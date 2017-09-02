Chicago Bears

Where the Bears’ receivers stand after cut-down day

By JJ STANKEVITZ September 02, 2017 5:55 PM

The Bears will, for now, move forward with five receivers on their initial 53-man roster: Kevin White, Kendall Wright, Markus Wheaton, Joshua Bellamy and Deonte Thompson. Victor Cruz and Tanner Gentry were the most notable cuts from this group.

White, Wright and Wheaton were all locks, while a key special teamer in Bellamy was always likely to be included in this group. Thompson had a productive preseason, which included that 109-yard return of a missed field goal against Arizona.

But this just the initial group, one that could change by the time the Bears return to practice on Monday at Halas Hall. The Bears, with third priority on the waiver wire (behind Cleveland and San Francisco) are likely to be active in seeking out another receiver, which could be why only five receivers made the initial roster.

The reality, though, is that if the Bears have a No. 1 target for Mike Glennon and/or Mitchell Trubisky, that player is already on the roster. White will have the most pressure to produce, and even if that isn’t up to the expectations set on him when the Bears drafted him seventh overall in 2015, he needs to show more than previously has. White caught four passes for 32 yards this preseason, and had 19 catches for 187 yards in four games last year.

“He’s a great player and I think in talking to him he understands how good he can be, it’s just a matter of putting that work in out here on the practice field to reap those benefits,” Cruz said on Tuesday before being released over the weekend. “Obviously he’s been up and down with injuries, so this is the year where he has to take over and be the guy that they drafted him to be. I think he’s ready for that and I think he’s conscious of the pressure that’s on him and he’s relishing it.”

Wright has the trust of offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains — who coached him in Tennessee — and converted a trio of third downs last weekend against the Titans on that opening 96-yard scoring drive Glennon engineered. He’s four years removed from that 94-catch, 1,079-yard season, but his production will need to be better than the 29 catches and 416 yards he had last year in Nashville.

The speedy Wheaton has the ability to stretch opposing defenses, but he’s barely practiced in the last month due to an appendectomy and a fractured finger. He’ll need to quickly develop a connection with Glennon — who’s been inconsistent on deep throws — if he’s ready or Week 1. 

It might be unfair to expect a lot out of the rest of this group: Thompson set career highs in receptions and yards last year, but that was with 22 catches and 249 yards, while Bellamy has had similar numbers the last two years to what Thompson did last year.

So this is the biggest question facing the Bears heading into the 2017 season: Can someone step up to fill the void left by Meredith’s injury? Outside help would be nice to add depth, but it’s unlikely a Josh Sitton-sized gift will come the Bears’ way in early September. If the answer to the question is yes, it’ll be because of an internal improvement.

“I feel like I’ve got to step it up a little more,” White said. “Everybody’s got to take their game to another level.” 

Cut Tracker: Bears begin finalizing 53-man roster

By Scott Krinch September 02, 2017 3:15 PM

The Bears have until 3 p.m. on Saturday to trim their roster down to 53. Players who are waived can be claimed/signed on Sunday, which is when all 32 NFL teams will finalize their practice squad.

As cuts trickle in, CSNChicago.com is tracking each move.

Saturday's IR/PUP moves:

Jordan Morgan (OL)

The Bears' 2017 fifth-round draft pick will be palced on IR, according to the Sun-Times.

Lamarr Houston (OLB)

The veteran outside linebacker will be placed on IR and the team will try to work out an injury settlement, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pernell McPhee (OLB)

The Bears are taking McPhee off the PUP list and he will begin the season on the 53-man roster, per the Chicago Tribune.

Saturday's cuts:

Isaiah Irving (OLB)

The undrafted rookie free agent will likely be placed on waivers, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Dan Skuta (OLB)

The Bears will release the veteran linebacker, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Jonathan Anderson  (ILB)

Anderson will be waived and the Bears will attempt to sign him to the practice squad, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Jaye Howard (DL)

The veteran lineman who has been dealing with a hip injury had his contract terminated, per the Chicago Tribune.

Brandon Greene (OL)

Greene, who played both tight end and offensive line at Alabama, has been placed on waivers, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Josh Rounds (RB)

According to the Sun-Times, the Bears will send Rounds through waivers. The rookie running back had 36 carries for 84 yards and two receptions for 18 yards in the preseason.

Dieugot Joseph (OL)

The Bears will place the rookie offensive lineman on waivers, according to the Chicago Tribune.

DeAndre Houston-Carson (S)

A sixth-round pick by the Bears in 2016, Houston-Carson only had two tackles in his two seasons in Chicago. The Houston Chronicle reports the Bears will cut Houston-Carson.

Rashaad Coward (DL)

The undrafted free agent will be a candidate for the Bears' practice squad, according to the Chicago Tribune. 

Tanner Gentry (WR)

A fan favorite throughout training camp, Gentry will be placed on waivers, according to the Sun-Times. Gentry had four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown during the preseason.

Harold Jones-Quartey (S)

The Bears have waived the former undrafted free agent, according to the Chicago Tribune. Jones-Quartey had 87 tackles and two interceptions in 29 games with the Bears.

Roberto Aguayo (K)

The former second-round pick who the Bears claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August has been released, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Aguayo missed his only field goal attempt with the Bears during the preseason.

Friday's cuts:

Cyril Richardson (OL)

Richardson will be placed on waivers, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Victor Cruz (WR)

The Bears won't be serving salsa at Soldier Field this season. According to multiple reports, the Bears will release the veteran wide receiver. Cruz had six passes for 37 yards with a touchdown in four preseason games.

Connor Shaw (QB)

After getting injured in Thursday's preseason finale against the Browns, the Bears are expected to waive Shaw, per the Chicago Tribune.

Rashaad Reynolds (CB)

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Bears have waived Reynolds.

Will Poehls (OL)

Poehls, who spent time on the Bears practice squad in 2016, was placed on waiverd Friday afternoon, according to Adam Jahns of the Sun-Times.

Taylor Boggs (OL)

Back for a second stint with the Bears, Boggs wasn't able to crack the final 53-man roster, per the Chicago Tribune.

Freddie Stevenson (FB)

The former Florida State standout, who was one of two fullbacks in camp with the Bears, has been placed on waivers, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Mitchell Kirsch (G)

The rookie guard has been placed on waivers, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Kelvin Sheppard (LB)

The veteran linebacker had his contract terminated by the Bears, per the Chicago Tribune.

MyCole Pruitt (TE)

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Bears informed Pruitt that he will be placed on waivers. Pruitt, a former fifth round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, had five receptions for 85 yards in four preseason games.

STL Podcast: Why did Mitch Trubisky play in the fourth quarter of a meaningless preseason game?

By CSN Staff September 01, 2017 6:48 PM

Chris Emma (670TheScore.com), Kevin Fishbain (The Athletic) and Jordan Bernfield join Leila Rahimi on the panel. 

They discuss the Cubs fifth straight win, the madness behind Mitch Trubisky playing the 4th quarter of a meaningless preseason game as well as what big names might get cut. 

Plus Dan Hayes has the latest on the White Sox’ roster moves and the panel gets you ready for the first true Saturday of the college football season.

Listen to the SportsTalk Live Podcast below. 

 

