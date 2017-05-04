Report: Bears sign defensive lineman Jaye Howard

Now that Jay Cutler has officially joined the broadcast booth, he can speak his mind when it comes to his former club.

Fresh off announcing he's joined FOX Sports as a broadcaster, teaming up with announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis, the former Bears quarterback shared some advice on how the Bears should handle their new first-round quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Joining ESPN Radio's Waddle and Silvy on Friday afternoon, Cutler said that he would advise the Bears not to play Trubisky even if they're playing bad.

"If it's going downhill, I don't really see any reason to play the kid," Cutler told ESPN Radio. "I'm sure there's going to be a lot of people calling for his name, because you draft him at No. 2 and draft him for a reason, and that's to play football and win games. But if you look at a lot of quarterbacks throughout this league, until you've got some people around you, some pieces around you, it's hard to win football games in this league as a quarterback.

"If it's going downhill, there's no way I'm playing him. For what? So he can go out there and take a beating and he can get off to a rough start as an NFL quarterback?"

Cutler even vowed to reach out to current Bears starting quarterback Mike Glennon, who he believes the team put in awkward spot after they signed him to a three-year deal with $18.5 million guaranteed prior to trading up in the draft for Trubisky.

Bears fans will get their first chance to watch Cutler analyze his ex-club when he works in the broadcast booth for the Bears-Titans preseason matchup on Aug. 27.