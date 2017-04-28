Chicago Bears

NFL Draft Day 2 options for Bears

By Chris Boden April 28, 2017 8:44 AM

The only thing more stunning than Ryan Pace’s trade up to get Mitchell Trubisky in Thursday’s first round would be if he selected DeShone Kizer with what’s now his lone pick on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

The Notre Dame quarterback is still on the board after Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes, and Deshaun Watson were the lone signal-callers chosen Thursday (in the opening 12 picks). But it left Pace’s team still looking to address needs at several defensive positions.

Among the potential help on the defensive line are Michigan State’s Malik McDowell, DeMarcus Walker of Florida State and Jordan Willis of Kansas State, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year who played with Cody Whitehair and on the opposing South team at the Senior Bowl in January as John Fox’s staff handled the North.

There’s still good quality at safety as the second round will begin with four selections ahead of Pace: Washington heavy hitter Budda Baker, Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine sensation Obi Melifonwu of Connecticut, as well as Utah’s Marcus Williams.

If Pace is inclined to further add to his cornerback room, many projected or graded Washington’s Kevin King and Florida’s Quincy Wilson to be gone by now. Colorado’s Chidobe Awuzie has caught the eyes of several observers who watch a lot more Buffaloes football than I do.

At wide receiver, two players who performed well in Mobile for Fox’s squad were East Carolina’s Zay Jones and Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp, who can add to the return game after averaging 107 catches over four years in that FBS program. Two impressive Big Ten wideouts who bring different things to the table — Penn State’s Chris Godwin and Ohio State’s Curtis Samuel are available, as is USC’s JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The top three graded tight ends disappeared Thursday night. Now it’s to be determined whether South Alabama’s Gerald Everett, Bucky Hodges of Virginia Tech or Michigan’s Jake Butt are worthy of 36th overall.

Oh, and of the two offensive tackles chosen in the first round, one of them wasn’t Alabama’s Cam Robinson, nor Temple riser Dion Dawkins.

Bears select Alabama safety Eddie Jackson in the fourth round

By CSN Staff April 29, 2017 11:44 AM

After going with offense with their first two draft selections, the Bears addressed their defense on Saturday.

The Bears traded pick No. 117 and No. 197 to the Los Angeles Rams for No. 112 and used the selection to grab Alabama safety Eddie Jackson.

Jackson, an All-American in 2015, had 24 tackles and an interception before missing the remainder of his senior season after breaking his leg against Texas A&M in October.

Jackson finished his career at Alabama with nine interceptions.

Bears draft North Carolina A and T RB Tarik Cohen with 119th pick

By JJ STANKEVITZ April 29, 2017 11:39 AM

After trading up to land Alabama safety Eddie Jackson, the Bears went back the offensive side of the ball and drafted North Carolina A&T running back Tarik Cohen. 

The 5-foot-6, 179 pound Cohen dominated FCS competition in the MEAC last year, rushing for 1,588 yards and 19 touchdowns and catching 37 passes for 339 yards and one receiving score. 

Cohen ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine in Indianapolis last month and earned the nickname "The Human Joystick" in college. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Cohen to Darren Sproles, another undersized playmaking running back who carved out a career in the NFL. 

