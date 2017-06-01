Chicago Bears

For Mitch Trubisky, receiving snaps isn't a center of attention during OTAs

For Mitch Trubisky, receiving snaps isn't a center of attention during OTAs

By JJ STANKEVITZ June 01, 2017 2:49 PM

With a finite number of coaching opportunities before training camp, the less time the Bears have to commit to working with Mitch Trubisky on receiving snaps under center, the better. So if one-half of the Bears’ snapping battery says it hasn’t been a big deal, that’s likely a promising sign for the highest-drafted quarterback this franchise has had in 65 years. 

Center Cody Whitehair said Trubisky’s effort has been there to transition into taking snaps under center, which is the first hurdle for a college spread quarterback to clear. 

“It’s pretty natural, really,” Whitehair said. “Usually, they come in, they’re hungry and they figure it out.” 

Trubisky has been working on taking snaps under center since January, when he declared for the draft after one season running North Carolina’s offense almost exclusively from the shotgun. For what it’s worth, the Bears ran 63 percent of their plays from the shotgun in 2017, which was about average for the league. 

“It's been a seamless transition,” Trubisky said after being drafted. “I feel like working under center has helped me become even more consistent with my footwork.”

Receiving a snap is, seemingly, a basic part of being a quarterback, but it’s not something that’s a given anymore with so many college offenses running more than 90 percent of their plays from the shotgun. 

Still, there are more important things for Dowell Loggains and Dave Ragone to be spending their time on with Trubisky to get him ready for training camp next month. And parsing the words of Whitehair, receiving snaps isn’t getting in the way of that work. 

Bears sign fullback Michael Burton, waive tight end Franko House

Bears sign fullback Michael Burton, waive tight end Franko House

By Scott Krinch May 31, 2017 4:28 PM

The Bears announced on Wednesday they have signed free agent fullback Michael Burton and waived undrafted rookie tight end Franko House.

Burton, 25, was waived by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday after spending the first two years of his NFL career with the club. 

Burton, originally a fifth round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Rutgers, has appeared in 31 games and has accumulated six receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Burton will likely head into training camp to compete with undrafted free agent Freddie Stevenson as the Bears' starting fullback.

House was signed by the Bears out of Ball State earlier this month after a a standout basketball career for the Cardinals.

Victor Cruz feels 'close' to returning to star level he was with Giants

Victor Cruz feels 'close' to returning to star level he was with Giants

By JJ STANKEVITZ May 31, 2017 12:11 PM

The Bears receiving corps is filled with plenty of “maybes.”

Maybe Kendall Wright can find that form he had during his productive time with Dowell Loggains in Tennessee. Maybe Kevin White can stay healthy and be the guy the Bears thought was worth the 7th pick in 2015. Maybe Victor Cruz can overcome a pair of significant injuries and be some version of the salsa-dancing star he was with the New York Giants. 

As Cruz sees it, he’s not far off from answering his own “maybe” question with a yes. 

“I think I’m close,” Cruz said. “I think it’s just about getting my bearings. The more routes I run, the more I build a rapport with Mike (Glennon) and get myself out there learning the plays and learning everything that needs to be learned, I think I have that potential to be that guy you saw a few years ago.”

That guy averaged 132 targets, 80 receptions, 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns per season from 2011-2013. His 10 catches and 142 yards in the 2011 NFC Championship helped push the Giants to Super Bowl Bowl XLVI, where he caught a touchdown in New York’s 21-17 win over the New England Patriots. 

But Cruz tore the patellar tendon in his left knee six games into the 2014 season, then suffered a calf injury before the 2015 season that kept him sidelined that entire year (he said the calf injury was due to overcompensation for the patellar tear). He missed 26 consecutive regular season games, and when he returned to the Giants last year, Cruz caught 39 passes (on 72 targets) for 586 yards with one touchdown. 

“It was more mental for me,” Cruz said. “Just mentally understanding that your leg is fine, you're going to be fine, you just have to go out there and play football, and the rest will take care of itself. So physically I understood my body would get back to 100 percent, but the mental part was probably the hardest.”

The Bears attracted Cruz largely because of opportunity, with only Cameron Meredith (66 receptions, 888 yards) having significant success in 2016 among this current group of receivers. There’s also an opportunity for Cruz, who’s been in the league for seven years, to help the growth of Meredith and White.

Whatever teaching Cruz does, though, it may not involve his signature touchdown salsa dance. 

“I was watching their hips, it's not the best looking hips out here,” Cruz smiled. “We have to give them a little more time to open up the hips and we'll see how the salsa works.”

