Under Center Podcast: Bears can't complete comeback, fall to Falcons

By CSN Staff September 10, 2017 8:30 PM

Laurence Holmes, Alex Brown and Jim Miller weigh in on the Bears' 23-17 season-opening loss to the Falcons.

An incredible first impression by Tarik Cohen, a gutsy fourth quarter performance by Mike Glennon, but a tough break to Kevin White and a receiving core that was already thin.

Plus, the guys break down an impressive performance by the Bears defense – headlined by Akiem Hicks – and how they can potentially become a top-3 defense in the NFL.

Listen to the full episode at this link or in the embedded player below:

'I don’t give a damn about his stature:' Tarik Cohen shows why he can be a game-changing playmaker

By JJ STANKEVITZ September 10, 2017 6:19 PM

The last time Tarik Cohen caught a pass in a game before Sunday, he was playing out of the national spotlight for North Carolina A&T. That created some problems for an Atlanta Falcons defense trying to scrounge up any sort of film on the rookie running back. 

“He didn’t have any catches in the preseason, so we didn’t have a great sense for it,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. So Atlanta had to go back to Cohen's college tape to see what kind of a pass-catcher he could be. 

Not only did Cohen not have a catch in his three preseason games, he wasn’t even targeted. The Bears were hiding him and developing plays for him behind the scenes in Bourbonnais and Lake Forest. Those plays were unleashed on Sunday, and will give defensive coordinators plenty to think about as the Bears move forward in 2017. 

“The secret’s out on what we have in him,” quarterback Mike Glennon said. “We knew how good he was going to be with us and he showed that today. His very first game in the NFL, and he did it all. He ran the ball, caught the ball and scored a touchdown. He’s a playmaker and we’re lucky to have him. He’s going to continue to be a big part of our offense.”

Cohen caught eight passes for 47 yards with a touchdown, and rushed five times for 66 yards. He was targeted a team-high 12 times on a day when no other player was targeted more than six times (tight end Zach Miller). The Bears’ receiving corps was targeted a total of 14 times. 

“I knew it was coming,” Cohen said. “It was in the gameplan and I felt like I would have a good matchup for the whole game. That was really why we did that.”

There was more to Cohen’s game than showed up in the box score, though. He was used early and often, and took a number of physical shots from Falcons defenders who seemed to relish the opportunity to batter the 5-foot-6, 181 pound running back. He kept popping back up, though — “I’m used to taking hits,” Cohen said — and then flashed his own physicality on a 19-yard touchdown reception on which he lowered his shoulder into Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant to get in the end zone. 

“He took shot after shot and he’s the first one up, (saying) ‘Let’s go. Do it again,’” Miller said. “That’s a man. I don’t give a damn about his stature. That dude is a real-life NFL football player.”

Gushed wide receiver Josh Bellamy: “He’s not scared of nothing. He’s not scared, that’s the thing we love about him. He’s tough. He’s small, but he’s tough, he’s got the heart of a lion. And he’s going to run the ball. He doesn’t care what size you are, he’s coming.”

Cohen was at his best, too, when the Bears needed a response to a Falcons touchdown. His 46-yard run — that one where he cut back across the field, "Chicken Salad" style, against an over-pursuing defense — set up Jordan Howard’s game-tying touchdown late in the first half. And to get Howard in the end zone, Cohen took a snap out of a Wildcat formation and handed the ball off. 

After Austin Hooper’s 88-yard fourth quarter touchdown muted the crowd at Soldier Field, it was Cohen who got the Bears back within three points with his first career touchdown. 

“He helped carry our football team through the whole game,” Miller said. 

With so many questions about the Bears’ passing offense — which only mounted with the report Kevin White may be lost for the season — Cohen was a bright spot. Whether he should’ve been on the field for more than one play when the Bears were at the Falcons’ goal line late in the game is a fair question, given what he showed throughout the day Sunday. 

The Bears haven’t had a player as exciting to watch as Cohen since, arguably, Devin Hester. How he’s used the rest of the season will be fascinating to follow, but after Week 1, Cohen left Soldier Field feeling positive about what he accomplished. 

“Just the fact I was able to make plays — (I’m) not really caught up on the stats, how many rushing yards I had, how many receiving yards,” Cohen said of what he liked of his performance. “Just the fact I was able to be accountable when my number was called on.” 

Not who we thought they were? Should near comeback force us to rethink expectations for Bears?

By Vinnie Duber September 10, 2017 5:55 PM

The Bears are not, perhaps, who we thought they were.

With no playoff appearances since 2010, three consecutive last-place finishes in the NFC North and a franchise-worst 3-13 finish just last season, the expectations were not high for this team coming into the 2017 campaign, the third year of the John Fox Era on the lakefront.

But then the Bears, remade and restyled during a busy offseason, did what they did Sunday, coming within a handful of yards of beating the reigning NFC champions. They didn’t win, no, walking off the field with a 23-17 loss in their season-opening contest against those visiting Atlanta Falcons. But they were close.

