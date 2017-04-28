Once initial shock wears off, Bears fans should learn to love Trubisky trade

On Friday morning, Chicagoans woke up, grabbed a cup of coffee and attempted to digest the boldest move ever made in Bears franchise history.

The only move that even compares in terms of overall guts is the last time the Bears attempted to acquire a franchise quarterback: The 2009 deal for Jay Cutler.

Bears fans have been freaking out since Ryan Pace shocked the NFL world and traded up a spot to select Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 Draft.

But there's plenty of reason to stop freaking out, take a breath and actually learn to love the move.

Yes, I said love, which may be hard for Bears fans to swallow given this was their initial reaction:

First, football fans are always complaining about passive general managers not making enough decisive, bold moves in striving for a title.

It doesn't get any more decisive and courageous than this from Ryan Pace's perspective as he staked his whole career on this move.

This is like a trade people make whilst playing Madden — a "go big or go home" video game maneuver that if it doesn't work out, you can just reset and begin a new franchise with nothing but a few hours of your time lost.

From a pure journalistic perspective, this is fascinating and entertaining as hell.

This will be a fun ride as we watch this play out over the next couple of years. Things at Halas Hall and Soldier Field are infinitely more interesting now than they were at the end of the 2016 season, that's for sure.

People can complain all they want about the move itself and that's understandable. The Bears did give up a ton: The No. 3 overall pick, two third rounders (including a 2018 third-rounder) and a fourth rounder this year.

That's a lot to move up one spot. But if Trubisky truly is the franchise quarterback and can elevate the Bears to new heights, those draft picks won't ultimately matter a whole lot.

At first, I didn't like the idea of the Bears trading away a bunch of picks, either. They have plenty of needs to address beyond quarterback if they're going to turn into a Super Bowl contender.

But with all the picks in the world, the Bears were never going to become a legit Super Bowl contender without finding an answer at the quarterback position and Pace and his staff believe Trubisky is "The Answer."

For anybody saying the Bears could've kept those picks and just drafted Trubisky at No. 3, that's a silly argument. We'll never know for sure, but clearly there was reason for Pace and Co. to believe another team was interested in moving up to No. 2 to select Trubisky, including the Cleveland Browns and possibly the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans as well.

Now, on to the detractors of Trubisky's overall game.

I hate the argument that he's just a one-year starter and it was at UNC, no less. He put up some serious numbers in that one year and the physical tools are there — by most accounts, he can make all the throws and his mobility is underrated.

Trubisky is still a gigantic question mark, but every quarterback coming out of college is. Not one person predicted Dak Prescott would have as much success as he did in 2016, which is why he was on the board until the fourth round a year ago.

As for Trubisky's mental makeup, the dude seems to have a serious chip on his shoulder and a passion burning inside him to be better and prove doubters wrong. Tyler Dunne's fantastic profile of Trubisky helps shed light on Mitch as a person. Trubisky's patience and persistence in sitting through seasons as a backup speaks to his character and committment to the team-first mantra.

Let's get to the whole idea of the "franchise quarterback" as it relates to the Bears.

The last quarterback the Bears selected in the first round was Rex Grossman (22nd overall) back in 2003. Grossman took the Bears to the Super Bowl in 2006, but they got there as much in spite of his QB play as because of it.

Grossman had trouble staying healthy — only once playing as many as 10 games in a season — and was out of a Bears uniform by 2009.

Cutler took over from there after the Bears gave up two first-round picks and their incumbent starting QB (Kyle Orton) for what they hoped would be "The Answer" at QB for a generation.

It didn't work out that way, of course. Cutler was never able to carry the team to the promised land, only a disappointing NFC Championship exit in 2011 to hated rival Green Bay.

But the Cutler trade was a bold move that excited fans at the time because it was a committment to going all-in.

Trubisky is the same commitment and even more of a risk, even if the cost to get him wasn't quite as much as it was for Cutler. Cutler was already a known commodity in 2009 after three years and 37 NFL starts with the Denver Broncos.

The Bears have been searching for a true franchise — in the mold of Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady or Drew Brees — that truly elevates the organization. Jim McMahon won the only Super Bowl in franchise history, but there aren't too many Bears fans clamoring for him to be included in the same discussion as Brady and Co.

The Bears needed to go bold if they want to get back to the success that led to eight championships in the pre-Super Bowl era.

Yes, this is an unfathomable risk, but if it pays off a few years from now, the "sky is falling" mindset will be laughed off.

For now, just revel in the fact the Bears may just be the most interesting team in the NFL. For this weekend, at least.