Report: Bears sign defensive lineman Jaye Howard

The Bears didn't address defensive line during last week's NFL Draft, but general manager Ryan Pace added to its depth today.
The Bears agreed to a one-year deal with defensive lineman Jaye Howard, accorinding to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Howard appeared in eight games for the Chiefs last season, compiling 23 tackles and a sack. He was placed on the injured reserve in November after suffering a hip injury.
The 6-foor-3, 301-pound lineman had a career year in 2015, recording five sacks, forcing one fumble and recovering two others in 16 games. The 57 tackles were a career-high for the 28-year-old.
He was released by the Chiefs in April. Howard originally was drafted in the sixth round by the Seattle Seahawks.
For Kevin White, No. 13 has certainly been unlucky.
The Bears wideout couldn't wear his NFL number at all during his rookie season, thanks to a stress fracture in his shin that kept him sidelined, and only sported it four times in the 2016 season due to another leg injury.
White and the Bears will hope for more production in his third season, when he returns to a familiar jersey number.
To let newly acquired receiver Kendall Wright take No. 13, which he wore throughout his tenure with the Tennessee Titans, White has agreed to switch to No. 11.
The 24-year-old rocked No. 11 at West Virginia, where he pulled in 109 passes for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns during his senior campaign. His impressive numbers led Ryan Pace and the Bears to draft him seventh overall in the 2015 draft.
Maybe his number change will flip the mojo and boost Chicago's receiving core.
Now that Jay Cutler has officially joined the broadcast booth, he can speak his mind when it comes to his former club.
Fresh off announcing he's joined FOX Sports as a broadcaster, teaming up with announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis, the former Bears quarterback shared some advice on how the Bears should handle their new first-round quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
Joining ESPN Radio's Waddle and Silvy on Friday afternoon, Cutler said that he would advise the Bears not to play Trubisky even if they're playing bad.
"If it's going downhill, I don't really see any reason to play the kid," Cutler told ESPN Radio. "I'm sure there's going to be a lot of people calling for his name, because you draft him at No. 2 and draft him for a reason, and that's to play football and win games. But if you look at a lot of quarterbacks throughout this league, until you've got some people around you, some pieces around you, it's hard to win football games in this league as a quarterback.
"If it's going downhill, there's no way I'm playing him. For what? So he can go out there and take a beating and he can get off to a rough start as an NFL quarterback?"
Cutler even vowed to reach out to current Bears starting quarterback Mike Glennon, who he believes the team put in awkward spot after they signed him to a three-year deal with $18.5 million guaranteed prior to trading up in the draft for Trubisky.
Bears fans will get their first chance to watch Cutler analyze his ex-club when he works in the broadcast booth for the Bears-Titans preseason matchup on Aug. 27.