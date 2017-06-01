Cameron Meredith dealing with thumb injury, expects to be ready for training camp

With a finite number of coaching opportunities before training camp, the less time the Bears have to commit to working with Mitch Trubisky on receiving snaps under center, the better. So if one-half of the Bears’ snapping battery says it hasn’t been a big deal, that’s likely a promising sign for the highest-drafted quarterback this franchise has had in 65 years.

Center Cody Whitehair said Trubisky’s effort has been there to transition into taking snaps under center, which is the first hurdle for a college spread quarterback to clear.

“It’s pretty natural, really,” Whitehair said. “Usually, they come in, they’re hungry and they figure it out.”

Trubisky has been working on taking snaps under center since January, when he declared for the draft after one season running North Carolina’s offense almost exclusively from the shotgun. For what it’s worth, the Bears ran 63 percent of their plays from the shotgun in 2017, which was about average for the league.

“It's been a seamless transition,” Trubisky said after being drafted. “I feel like working under center has helped me become even more consistent with my footwork.”

Receiving a snap is, seemingly, a basic part of being a quarterback, but it’s not something that’s a given anymore with so many college offenses running more than 90 percent of their plays from the shotgun.

Still, there are more important things for Dowell Loggains and Dave Ragone to be spending their time on with Trubisky to get him ready for training camp next month. And parsing the words of Whitehair, receiving snaps isn’t getting in the way of that work.