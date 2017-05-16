Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Scott Darling gets emotional as he leaves Chicago for Carolina

By #HawksTalk May 16, 2017 6:15 PM

On the latest Hawks Talk Podcast, former Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling joins Pat Boyle to discuss his favorite memories with the Hawks, joining the Hurricanes and what happened vs. Nashville in the playoffs?

Plus, Tracey Myers and Charlie Roumeliotis join Pat to discuss Richard Panik’s extension, Artemi Panarin at the World Championships and OHL phenom Alex DeBrincat’s chances of making the big club next season.

Listen to the latest episode of the Hawks Talk Podcast below.

Jim Cornelison to perform at Chicago Steel USHL Clark Cup Final game

chicago_steel_clark_cup_final_slide_05-17-17.jpg

By CSN Staff May 17, 2017 2:29 PM

The Eastern Conference champion Chicago Steel are tied 1-1 in a best-of-five Clark Cup Final championship series with the Sioux City Musketeers. As the series shifts back to Illinois for Game 3 at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night, Blackhawks national anthem singer Jim Cornelison will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to puck drop. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Chicago Steel Clark Cup Final rally towel. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets start at just $10 when purchased in advance and parking is always free for Steel games.

"We can't think of a better way to energize our crowd and celebrate our first Clark Cup Final home game than to have Jim perform the Star-Spangled Banner," said Steel President Dan Lehv. "The buzz around this team's first run to a Clark Cup Final has been electric and this adds to the excitement and anticipation for this weekend's games."

Game 3 of the Clark Cup Final will mark the third time the award-winning Cornelison has performed the national anthem at a Steel hockey game in Geneva after appearing at the team's Chicago Blackhawks Night each of the past two seasons. The baritone-turned-tenor regularly performs the national anthem at the United Center, pumping up the crowd at the start of Blackhawks home games. He first sang for the Blackhawks in 1996, making part-time appearances before joining the team on a full-time basis in 2007. Cornelison will also perform later this month at the Indianapolis 500.

Following new team all-time records in wins (38) and points (81), the Steel earned their first visit to the Clark Cup Playoffs in nine seasons (2007-2008), entering the playoffs as the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Chicago defeated the Youngstown Phantoms, three games to two, in the conference semifinals, before knocking off the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Dubuque Fighting Saints, three games to one, to secure an opportunity to play for the first Clark Cup in team history.

This past weekend at Sioux City, the Steel fell Friday in Game 1, 5-4 in overtime, before soaring to a 5-1 win in Game 2 Saturday to even the series. The winner of Friday's Game 3 in Geneva will have a chance to lift the Clark Cup in Game 4, also at Fox Valley Ice Arena, on Saturday, May 20. If a Game 5 is needed, the series will shift back to Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 23 at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets or more information, call 855-51-STEEL, stop by the Box Office at Fox Valley Ice Arena or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

See how the Steel made it to the Clark Cup Final by checking out the USHL Playoff Hub.

Blackhawks top prospect Alex DeBrincat helps Erie Otters win OHL championship

By Charlie Roumeliotis May 12, 2017 9:25 PM

Alex DeBrincat has hit just about every individual milestone you can think of in the Ontario Hockey League, and it translated into a historic season for his team this year.

On Friday, he helped the Erie Otters overcome a 3-1 deficit against the Mississauga Steelheads to force overtime, where they wrapped up the series in five games to win the second J. Ross Robertson Cup in franchise history (2001-02).

DeBrincat, the Blackhawks' second-round draft pick (No. 39 overall) in 2016, was recently named the recipient of the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL's Most Outstanding Player of the Year after recording 65 goals and 62 assists for 127 points in 63 regular season games. He followed that up by leading the team in postseason scoring with 13 goals and 25 assists in 22 contests.

DeBrincat and the Otters will be one of four teams to participate in the Memorial Cup, a round-robin tournament to determine the champion of the Canadian Hockey League, which runs from May 19-28.

Blackhawks prospects Matthew Highmore and Nathan Noel already punched their tickets with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL, as did Graham Knott with the Windsor Spitfires, who are hosting.

