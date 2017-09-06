Chicago Bears

Pernell McPhee’s return would be an important boost for Bears’ pass rush

By JJ STANKEVITZ September 06, 2017 2:03 PM

Pernell McPhee didn’t show up to training camp in late July expecting to be paced on the physically unable to perform list. So when the Bears found an issue with his knee during physicals, it caught the veteran outside linebacker off guard.

“It was surprising,” McPhee said. “But a lot of things happen for a reason. Some things you can’t prepare for. You’ve just got to take that challenge and go with the best way you know. Just getting ready for whatever’s coming.”

McPhee didn’t come off the PUP list during training camp, remaining largely out of sight in Bourbonnais. He was activated over the weekend and was in attendance for his first practice on Monday, giving him a short window to prepare if he’s able to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

McPhee didn’t guarantee that he’ll play Sunday (“that’s God’s will,” he said) but when he does return, he expects to play at 100 percent.

“I just got to be smart,” McPhee, who missed time with knee injuries in 2015 and 2016, said. “I’m going to go 100 percent every time until my body totally breaks down. Just being smart and making the plays that present itself for me. And just helping my team win the best way I can.

“… You can’t worry about injuries. That’s part of football. You’ve just got to worry about attacking the next day, the next day, the next moment.”

The Bears, too, don’t want McPhee to hold back when he plays.

“You can't coach it carefully and you can't play it carefully,” coach John Fox said. “It's not a careful game, it's not chess.”

Whenever McPhee does play his first snap — preseason included — of the 2017 season, his return would be a welcome addition to an outside linebacker group that saw Lamarr Houston placed on injured reserve over the weekend. Adding a guy with 10 sacks in 23 games with the Bears would help strengthen a unit headlined by Willie Young (7 1/2 sacks in 2016) and Leonard Floyd (7 sacks in 2016).

Without McPhee, though, the Bears’ front seven played well during its August dress rehearsal for the regular season. Floyd, in particular, had an excellent preseason, while the rest of the Bears’ defensive line and linebackers flashed some reasons for optimism.

“They were animals,” McPhee said. “I’ve been excited all camp watching them, of course the preseason if you look at it, they looked like some animals. I’m excited to join them.”

SportsTalk Live Podcast: Mike Glennon previews Bears' Week 1 matchup vs. Falcons

glennon.jpg

By CSN Staff September 05, 2017 6:20 PM

Anthony Herron (670 The Score), Sam Panayotovich (WGN Radio) and Jordan Bernfield join Kap on the panel.

Jake Arrieta undergoes a MRI on his injured hamstring. How much of a bullet did the Cubs dodge with their hottest pitcher?

Bears starting quarterback Mike Glennon joins Kap to talk about the upcoming season.

Plus, NASCAR truck series driver Chase Briscoe drops by to preview the big race weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

Listen to the latest SportsTalk Live Podcast right here:

Bears: How Daniel Brown spent, and survived, cut-down weekend

9-5danielbrown.jpg
USA TODAY

By JJ STANKEVITZ September 05, 2017 2:15 PM

On Friday night, Bears tight end Daniel Brown turned on his alma mater’s season opener, kept his cell phone close and tried to distract himself from the anxiety of not knowing where he would be in 48 hours. 

With Zach Miller, Dion Sims and Adam Shaheen all locked into roster spots, there was no guarantee the Bears would keep a fourth tight end. So Friday evening was, as Brown succinctly summed up, “long,” and he didn’t get a ton of sleep that night. 

“You kind of hang everything on what you did hoping that it’s good enough and wondering if you’re going to be here this year, if you’re going to be somewhere else, if you’re going to be out of a job,” Brown said. “A lot of stuff goes in your mind, but it’s really out of your control because everything you’ve done up to that point is what you can control and then after that it’s out of your control.”

Brown felt confident in what he put on tape during training camp. A midseason waiver claim from the Baltimore Ravens last year, Brown profiles as a pass catching tight end — on a team that needs pass catching help after Cameron Meredith's injury — but he felt he improved his blocking skills over the last few weeks and months. His frequent inclusion on various special teams units strengthened his bid for a roster spot, too. 

“If we’re going to keep four (tight ends), obviously the fourth man’s going to have to be a special teams guy,” Brown said. “And so knowing that, I kind of took advantage of it and really worked on it.” 

The Bears held a meeting Saturday morning and announced every player in the room had made the team. Brown made that initial cut, along with Ben Braunecker, giving the Bears five tight ends on their first 53-man roster — and opening up another round of uncertainty with waiver claims and ensuing roster moves hitting on Sunday (Braunecker was waived on Sunday and re-signed to the practice squad Monday, and Brown remained on the roster). 

“You can’t get too comfortable because the second wave of claims and cuts, you’re kind of on edge a little bit (Sunday) too,” Brown said. “But you just try to keep your mind occupied so you don’t overthink it.” 

College football proved to be a good distraction. Brown watched Saturday's marquee Alabama-Florida State game, and on Friday flipped on ESPN3 on his laptop and watched James Madison — where played from 2010-2014 — beat East Carolina, 34-14. It was one of five FCS upsets of FBS schools in college football's first full slate of games.  

