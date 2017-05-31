Chicago Bears

Bears Talk Podcast: What kind of impact will Kevin White, Victor Cruz have on the 2017 Bears?

Bears Talk Podcast: What kind of impact will Kevin White, Victor Cruz have on the 2017 Bears?

By #BearsTalk May 31, 2017 12:04 AM

In a wide receiver-heavy Bears Talk Podcast, Chris Boden, John “Moon” Mullin and J.J. Stankevitz dive into some of the biggest questions that will impact the 2017 receiving core.

They also discuss whether the drafting of Trubisky actually raises the likelihood of Fox/Loggains being here in 2018.

Listen to the full episode at this link or in the embedded player below:

With Mark Sanchez injured, Bears will hang on to Connor Shaw

With Mark Sanchez injured, Bears will hang on to Connor Shaw

By JJ STANKEVITZ May 30, 2017 4:54 PM

When the Bears announced they'd waived Connor Shaw Tuesday morning to make room for wide receiver Victor Cruz, it begged a question: Would the door still be open for Shaw to return?

It only took a few hours for that question to be answered.

Mark Sanchez suffered a left leg injury during Tuesday's OTAs and is expected back for training camp in July, though he'll miss the remainder of the Bears' offseason program. That means the Bears would've been down to two quarterbacks for the remainder of their OTAs and June's veteran minicamp. 

So the Bears later Tuesday announced they rescinded the waiver request on Shaw and instead waived undrafted rookie free agent wide receiver Jhajuan Seales. Shaw is the only quarterback on the Bears' roster with experience in Dowell Loggains' offensive system, as Sanchez and Mike Glennon were brought in as free agents and Mitch Trubisky was in college a year ago.

Bears coaches have spoken highly of Shaw since he put together an impressive preseason game last year, completing five of six passes for 83 yards and throwing a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. That was the Bears' third preseason game of 2016; in their final preseason game, Shaw suffered a season-ending leg injury. 

"Connor did play well in that Kansas City game and sparked us a little bit," Loggains said. "But he’s the only guy with any experience in the system." 

Bears wide receiver Kevin White leaves no doubt: 'It’s got to happen now'

Bears wide receiver Kevin White leaves no doubt: 'It's got to happen now'

By John Mullin May 30, 2017 2:06 PM

Four games over the span of two years. That has been the NFL “career” of Kevin White, chosen seventh overall by the Bears in the 2015 draft. That’s little more than what the Bears got from Juaquin Iglesias, the same as they realized from Jarron Gilbert and less than Evan Rodriguez gave them in those players’ single, eminently forgettable year as Bears.

White did manage to move out to lead the Bears in pass receptions last year before the second of his season-ending leg injuries occurred. Maybe it was a tease, maybe (the Bears hope) a foreshadowing. Either way, White is unequivocal about the significance of 2017 as he and the Bears work through their OTA’s and minicamp leading into the break before training camp:

“It's got to happen now,” White said on Tuesday, a day that saw him participate fully in practice. “I've got to turn it up. You know even in year one, year two, I always want to turn it up and show what I can do.

“So to me, year three, it's time.”

“Time.” That’s the thing with White now.

He is returning under a closely monitored program, which has meant not taking part in every offseason practice. Yet that comes with its own peril, that of not fast-tracking a talented wide receiver who needs playing time to stretch and hone his abilities.

Now White, with franchise-grade natural speed, has the added task of re-learning elements of the act of running itself.

“You could say that I've just got to train the body again,” White said. “Fixing things, correcting things and just getting back to it. Overall I'm not worried about it, everything takes time but I feel pretty good.”

The Bears were cautious with White and his stress fracture of the 2015 offseason. A surgery in June would have allowed him to be back playing by midseason, but the early decision was to be conservative, turning to surgery only when the injury failed to heal sufficiently on its own.

Now a third offseason has as one of its central questions the development of a player projected to be one of the foundation pillars of the team by this time.

If there is a positive, it is that White considers himself a better receiver now than when he came to the Bears out of West Virginia.

“I think that’s common sense,” White said. “The knowledge I have, coaches I have around me.”

The time White has around those coaches remains the key.

