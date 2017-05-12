Chicago Bears

Dowell Loggains on Jay Cutler becoming a Fox analyst: ‘I think he’s going to be wonderful’

By JJ STANKEVITZ May 12, 2017 4:24 PM

Jay Cutler’s first broadcast as a Fox analyst will be for Aug. 27’s preseason Bears-Titans game, and Dowell Loggains is ready for what his former quarterback’s TV debut will entail. 

“I’m perfectly ready for Jay to criticize our offense,” Loggains said. “I’ll hear it before you guys do through text message.” 

Few know the Bears’ offensive scheme better than Cutler, who worked with Loggains in 2015 (when he was the Bears’ quarterback coach) and 2016 (offensive coordinator). It won’t be until Week 6 that a Bears quarterback will have more regular season game experience running Loggains’ system than Cutler.

Loggains said Cutler is "very comfortable" moving from the field to broadcast booth, and is confident Cutler will do well in his new role. 

“I think he’s gonna be wonderful,” Loggains said. “Jay’s an extremely talented person. He’s a smart person. Jay will be successful in whatever he chooses to do and I think he’s going to do a wonderful job.

Splitting up reps for Mitch Trubisky, Mike Glennon the ‘biggest challenge’ for Bears coaches

By JJ STANKEVITZ May 12, 2017 2:04 PM

Mitch Trubisky took part in his first practice at Halas Hall on Friday, running through drills and seven-on-seven work as the Bears began the development process for the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. 

An unpadded practice with a roster of rookies and veterans on tryouts isn’t exactly the time for far-reaching analyses of how Trubisky will grow with the Bears — “I don’t know that we’re quite ready after one practice to define his career,” coach John Fox quipped. But this weekend’s rookie minicamp is an opportunity for Trubisky to take almost all of the reps at quarterback before Mike Glennon, Mark Sanchez and Connor Shaw join him for OTAs later this month and in June. 

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said the “biggest challenge” coaches have will be dividing up practice reps between their starting quarterback (Glennon) and their quarterback of the future (Trubisky). Shaw, too, is the only returning quarterback from last year’s roster, though he suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason.

“We have to be really smart with our plan and how we practice, because it’s not just one guy, it’s two guys and there’s Mark and there’s Connor,” Loggains said. “So we need to make sure that we’re getting everyone ready to play.”

While Fox didn’t rule out Trubisky winning the starting job by Week 1, as Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz did last year, the Bears have been adamant that Glennon will be their starting quarterback in 2017. But developing Trubisky likely requires giving him more reps than a typical backup may typically receive. 

Loggains emphasized the Bears will be flexible with how those practice reps are divided once they get a better opportunity to assess Glennon and Trubisky. One option could be to run longer practices, though that could be risky for a team that was sunk in part by plenty of significant injuries a year ago. 

If there’s a silver lining to Trubisky only starting 13 games at North Carolina, it’s that he learned how to grow while being a backup during his first three years on campus. Figuring how to take “mental reps” while on the sidelines was an important part of his growth, which culminated in 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns his senior year. 

“It’s about how good you want to be,” Trubisky said. “You could get better every play whether you’re in there or not. So when you’re on the side, just going through the call in your head, going through your progressions, what you have to do as a quarterback, and just take every single rep whether you’re out there or not.”

Kevin White's Maserati stolen in latest Chicago 'bumper tapping' carjacking

By CSN Staff May 12, 2017 11:28 AM

Bears wide receiver Kevin White is the latest victim in a series of "bumper tapping" carjackings in Chicago.

According to NBC Chicago, White's girlfriend was driving his Maserati in Chicago's West Town neighborhood on Thursday night when she was rear-ended. When she exited the vehicle to inspect the damage, two men got inside the car and drove off, police told NBC Chicago.

Over the last month, there has been a series of carjackings which involve the "bumper tapping" scheme. Thieves are tapping cars at stop signs or lights, and when the driver exits to assess the damage, they take off with the vehicle.

Authorities in Chicago are warning people not to leave their cars running if they exit the vehicle.

Not long after he was drafted by the Bears in 2015, White showed off his Maserati in an Instagram post.

White, 24, has played in just four games in his two seasons with the Bears due to various injuries.

