Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Scott Darling gets emotional as he leaves Chicago for Carolina

Alex DeBrincat has hit just about every individual milestone you can think of in the Ontario Hockey League, and it translated into a historic season for his team this year.

On Friday, he helped the Erie Otters overcome a 3-1 deficit against the Mississauga Steelheads to force overtime, where they wrapped up the series in five games to win the second J. Ross Robertson Cup in franchise history (2001-02).

DeBrincat, the Blackhawks' second-round draft pick (No. 39 overall) in 2016, was recently named the recipient of the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL's Most Outstanding Player of the Year after recording 65 goals and 62 assists for 127 points in 63 regular season games. He followed that up by leading the team in postseason scoring with 13 goals and 25 assists in 22 contests.

DeBrincat and the Otters will be one of four teams to participate in the Memorial Cup, a round-robin tournament to determine the champion of the Canadian Hockey League, which runs from May 19-28.

Blackhawks prospects Matthew Highmore and Nathan Noel already punched their tickets with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL, as did Graham Knott with the Windsor Spitfires, who are hosting.