Podcast: Is Mike Glennon on a short leash with Mitchell Trubisky as backup?

By CSN Staff September 06, 2017 8:04 PM

JJ Stankevitz and Mark Schanowski join this week's podcast to preview the Bears Week 1 matchup at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mitchell Trubisky was announced as the backup, so could he see the field as early as this Sunday? The guys talk that and much more!

Listen to the latest podcast right here

Bears release outside linebacker Lamarr Houston

By Tim Goldrick September 06, 2017 6:49 PM

Lamarr Houston's roller coaster with the Bears is over.

The outside linebacker, who former general manager Phil Emery inked to a five-year, $35 million in 2014, was released with an injury settlement on Wednesday.

Houston's ride in Chicago had many ups and downs. His first season with the team ended in embarrassing fashion when he tore his ACL while celebrating a meaningless sack in a blowout loss. He had a resurgence the next season, however, playing in all 16 games and leading the team with eight sacks.  

Knee problems quickly derailed any progress made, as the seven-year veteran was lost in the second game of last season with another torn ACL. His 2017 campaign lasted four preseason games. He was placed on injured reserve after suffering another knee injury in the preseason finale.

Houston said his goodbyes to the city and organization via Fox Sports, telling fans "it was an honor to play for you guys." 

He also posted on his Instagram account: 

I would like to thank @chicagobears for the opportunity of a lifetime! Great fans, great organization, great city!

A post shared by Lamarr Houston (@hupernikao9s) on

Mitchell Trubisky forces the issue and moves one step closer to his first NFL snap

By JJ STANKEVITZ September 06, 2017 4:11 PM

Mitchell Trubisky is now one play away from taking his first NFL regular season snap. 

The Bears didn’t have to name Trubisky their backup quarterback, not with a veteran in Mark Sanchez still on the roster. But Trubisky, through an outstanding preseason and quicker-than-anticipated growth, forced the Bears to move him up one spot on the depth chart. If something were to happen to Mike Glennon, the Bears feel Trubisky would give them the best chance to still win that game. 

“He earned it,” coach John Fox said. “It’s not something we handed him for any particular reason other than he earned it.”

This puts the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft closer to seeing the field, but he’s not there yet. The Bears remain confident in Glennon, pointing to how well he played in the third preseason game against the Tennessee Titans (headlined by that 96-yard touchdown drive), which came after a normal week of game planning. 

“He’s a pro,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. “He knows what to do, he does it, he played well. That’s how we kinda anticipated him playing. That’s how he practiced. When you study and learn and do all those things, he knew what the defense was going to do and made good decisions.”

That’s what the Bears expect to see from Glennon on Sunday against an Atlanta Falcons defense that returns nine starters from, what it’s worth, a group that ranked 26th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA last year. 

“We like Mike Glennon,” general manager Ryan Pace said. “With preparation for the Titans game, he played very well. Now we’re prepping for Atlanta and Mike’s one of those guys, we talk about waiting before the snap, and he done that. He’s a very smart, intelligent player. There’s a lot that went into that evaluation. He has a lot of experience that we’re leaning on. He was voted a captain for a reason by that locker room. We’re ready to watch it unfold.”

Still, the focus on Wednesday at Halas Hall remained on Trubisky and how close the quarterback of the future was to turning that future into the present. That focus likely won’t shift off Trubisky unless Glennon exceeds expectations and the Bears play well through a difficult September. 

But Trubisky already has exceeded expectations. If he stays on that same upward trajectory, there won't be anything keeping him not only from getting in a game, but continuing to challenge Glennon to be the Bears' QB1. 

“There’s a plan in place for his development, which is being executed,” Pace said. “And I think Fox and Dowell and (QB coach Dave Ragone) have done an unbelievable job with it. I’m just proud of where Mitch is at right now and just him continuing that progress.”

