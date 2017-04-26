Chicago Bears

Draft prospects take part in NFL's Play 60 program at Shriners Hospital

By CSN Staff April 26, 2017 10:50 PM

By Mike Davis, CSN Chicago contributor

PHILADELPHIA — Before their own lives transform, a select group NFL Draft prospects spent time changing the lives of others on Wednesday.

At Philadelphia's Shriners Hospital for Children, prospects Jamal Adams, Leonard Fournette, Solomon Thomas, Mitchell Trubisky and Deshaun Watson took part in the NFL’s Play 60 program, which encourages kids of all types to be active for at least 60 minutes a day.

For 90 years, Shriners Hospitals — with 22 worldwide locations — have specialized in pediatric care, treating orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries as well as cleft lip and palate.

During Wednesday's event, kids took on players in everything from air hockey to foosball.

State of Illinois names to watch in NFL Draft

By Edgy Tim April 27, 2017 4:50 PM

With the NFL Draft beginning Thursday and ending on Saturday, here are some State of Illinois names to watch who could wind up having their names called this weekend.

Corey Davis, WR, Wheaton Warrenville South/Western Michigan: Davis, who was a two-star ranked receiver sleeper coming out of Wheaton South, had offers from the Broncos along Notre Dame and Illinois State. Davis, who missed several college/exposure camps in high school because of injury, is being projected as a first round pick.

Dan Feeney, G, Sandburg/Indiana: Feeney, a three-star ranked All State standout from Sandburg, became an immediate impact player and long-term starter for the Hoosiers. Feeney barrow down his favorite schools to Illinois and Indiana before choosing Indiana the summer before his senior year.

Ethan Pocic, C, Lemont/LSU: Pocic, a four-star ranked offensive center, was a nationally sought after name who had offers from 25 plus school before committing to LSU. Pocic pointed towards playing in the SEC as a big factor in his decision. Pocic is rated by several scouts as the top offensive center in the NFL Draft.

Brian Hill, RB, Belleville West/Wyoming: Hill was a two-star ranked running back/safety out of Belleville West who committed to the Cowboys over offers from North Dakota State, Eastern Michigan and Georgia State. Hill went on to have a huge career for Wyoming and has a very good chance of being drafted this weekend.

Ryan Glasgow, DT, Marmion Academy/Michigan: Glasgow had several FCS level offers and several preferred walk-on options in his senior season playing for head coach Dan Thorpe and the Cadets. In the end, Glasgow decided to try his luck at Michigan as a preferred walk-on and decided followed his older brother Graham to Ann Arbor. Glasgow is being projected by several NFL scouts as a late round selection.

Other State of Illinois names to watch

Josh Augusta, DT, Peoria/Missouri

Kenny Golladay, WR, St. Rita/North Dakota/NIU

Robert Tonyan, WR, McHenry/Indiana State

Jordan Westerkamp, WR, Montini Catholic/Nebraska

Lance Lenior, WR, Crete-Monee/WIU

Jaleel Johnson, DL, Montini Catholic/Iowa

Dan Williams, WR, East St. Louis/Jackson State

Maurice Fleming, DB, Curie/Iowa/West Virginia

Joseph Jones, LB, Plano/Northwestern

Chase Allen, LB, Belleville East/SIU

Pat O'Connor, DE, St. Rita/Eastern Michigan

Cameron Lee, OG, Oakwood/Illinois State

NFL Network analysts: Bears can take anyone at No. 3 in NFL Draft

April 27, 2017 3:39 PM

By Jasmine Minor,
CSN Chicago contributor

PHILADELPHIA – On the eve of the Draft, NFL Network analysts couldn’t clarify who the Bears will take in the first round. The reason? There are many positions to fill and plenty of talent to select.

“That’s the good thing about where the Bears are at right now. The good news is no matter what you pick, it’s going to help,” NFL Network analyst Brian Billick said.

Addressing the need for a franchise quarterback still remains in question. However, none of the quarterback prospects have built enough confidence in the analysts to suggest a first round pick for the Bears.

“There were some rumors that this (Mike) Glennon contract can be a one-year deal and it wouldn’t shock us if they loved a guy to take him at three,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “But, I don’t see that happening.”

In fact, former star NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. says it’s the defense that will bring the team back to prominence.

“You have to take a little bit of pressure off the offense … when you go back and look at the years [the Bears] were making the playoffs, with Lance Briggs, Mike Brown, Peanut [Charles Tillman], Brian Urlacher … great defensive teams.”

Nevertheless, Billick kept it simple in how the Bears can fix their bad season blues.

“Get a boatload of good players.”

