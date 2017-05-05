Chicago Bears

Jay Cutler urges Bears not to start Mitch Trubisky in 2017

Jay Cutler urges Bears not to start Mitch Trubisky in 2017

By CSN Staff May 05, 2017 5:18 PM

Now that Jay Cutler has officially joined the broadcast booth, he can speak his mind when it comes to his former club.

Fresh off announcing he's joined FOX Sports as a broadcaster, teaming up with announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis, the former Bears quarterback shared some advice on how the Bears should handle their new first-round quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Joining ESPN Radio's Waddle and Silvy on Friday afternoon, Cutler said that he would advise the Bears not to play Trubisky even if they're playing bad.

"If it's going downhill, I don't really see any reason to play the kid," Cutler told ESPN Radio. "I'm sure there's going to be a lot of people calling for his name, because you draft him at No. 2 and draft him for a reason, and that's to play football and win games. But if you look at a lot of quarterbacks throughout this league, until you've got some people around you, some pieces around you, it's hard to win football games in this league as a quarterback.

"If it's going downhill, there's no way I'm playing him. For what? So he can go out there and take a beating and he can get off to a rough start as an NFL quarterback?"

Cutler even vowed to reach out to current Bears starting quarterback Mike Glennon, who he believes the team put in awkward spot after they signed him to a three-year deal with $18.5 million guaranteed prior to trading up in the draft for Trubisky.

Bears fans will get their first chance to watch Cutler analyze his ex-club when he works in the broadcast booth for the Bears-Titans preseason matchup on Aug. 27.

Bears wide receiver Kevin White switching numbers from unlucky No. 13

Bears wide receiver Kevin White switching numbers from unlucky No. 13

By #BearsTalk May 05, 2017 10:01 PM

For Kevin White, No. 13 has certainly been unlucky. 

The Bears wideout couldn't wear his NFL number at all during his rookie season, thanks to a stress fracture in his shin that kept him sidelined, and only sported it four times in the 2016 season due to another leg injury. 

White and the Bears will hope for more production in his third season, when he returns to a familiar jersey number. 

To let newly acquired receiver Kendall Wright take No. 13, which he wore throughout his tenure with the Tennessee Titans, White has agreed to switch to No. 11. 

The 24-year-old rocked No. 11 at West Virginia, where he pulled in 109 passes for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns during his senior campaign. His impressive numbers led Ryan Pace and the Bears to draft him seventh overall in the 2015 draft. 

Maybe his number change will flip the mojo and boost Chicago's receiving core. 

 

Will Bears fans finally get to see another side of Jay Cutler in his new role as FOX broadcaster?

Will Bears fans finally get to see another side of Jay Cutler in his new role as FOX broadcaster?

By Chris Boden May 05, 2017 9:45 AM

Well, that escalated quickly.

Just a day or so after word got out that former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler had auditioned to become an NFL game analyst for FOX came the announcement Friday morning he'd been hired and will pair with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis as one of their broadcasting teams.

And look for Cutler around Halas Hall, and the Bears, again this season.

While Burkhardt and Davis are respected, solid and do a fine job, that threesome with Cutler likely won't be high on the pecking order for marquee games each week, and the Bears — not being one of those must-see teams nationally right now — have 11 games on FOX this season.

Just as the media here would have loved to have been a fly on the wall wherever Cutler was over his eight years at Halas Hall, how interesting will those Friday and Saturday production meetings with John Fox and Mike Glennon be? And how will Cutler handle any mistake from Fox, Glennon or the Bears in general during games? Or maybe he'll turn that over to Davis? Any tension will be broken quickly, as Cutler & Co. are scheduled to call the Bears' third preseason game, against the Tennessee Titans, during a national broadcast Aug. 27.

As JJ Stankevitz, Scott Krinch and I discussed on our latest Bears Talk Podcast (recorded Thursday afternoon before Cutler was officially announced as a new FOX employee), we found it hard to believe Cutler would make the jump this quickly, believing that he'd at least sit tight and wait for the inevitable preseason injuries for an opening around a league that's shut its doors on him so far. Perhaps his surgically repaired shoulder wouldn't have been ready to take the kind of hits he absorbed during his time here.

But Cutler was always an "on my terms" guy with the Chicago media after his splash signing in April 2009. And despite agent "Bus" Cook's public contention on the eve of last week's draft that he didn't see retirement in his client's near future, Cutler probably wanted to operate on his terms here. While not shutting the door on retirement papers in the statement he released through FOX on Friday morning, the guess here is he didn't feel like having to be the guy who gets invited to camp late in an emergency, having to pick up an offense quickly (which he's perfectly capable of doing) and having to still wait his turn for snaps.

If that's all there's going to be for Cutler's playing career (unless he'd sign with a coach he has a good history with), the final assessment is that he preferred to call his own shots.

During his time here, Cutler was available for a midweek and a postgame press conference during the season. And he'd be a pretty decent listen and share a thing or two if he was asked smart, pointed questions. Eventually, he cooperated with a tolerance for those less inquiring whose knowledge lacked or who'd go in areas he didn't care to address.

Otherwise, he'd be a guest on the team-sponsored radio show once during the season and once for a preseason sitdown interview for the local preseason broadcast. Outside of that, there might be a quick sideline interview once he was lifted in a preseason game and a few one-on-one postgame chats during the year with the radio network's Zach Zaidman. Outside of that, with the exception of a charity event or two along the way, he was allowed his terms, media-wise. That's fine. While I didn't like it, I never personally held it against him for a guy who preferred to limit access. A majority of the guys in any locker room you can just walk up to and chat up after practice without being on record, football topic or not. Cutler made sure, through the team, that wouldn't happen and would barely be seen there during the 45-minute sessions when the media had access three times during a normal week.

It would have been nice, but not necessary, to get to know him better. He was not a "bad" guy. But given the handful of bad looks that cameras caught on the field during games, maybe more exposure could have softened some of that fan and media perception. But the answer to that for him became the running joke that he "didn't care" about those outside opinions.

The scrutiny will be less, the rope a little looser from a smaller number of critics in this new role. There are certain basics and fundamentals in this business, just as there were in the job he's at least temporarily given up. There's no doubt that the first time he criticizes a quarterback's footwork and decision-making, his critics will fire back with a vengeance. He's been a controversial, love-him-or-hate-him player. For publicity purposes, FOX wouldn't mind him creating the same reaction as an analyst. Don't hold your breath on that. But just like his playing days, there's potential there. Let's see how close he reaches it and how far and high he goes.

