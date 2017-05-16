Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Scott Darling gets emotional as he leaves Chicago for Carolina

On the latest Hawks Talk Podcast, former Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling joins Pat Boyle to discuss his favorite memories with the Hawks, joining the Hurricanes and what happened vs. Nashville in the playoffs?
Plus, Tracey Myers and Charlie Roumeliotis join Pat to discuss Richard Panik’s extension, Artemi Panarin at the World Championships and OHL phenom Alex DeBrincat’s chances of making the big club next season.
Alex DeBrincat has hit just about every individual milestone you can think of in the Ontario Hockey League, and it translated into a historic season for his team this year.
On Friday, he helped the Erie Otters overcome a 3-1 deficit against the Mississauga Steelheads to force overtime, where they wrapped up the series in five games to win the second J. Ross Robertson Cup in franchise history (2001-02).
DeBrincat, the Blackhawks' second-round draft pick (No. 39 overall) in 2016, was recently named the recipient of the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL's Most Outstanding Player of the Year after recording 65 goals and 62 assists for 127 points in 63 regular season games. He followed that up by leading the team in postseason scoring with 13 goals and 25 assists in 22 contests.
DeBrincat and the Otters will be one of four teams to participate in the Memorial Cup, a round-robin tournament to determine the champion of the Canadian Hockey League, which runs from May 19-28.
Blackhawks prospects Matthew Highmore and Nathan Noel already punched their tickets with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL, as did Graham Knott with the Windsor Spitfires, who are hosting.
On the latest episode of Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle is joined by former Hawk, Bryan Bickell.
Bickell discusses his early retirement due to his multiple sclerosis diagnosis and what's next for him and his family. Bickell also talks about the charity event he and his wife are planning in Chicago this summer, A Fetching Affair, which will benefit abused children and dogs, including a new program to provide MS patients with service dogs.
Then, Boyle sits down with Mark Kelley, the Blackhawks Vice President of Amateur scouting. Kelley talks about the Hawks drafting philosophy and reflects on OHL phenom and Blackhawks prospect, Alex DeBrincat.
