday, April 26 at 11:00 PM CT:

MIKE SINGLETARY (on not being drafted by any team in the first round): “I said ‘Lord, if you want me to play this game, let me get drafted by the Bears,’…and five seconds after I said that, my girlfriend came to the door and said ‘Mike, Mike, Mike, the Bears just drafted you’…it was like ‘Wow!  That was fast!"

MIKE DITKA (on making every play count): “You took the moment and you cherished it, and you played as hard as you could for as long as you could.  And that's the way I looked at football… I never took it for ‘oh boy, this is going to be here for a long time’ because you never really know.” 

JIM MCMAHON (on leadership): “That's the nature of the position, you have to assume a leadership role.  If they're not going to listen to you, you're not going to be very successful.  But I was lucky enough to play with those guys…they listened to me. They figured I knew what I was doing."

BRIAN URLACHER (on how to play the middle linebacker position): “Just a guy who can cover…a guy who can play the run, play the pass, a guy who likes contact.  You’ve got to understand the defense, you’ve got to know where everyone’s supposed to fit, also I guess a decently smart guy, because he has to know where everybody else fits in."

RICHARD DENT (on playing on the defensive line with William “The Refrigerator” Perry, who was the Bears first round pick in the ’85 Draft): "He made my job easier, and I tried to make his job easy.  Meaning that ‘Look William, I’m not going to let anybody hook me, so you don’t have to run from that a-hole to the b-hole or c-hole…you can just sit here and anchor.  Because I’m not letting nothing around me…and you’re not letting nothing inside of me."

CSN will also re-air this episode of Bears Classics on Thursday, April 27 at 11:00 PM and again on Sunday, April 30 at 7:00 PM.  In addition, fans can also get interactive prior and during every airing of Bears Classics with their thoughts, memories and comments by utilizing the Twitter hashtag #BearsClassics.  Plus, CSNChicago.com will provide additional, online exclusive interviews and commentary write-ups from CSN’s team of Bears experts. 

2017 CSN BEARS/NFL DRAFT COVERAGE PROGRAMMING NOTES:  In regards to coverage of this year’s NFL Draft, CSN will provide viewers with three upcoming special editions of In the Loop Prime presented by State Farm this week (featuring hosts Chris Boden, former Bears standpoint Alex Brown, and veteran Bears/NFL expert Hub Arkush). 

  • On Wednesday (Apr. 26) at 10:30 PM, fans can look forward to In the Loop Prime: Bears Draft Preview for a detailed overview of the entire draft field and thoughts on who the Bears will likely take with their first round (3rd overall) pick. 
  • On Draft Night (Thu, Apr. 27) at 10:30 PM, CSN will carry In the Loop Prime: Bears Draft Recap featuring live reports from Halas Hall, along with live reaction from Philadelphia from the Bears top pick and a number of additional key picks throughout the league. 
  • Then, on Sunday (Apr. 30) at 10:30 PM, CSN will carry In the Loop Prime: Bears Draft Review, which will assess the entire draft from both a Bears and overall league perspective, along with featured interview with Bears management with their reflections on the draft. 

In addition, CSNChicago.com will provide 24/7 Draft coverage throughout the week with numerous stories and featured interviewed from “Insider” John ‘Moon’ Mullin and its team of NFL experts.  For a deeper dive into the roster of this year’s top draft choices, fans are urged to visit CSNChicago.com’s “Road to the Draft” section: CSNChicago.com/2017-nfl-draft.

