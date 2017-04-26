Draft prospects take part in NFL's Play 60 program at Shriners Hospital

With the NFL Draft beginning Thursday and ending on Saturday, here are some State of Illinois names to watch who could wind up having their names called this weekend.

Corey Davis, WR, Wheaton Warrenville South/Western Michigan: Davis, who was a two-star ranked receiver sleeper coming out of Wheaton South, had offers from the Broncos along Notre Dame and Illinois State. Davis, who missed several college/exposure camps in high school because of injury, is being projected as a first round pick.

Dan Feeney, G, Sandburg/Indiana: Feeney, a three-star ranked All State standout from Sandburg, became an immediate impact player and long-term starter for the Hoosiers. Feeney barrow down his favorite schools to Illinois and Indiana before choosing Indiana the summer before his senior year.

Ethan Pocic, C, Lemont/LSU: Pocic, a four-star ranked offensive center, was a nationally sought after name who had offers from 25 plus school before committing to LSU. Pocic pointed towards playing in the SEC as a big factor in his decision. Pocic is rated by several scouts as the top offensive center in the NFL Draft.

Brian Hill, RB, Belleville West/Wyoming: Hill was a two-star ranked running back/safety out of Belleville West who committed to the Cowboys over offers from North Dakota State, Eastern Michigan and Georgia State. Hill went on to have a huge career for Wyoming and has a very good chance of being drafted this weekend.

Ryan Glasgow, DT, Marmion Academy/Michigan: Glasgow had several FCS level offers and several preferred walk-on options in his senior season playing for head coach Dan Thorpe and the Cadets. In the end, Glasgow decided to try his luck at Michigan as a preferred walk-on and decided followed his older brother Graham to Ann Arbor. Glasgow is being projected by several NFL scouts as a late round selection.

Other State of Illinois names to watch

Josh Augusta, DT, Peoria/Missouri

Kenny Golladay, WR, St. Rita/North Dakota/NIU

Robert Tonyan, WR, McHenry/Indiana State

Jordan Westerkamp, WR, Montini Catholic/Nebraska

Lance Lenior, WR, Crete-Monee/WIU

Jaleel Johnson, DL, Montini Catholic/Iowa

Dan Williams, WR, East St. Louis/Jackson State

Maurice Fleming, DB, Curie/Iowa/West Virginia

Joseph Jones, LB, Plano/Northwestern

Chase Allen, LB, Belleville East/SIU

Pat O'Connor, DE, St. Rita/Eastern Michigan

Cameron Lee, OG, Oakwood/Illinois State