Fantasy Football: 10 waiver wire targets for Week 4 and beyond

Don't do it. Don't fall into the trap.

Marcedes Lewis set the fantasy world on fire with three tuddies in London early Sunday morning before the Noon games even kicked off.

It means next to nothing going forward.

Lewis was a complete nonfactor prior to that game, with zero catches on four targets in Weeks 1 and 2 combined. He is a not a big part of the Jaguars offense and until he proves he can approach those numbers again, Lewis does not need to be owned.

The larger point is making sure you're not getting too caught up in one week of action. If you pick up a guy who's had an awesome stretch of games or one awesome game, that doesn't always translate to moving forward and obviously it's the future we're worried about with every fantasy transaction.

But even if Lewis isn't a legit option moving forward, there are plenty of guys who are worthy of your waiver claims this week:

1. Wendell Smallwood, RB, PHI

The hottest add this week, Smallwood figures to play a BIGwood (nailed it) role in the Eagles offense moving forward. Darren Sproles is done for the year and Smallwood played 57 percent of the snaps in Week 3 even with Sproles healthy to begin the contest. The Eagles did rediscover the fact they have LeGarrette Blount on the roster and he rushed for 67 yards and a TD, but Smallwood will be the receiving back and he also outperformed Blount on 12 carries (71 yards). He's the top back on the market (owned in only 2 percent of leagues) and could be a difference-maker moving forward.

2. Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG

The Giants offense is broke no more. Odell Beckham Jr. is back in a big way and while Brandon Marshall is starting to emerge on the opposite side of the field from OBJ, Shepard is proving there's room for him in this offense, too. Manning won't throw 47 times every week, but Marshall caught 8 balls on 11 targets (but for only 66 yards; 8.3 ypc) while Shepard hauled in 7 passes on 10 targets for 133 yards and a TD. That makes 22 targets in three games for Shepard plus two games with 7 catches. But keep in mind, he'll have those clunkers where he catches only 2 balls for 23 yards (like he did in Week 2).

3. D'Onta Foreman, RB, HOU

We keep saying it, but Foreman needs to be picked up in all leagues, not only 5 percent. He's emerging as an integral part of the Texans offense and rattled off 90 yards from scrimmage Sunday on 10 touches. Most of those came on receptions of 34 and 31 yards, but he's proven more effective and explosive than Lamar Miller this year and it may not be long until he's THE guy in Houston.

4. Orleans Darkwa, RB, NYG

This comes with a huge caveat: Darkwa left Sunday's game with a back injury and his status moving forward is in question. But if he's deemed healthy, it's possible he takes the Giants backfield job and runs with it (pun intended). Paul Perkins has not impressed at all and before he left Sunday's game, Darkwa led the Giiants backfield with 33 total yards on 8 touches. It's clearly not a fantasy performance that jumps off the page, but eventually somebody's gotta take over that job and provide some value.

5. Geronimo Allison, WR, GB

Randall Cobb was out, so cue the Geronimo Allison hype train. The Illinois product didn't even play in Week 1 and corralled only 22 targets in 2016, his rookie year. But he broke out in a big way this past weekend, hauling in 6 of 8 targets for 122 yards, including a 72-yard play. Allison doesn't provide much value when Cobb, Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams all play, but if you're really hurting for receivers, he could be a one-week filler if Cobb misses Week 4, too.

6. Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ

Jermaine Kearse was the most intriguing waiver add in the Jets offense last week, but he secured only 3 catches on 3 targets while Anderson stole the show with 95 yards and a TD on 6 targets (though only 3 catches). The Jets offense is a muddled mess in both real life and fantasy, so neither Kearse nor Anderson are exactly safe options, but in deep leagues or if you're desperate, both guys could be longshot plays capable of big games.

7. Taylor Gabriel, WR, ATL

Gabriel was a forgotten man in drafts this fall, but he turned in one of the best WR performances of Week 3 when he caught 5 balls for 79 yards and a tuddie. Remember, this is the guy who scored 7 TDs last season, all coming in a 7-week span toward the end of the fantasy season. He only had 6 targets in the breakout game and had just 7 coming into Week 3, but Gabriel is an intriguing boom-or-bust option and should be owned in more than 8 percent of leagues.

8. Ryan Griffin, TE, HOU + Vernon Davis, TE, WAS

Neither Griffin nor Davis would be worthy of owning if injuries were turned off like a real-life Madden game. But since Houston's C.J. Fiedorowicz is done for the year and Washington's Jordan Reed is currently banged up, both backup tight ends have become interesting fantasy options. They each scored a TD in Week 3 and could be fillers again moving forward if you're desperate (and if Reed sits once again).

9. Bruce Ellington, WR, HOU

It may surprise football fans, but Ellington is actually in his fourth NFL season after netting only 19 receptions in three years in San Francisco. But he looks like he is the No. 2 guy in Houston behind DeAndre Hopkins. Ellington netted 7 targets in Week 3, catching 4 of those for 59 yards and a TD. He likely won't become a difference-maker in fantasy, but you could do worse at the end of your bench than a guy who lines up opposite Hopkins and is on the field for almost every one of his team's offensive snaps.

10. Jamaal Charles, RB, DEN

He's starting to look like the Jamaal Charles of old. After racking up 56 rushing yards on 9 carries, the 30-year-old veteran now has a hearty 5.1 yards per carry average, which is not a far cry from his 5.4 career mark. Charles has had 10 touches in all three games this year and could carve out a bigger role for himself moving forward. After all, it's not like C.J. Anderson is running away with the job as bellcow back in Denver's backfield.

BONUS. Jake Elliott, K, PHI

No, you shouldn't use a waiver pick on a kicker, but Elliott set an Eagles franchise record Sunday and may be the next big kicker in the NFL. Not bad for a kid from Western Springs, Ill.