Close, as tight end Zach Miller reminded reporters after the game, only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. Quarterback Mike Glennon looked practically disgusted when discussing the phrase “moral victory” at the podium. But the general consensus after the Bears’ surprising last-minute drive down to the six-yard line was that, hey, this is pretty good.

“Something we always talk about is that it’s a new year,” Glennon said. “At the same time, that team (the Falcons) is pretty much all back and was a few plays away from winning the Super Bowl. So there are definitely positives to take away from it. Nothing will replace a win, but I think we already know that we’re going to be competitive with everyone in the NFL.”

“We’re going to be a good football team — we are a good football team,” Miller said. “We need to execute down the line. Some plays we left out there, some things we can do better and clean up. But I’m proud of the way we stuck in it. There’s no such thing as a moral victory, but we have to bounce back.”

Glennon himself has been the lightning rod to end all lightning rods, as every new quarterback in this town always is. Signed prior to the team spending the No. 2 pick in the draft on Mitch Trubisky, Glennon — whose Sunday start was his first in nearly two years — has had fans, if not the rookie out of North Carolina, breathing down his neck waiting for any screw-up that will allow Trubisky to take over as the starter.

Through three quarters Sunday, Glennon didn’t do much to change hearts and minds, and Soldier Field was full of Bears fans in Trubisky jerseys who surely would’ve given you their thoughts on the subject. But the fourth quarter was a different story. The Falcons scored what seemed to be the game-sealing play, an 88-yard touchdown from Matt Ryan to Austin Hooper that put the visitors up 10. But the Bears surprisingly responded, ripping off a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a Glennon touchdown toss to new favorite target Tarik Cohen. After the Falcons boosted their lead to six with a field goal on the next drive, Glennon engineered the march down to the six-yard line. The failed four chances to win the game will get plenty of negative attention, of course, and the optics weren’t good with Glennon getting sacked on fourth and goal to bring the drama to a close.

But one thing’s certain: This is not what most people expected from Glennon and this Bears offense. Already without Cameron Meredith, the Bears lost Kevin White to a shoulder injury Sunday. Glennon was throwing the ball to Cohen and Jordan Howard and Kendall Wright and Deonte Thompson and Josh Bellamy. That’s hardly the pass-catching corps Ryan Pace envisioned when he assembled this roster. But Glennon made it work in the waning moments Sunday, turning in a performance that has to at least make fans think Glennon is capable even if he isn’t the dream candidate for the job.

After completing two passes for 23 yards in the game’s first three quarters, he completed nine of his 10 throws for 109 yards in the game’s final 15 minutes.

“I thought the guys responded pretty well to him,” Fox said. “It wasn’t always smooth. Like all opening games, they aren’t oiled up really well. You have a lot of new people. In our case, we had our quarterback’s first time in the offense. I think he operated the team very well.”

“Business as usual,” Miller said. “From the first snap to the last snap, Mike was Mike. That’s Mike G. … You want to show people, ‘Listen, I’m very capable of doing this.’ But I don’t think the outside noise, you don’t want to let it affect you. Just carry on and do your job.”

The Bears, for their part, weren’t surprised. They’ve got confidence in themselves, as all teams and athletes do, especially at the outset of a new season. Glennon declared the secret to be out on Cohen, who dazzled with several fantastic plays and was a reliable and constant part of the action throughout. Miller said this is what Glennon can do.

Fox maybe summed his team’s attitude up the best, drawing an acceptable comparison, at least for Sunday, between his group and one that played in last season’s Super Bowl.

“What I told the team in the locker room is that is a really good football team we played today in the Atlanta Falcons,” he said. “I think right now we’re a pretty good football team.”

If close doesn’t count, shouldn’t we be looking at the only stat that matters? Yes, it’s true that the Bears are still 0-1, the same record they’d have if this were a 30-point blowout. And it’s also worth noting that these close-but-no-cigar near comebacks weren’t infrequent in recent seasons. Jay Cutler had them. Heck, Matt Barkley had them.

But being as close as they were, think about how different the feeling would be had the Bears won, had one of Glennon’s three passes to the goal line from six yards out landed in a receiver’s hands, had the Bears knocked off the defending conference champs.

“The storyline would be so much different, which is unfortunate,” Miller said. “I’m excited to get to next week, to keep on working, to keep grinding. I thought we were going to be a special football team from the get-go. I thought we could surprise some people. We had an opportunity to do that. That would’ve been great for us, for our organization, for our fans and our city. To knock off the NFC champs and damn-near world champions would’ve been a great start to our season.”

“I think we could easily be 1-0 standing up here right now,” Fox said. “I think the enthusiasm would be a little different.”

Expectations are constantly in flux, and the Bears’ have now changed. There wasn’t much expected of this team, but there might be something now as they head out to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend. They’ll likely change again after that game.

But in the immediate, there’s a question to ask: What should be expected of the Bears moving forward? Because in the opposite of Dennis Green’s famous conclusion, it turns out the Bears might not be who we thought they were.

