Chicago Bears

Leonard Floyd listed as questionable, but ‘of course’ expects to play

9-15leonardfloyd.jpg
USA Today Sports Images

Leonard Floyd listed as questionable, but ‘of course’ expects to play

By JJ STANKEVITZ September 15, 2017 2:13 PM

Leonard Floyd was a late addition to the Bears’ injury report this week, with the second-year outside linebacker being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a back issue that limited him practice on Friday. 

Floyd, though, said he “of course” expects to play this weekend. He declined to go into specifics of what happened to his back, but coach John Fox said it was “bothering him a bit,” so the team limited him in Friday’s practice. 

In Tampa Bay’s 36-10 win over the Bears last year at Raymond James Stadium, Floyd had 1 1/2 sacks and three tackles, but felt he could’ve done more that day.

“I left a lot of plays that I could’ve made out there on the field,” Floyd said. “I look forward to this Sunday to finishing those plays.” 

Chemistry class

Markus Wheaton’s practice status hasn’t changed since last week, with the speedy receiver remaining limited by the fractured pinkie he suffered in August. Officially listed as questionable for Sunday, Wheaton admitted he “absolutely” needs to go through a full practice before he can play in a game for the first time in a Bears uniform. 

Wheaton said the “biggest question” he faces is how he’ll be able to use his hands in blocking opposing cornerbacks in the run game. But he also admitted he hasn’t been able to develop much chemistry with quarterback Mike Glennon due to that pinkie injury and the appendectomy that ruled him out for part of training camp, too. 

“We got a good amount of reps in camp but definitely not where I want to be and I'm sure not where he wants to be,” Wheaton said. “So, we have to work on that. … If there's some things we need to work on, we'll work on them before we get out there, for sure.”

Still, Wheaton sounded fairly optimistic about how close he was to returning to a Bears receiving corps needing his ability to stretch the field, noting he’s catching real footballs (instead of Nerf balls, as he was early last week). 

The Long road back

Kyle Long said on Friday he’s getting “closer and closer” to returning, but couldn’t guarantee he’ll be ready to play Sunday against Tampa Bay. Long participated — in a limited manner — in every Bears’ practice this week and is questionable for Sunday. 

“I didn’t bring my magic ball, my crystal ball, but I will say I feel a ton better than I have and I think the guys see that and the coaches see that,” Long said. 

Infirmary attendance

The rest of the Bears’ injury report from Friday: Cornerback Prince Amukamara (questionable, ankle), running back Jordan Howard (questionable, shoulder), wide receiver Josh Bellamy (questionable, ankle), linebacker Christian Jones (questionable, back), safety Deon Bush (questionable, hamstring), running back Benny Cunningham (doubtful, ankle).

For either Jameis Winston or the Bears’ secondary, something’s gotta give

For either Jameis Winston or the Bears’ secondary, something’s gotta give

By JJ STANKEVITZ September 15, 2017 1:56 PM

Only three quarterbacks had a higher percentage of their passes intercepted last year than Jameis Winston, who threw 18 picks in his 567 throws (3.2 percent). By pure totals, those 18 interceptions were only behind the 21 thrown by Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. 

Compare Winston’s turnover numbers to Matt Ryan’s last year (seven interceptions in 534 passes, 1.3 percent), and the point is: The Bears’ defense should have more opportunities for takeaways in Week 2 than they did in Week 1. But can a defense that only had eight interceptions last year convert them?

“Jameis is a guy who believes in his arm, he believes in his receivers,” linebacker Sam Acho said. “He's going to throw into double coverage, he's going to make some throws that we're going to have opportunities to pick off. We have to take advantage of those opportunities. He's going to be in the pocket, he's going to be staying in the pocket, so we have to get after him, try and force a fumble on him and try and change the game.”

Winston’s risk-taking comes an ability to make explosive plays, which was on full display last year when the Bears picked off the former No. 1 overall pick once (by Harold Jones-Quartey) and sacked him four times — and still lost, 36-10. Still, the Bucs are 8-12 when Winston throws an interception and 7-5 when he doesn’t. And when Winston throws two interceptions, Tampa Bay is 1-7. 

“Every interception has a story to it and I would expect those interceptions will come down for him in Year 3,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. 

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans pointed to Winston’s risk-taking as an area in which he might improve this year, too. If he can, he could finish the 2017 season as a top 10 quarterback. 

But much like the Bears’ defense needing to prove its takeaway drought will end, Winston needs to prove his propensity for turnovers is a thing of the past, too. One of those two narratives will change — or at least start to change — on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. 

Why the Bears are confident Nick Kwiatkoski can succeed in place of Jerrell Freeman

Why the Bears are confident Nick Kwiatkoski can succeed in place of Jerrell Freeman

By JJ STANKEVITZ September 14, 2017 4:10 PM

The Bears would ideally go through the 2017 season without any significant injuries, but that's not the reality of a sport as violent as football. 

As the team scrambles to find replacemensts for Cameron Meredith and Kevin White, though, they can feel confident in the guy who will step in for inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman. 

That shouldn’t make Freeman’s torn pectoral muscle any less disappointing, given he was voted a team captain and was the Bears’ most productive tackler (10) against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. It’s unlikely Nick Kwiatkoski will be better than Freeman, a six-year veteran with 70 career starts. 

But it’s also unlikely Kwiatkoski will be significantly worse than Freeman. He may be just as good by the end of the year. 

“He'll play a big role, and I have all the confidence that he'll do fine,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “He came along last year as he played more and more. He's had a good camp for us this year and I have confidence in him to go in there and do a good job and nothing will change.”

Coming from Fangio, whose press conferences have a no-B.S., honest tone to them, that’s high praise. The Bears liked what they saw from Kwiatkoski last year, when he filled in for an injured Danny Trevathan for the final seven games of the season and totaled 32 tackles, two pass breakups, one sack and one forced fumble. 

“I think I feel a lot better about Nick right now than I probably I did in that Dallas game (his NFL debut) last season,” coach John Fox said. 

Kwiatkoski said he’s making decisions quicker and playing faster his second year in the league. Despite a concussion he suffered in August, Kwiatkoski participated in more of training camp this year than he did in 2016, which has helped him get ahead of the curve, too. 

“It’s a lot different this year,” Kwiatkoski said. “Just being able to do camp this year and getting the experience I did in the preseason, I definitely way ahead of the game than I did last year.”

Kwiatkoski will parachute into a front seven that limited the Falcons’ dynamic duo of running backs — Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman — to 53 yards on 20 carries in Week 1. Against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense without suspended running back Doug Martin, stopping the run will be key in the Bears’ efforts to pressure quarterback Jameis Winston and, ideally, force throws into coverage that could be picked off. 

“He’s ready,” Trevathan said. “It’s going to moving fast, but he’s a young guy who’s going to be ready.”

Load more