Once initial shock wears off, Bears fans should learn to love Trubisky trade

By Tony Andracki April 28, 2017 10:55 AM

On Friday morning, Chicagoans woke up, grabbed a cup of coffee and attempted to digest the boldest move ever made in Bears franchise history.

The only move that even compares in terms of overall guts is the last time the Bears attempted to acquire a franchise quarterback: The 2009 deal for Jay Cutler.

Bears fans have been freaking out since Ryan Pace shocked the NFL world and traded up a spot to select Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 Draft.

But there's plenty of reason to stop freaking out, take a breath and actually learn to love the move. 

Yes, I said love, which may be hard for Bears fans to swallow given this was their initial reaction:

First, football fans are always complaining about passive general managers not making enough decisive, bold moves in striving for a title.

It doesn't get any more decisive and courageous than this from Ryan Pace's perspective as he staked his whole career on this move.

This is like a trade people make whilst playing Madden — a "go big or go home" video game maneuver that if it doesn't work out, you can just reset and begin a new franchise with nothing but a few hours of your time lost.

From a pure journalistic perspective, this is fascinating and entertaining as hell.

This will be a fun ride as we watch this play out over the next couple of years. Things at Halas Hall and Soldier Field are infinitely more interesting now than they were at the end of the 2016 season, that's for sure.

People can complain all they want about the move itself and that's understandable. The Bears did give up a ton: The No. 3 overall pick, two third rounders (including a 2018 third-rounder) and a fourth rounder this year.

That's a lot to move up one spot. But if Trubisky truly is the franchise quarterback and can elevate the Bears to new heights, those draft picks won't ultimately matter a whole lot.

At first, I didn't like the idea of the Bears trading away a bunch of picks, either. They have plenty of needs to address beyond quarterback if they're going to turn into a Super Bowl contender.

But with all the picks in the world, the Bears were never going to become a legit Super Bowl contender without finding an answer at the quarterback position and Pace and his staff believe Trubisky is "The Answer."

For anybody saying the Bears could've kept those picks and just drafted Trubisky at No. 3, that's a silly argument. We'll never know for sure, but clearly there was reason for Pace and Co. to believe another team was interested in moving up to No. 2 to select Trubisky, including the Cleveland Browns and possibly the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans as well.

Now, on to the detractors of Trubisky's overall game.

I hate the argument that he's just a one-year starter and it was at UNC, no less. He put up some serious numbers in that one year and the physical tools are there — by most accounts, he can make all the throws and his mobility is underrated.

Trubisky is still a gigantic question mark, but every quarterback coming out of college is. Not one person predicted Dak Prescott would have as much success as he did in 2016, which is why he was on the board until the fourth round a year ago.

As for Trubisky's mental makeup, the dude seems to have a serious chip on his shoulder and a passion burning inside him to be better and prove doubters wrong. Tyler Dunne's fantastic profile of Trubisky helps shed light on Mitch as a person. Trubisky's patience and persistence in sitting through seasons as a backup speaks to his character and committment to the team-first mantra.

Let's get to the whole idea of the "franchise quarterback" as it relates to the Bears.

The last quarterback the Bears selected in the first round was Rex Grossman (22nd overall) back in 2003. Grossman took the Bears to the Super Bowl in 2006, but they got there as much in spite of his QB play as because of it.

Grossman had trouble staying healthy — only once playing as many as 10 games in a season — and was out of a Bears uniform by 2009.

Cutler took over from there after the Bears gave up two first-round picks and their incumbent starting QB (Kyle Orton) for what they hoped would be "The Answer" at QB for a generation.

It didn't work out that way, of course. Cutler was never able to carry the team to the promised land, only a disappointing NFC Championship exit in 2011 to hated rival Green Bay.

But the Cutler trade was a bold move that excited fans at the time because it was a committment to going all-in.

Trubisky is the same commitment and even more of a risk, even if the cost to get him wasn't quite as much as it was for Cutler. Cutler was already a known commodity in 2009 after three years and 37 NFL starts with the Denver Broncos.

The Bears have been searching for a true franchise — in the mold of Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady or Drew Brees — that truly elevates the organization. Jim McMahon won the only Super Bowl in franchise history, but there aren't too many Bears fans clamoring for him to be included in the same discussion as Brady and Co.

The Bears needed to go bold if they want to get back to the success that led to eight championships in the pre-Super Bowl era.

Yes, this is an unfathomable risk, but if it pays off a few years from now, the "sky is falling" mindset will be laughed off.

For now, just revel in the fact the Bears may just be the most interesting team in the NFL. For this weekend, at least.

View from the Moon: Bears make statement in taking tight end while passing on defensive backs

By John Mullin April 29, 2017 12:10 AM

With their second pick in the 2017 draft, the Bears addressed offense and did it in a way that, when coupled with one of their main offseason moves, makes for some very interesting what-ifs for the upcoming season.

The choice at No. 45 was tight end Adam Shaheen, who at 6-foot-6 and 278 pounds becomes the second significant addition at the position following the signing of Dion Sims (6-foot-4, 270 pounds) to a three-year deal. In a sometimes over-specialized NFL, the Bears have brought in not one but two every-down tight ends.

“Yeah, that’s accurate,” general manager Ryan Pace said. “So it opens up a lot of possibilities for our offense.”

The acquisitions of Shaheen and Sims hold some intrigue, if only because of sheer bulk, because the inescapable conclusion with the commitments to big tight ends is that the Bears might be serious about running the football. They ran 28.4 percent of their 2016 plays in personnel packages of two or three tight ends or with a tight end and fullback.

Under coordinator Dowell Loggains the Bears ran the football just 39.3 percent of the time in 2016. Head coach John Fox and Loggains cite the Bears’ frequent need to play catch-up as the reason why, though in 12 of the 16 games the Bears were tied, led or were within seven points at halftime. In fairness to Fox and Loggains, the Bears in fact arguably did not have the physical firepower at tight end to sustain a smash-mouth base of operations.

That said, both Shaheen and Sims also have a fully formed receiver side to their games, which is where the bigger-picture interest lies. Shaheen had 122 receptions over his last two seasons at Ashland. Sims caught 36, 25 and 35 passes in his final three years with the Miami Dolphins. Both Shaheen and Sims were high school basketball standouts; Shaheen played a year of basketball at the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, while Sims was dual-recruited for football and basketball at Michigan State after finishing fourth in voting for Mr. Basketball in Michigan in 2009.

“I definitely think (the basketball stuff) helps,” Pace said. “Half the time, it’s like these tight ends are going up for a rebound and boxing out. And (Shaheen) definitely has it. When we talk about body control and catching radius, the ball is not always going to be on target. And Adam has the ability to do that. We confirmed that through the tape, and Frank (Smith, tight ends coach) was able to confirm it during the workout.”

Why not take a defensive back?

During the NFL owners meetings this spring, Pace said that the draft's depth of talented options was a factor in free-agency decisions as well as the draft. So his willingness to trade down in the second round of this draft was expected, given that it has been rated as one of the best-ever drafts for quality and depth at defensive back.

Of course, these were the same experts’ analyses that concluded that no quarterback would be drafted before the middle of the first round, when in reality three went in the first 12 picks after teams traded up, so ... oh, never mind.

The NFL collective seems to agree with the take on defensive backs: Of the 107 players selected through three completed rounds, 29 (27.1 percent) have been defensive backs (18 cornerbacks and 11 safeties). Meaning more than one-fourth of the 2017 draft picks have been defensive backs.

What wasn’t expected was Pace then making no move at either cornerback or safety even after the trade-down that recovered much of the draft capital expended to deal up to No. 2 for Mitch Trubisky. When the Bears’ pick at No. 45 came around, the Bears instead chose a smaller-college tight end.

First thoughts were that Pace agreed with thinking that said starter-grade corners in particular could be had as late as the fourth round — he reacquired a fourth-round pick in the trade with Arizona, giving him two (Nos. 117 and 119) — or that he had been outflanked by a sudden minor run on defensive backs. In the eight picks from No. 36 (the Bears’ original second-round slot) to No. 43, four defensive backs were snatched up, three of them safeties.

That clearly didn’t bother Pace, though the Bears ended Friday with a plan to take a revised look in the defensive back direction.

“Yeah, we’re going to have to kind of sort through it tonight and we’ll be here late tonight and early in the morning,” Pace said. “Kind of resetting our board and going through it again. We’re going to take best player available, and if it ends up being offensive players, that’s what it is.”

Adam Shaheen travels a different path to being the Bears’ second-round pick

By JJ STANKEVITZ April 28, 2017 9:10 PM

Adam Shaheen was a couple of things coming out of high school in Galena, Ohio: He was 6-foot-4 and weighed about 195 pounds, and was headed to Division II Pittsburgh-Johnstown to play basketball. 

Four years later, the Bears on Friday made the now 6-foot-6, 278 pound tight end their second-round draft pick. He was the fifth tight end selected, behind first-rounders O.J. Howard (Tampa Bay, No. 19), Evan Engram (New York Giants, No. 23), David Njoku (Cleveland, No. 29) and Gerald Everett (Los Angeles Rams, No. 44). 

Shaheen said he missed football after a year of playing basketball (he played football at Big Walnut High School in Ohio), with 2013’s memorable Ohio State-Wisconsin game giving him the itch to return to the sport. He wasn’t big enough to play football when he came out of high school, but coaches at D-II Ashland University saw something in him following his freshman hoops year and brought him into the program.

Then the weight gain began. Shaheen, initially weighing 225 pounds, was Ashland’s No. 3 tight end in 2014. And he continued to grow in his final two years there. 

Shaheen described how he bulked up last month at the scouting combine in Indianapolis:

“A lot of Chipotle burritos,” Shaheen said. “A lot of burritos. No, it all honestly it was a lot of burritos.” 

It wasn’t as easy a process as housing burritos would seem, though. 

“It was just a grind,” Shaheen said Friday. “You know, to put on that kind of weight and still maintain my athleticism, it was a good grind for two years.”

Shaheen went from catching two passes in nine games in 2014 to totaling 122 receptions for 1,670 yards and 26 touchdowns in his final two years at Ashland. Few players at the D-II level have the opportunity to pass up a final year of eligibility — Shaheen could’ve been a fifth-year senior in 2017 — to turn pro, but there wasn’t anything left for him to accomplish. 

“I did all I could really do to help my draft stock there,” Shaheen said. “Another year at that level — I didn’t think after discussing it with my family and friends and stuff it was really going to increase my draft stock if I did similar to what I did the previous two years.”

