Five Things to Watch: Blackhawks look to avoid series sweep to Predators in Game 4 tonight on CSN

Five Things to Watch: Blackhawks look to avoid series sweep to Predators in Game 4 tonight on CSN

By Charlie Roumeliotis April 19, 2017 10:32 PM

Five Things to Watch:

Five Things to Watch:

1. Blackhawks fighting history.

By the end of this series, the Blackhawks will either make history or be just another statistic. Only four teams in NHL history have overcome a 3-0 deficit in a seven-games series out of 185 tries (2.16 percent success rate): Toronto Maple Leafs (1942), New York Islanders (1975), Philadelphia Flyers (2010) and Los Angeles Kings (2014). The Maple Leafs and Kings won the Stanley Cup that year, while the Flyers went on to reach the Stanley Cup Final against ... the Blackhawks. Peter Laviolette was also Philadelphia's coach that season.

The Blackhawks have seemingly been through it all under Joel Quenneville, but they've never fallen into a 3-0 hole while losing the first two at home. The one time they did trail 3-0 in a series, they rallied to force a Game 7 before falling in overtime to the Vancouver Canucks in 2011. 

2. A shake-up on defense?

With their backs against the wall, the Blackhawks might be making a change on defense. Michal Kempny was skating with Brent Seabrook on the second pairing during Wednesday's practice while trade deadline acquisition Johnny Oduya was the odd man out. All signs point to Kempny playing in his first career playoff game. Oduya has a combined minus-3 rating in the last two games, and has struggled to keep up with the Predators' speed.

3. Filip Forsberg.

Nashville's entire first line of Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson has been dominant against the Blackhawks, but Forsberg has been giving this group fits at Bridgestone Arena in the postseason. In his last three home playoff games against the Blackhawks (dating back to their first-round matchup in 2015), Forsberg has six goals and an assist along with 13 shots on goal. He's been lights out so far, and is a big reason the Predators are up 3-0 in the series.

4. Sustaining strong starts.

In all three games, the Blackhawks have really dictated the pace of play in the first five minutes or so, but they haven'y been able to sustain it for very long. In Game 1, they recorded only one shot on goal in the final 14 minutes of the first period. In Game 3, they allowed 35 shot attempts (18 on goal) in the opening frame. Getting the first goal is important, but playing their game for a long stretch consistently is what generates momentum. They haven't been able to do that yet.

5. And stronger finishes.

The Blackhawks have been close to impossible to beat over the last three years when leading after two periods, but suffered a rare loss in that department after they let a two-goal lead slip away in Game 3 and fell in overtime. The Predators haven't taken their foot off the gas at any moment this series because no lead is safe in the playoffs, especially against the Blackhawks. It's time for Chicago to do the same.

Blackhawks need goals from everybody, but especially from Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane

Blackhawks need goals from everybody, but especially from Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane

By Tracey Myers April 19, 2017 5:35 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Coach Joel Quenneville was asked about seeing more out of Jonathan Toews this postseason. Same with Patrick Kane. In each instance, the response was pretty much the same: The Blackhawks needed more out of everyone, not just those two.

"We look across the board," he said. "We always find that when we're in some tough spots our top guys always find a way to lead the charge and find a way to overcome all obstacles. And we're going to need (Toews and Kane), but we're going to need everybody else too. It's a tough challenge. You can't just rely on one guy to get it done."

Well, that's true to a point. The Blackhawks certainly need more across the board in a series that has been very lopsided in the Nashville Predators' favor. But if they want to continue past tomorrow, let alone pull off the comeback to get to the second round, they really need their top players to get going.

The Blackhawks are on the brink of elimination when they face the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of their first-round series on Thursday night. It's been an all-too quiet series overall for the Blackhawks, whose two second-period goals in Game 3 are their only ones of the first three games. The silence from their top players has been at the forefront of that.

Kane's goal on Monday was only his second in his last 10 playoff games. Toews has gone goal-less in the postseason since Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 Stanley Cup final (12 games).

"That's something I'm obviously well aware of and no better moment than a game like (Game 4). I've waited long enough," Toews said of his goal drought. "You've got to go out there feeling lucky like you're going to work for that bounce. I'm just trying to stay patient and smart and do the right things. Obviously no more waiting. [Thursday] is a big game and a great time for it to come through and make a big play, and contribute…"

With two goals in three games, clearly Toews and Kane aren't the only ones who are too quiet on the scoresheet. But Toews and Kane have been the offensive backbone of this team for many postseasons now. They've come up with the clutch games and goals over and over again.

"You need your best players this time of year to step up and be your best players. Throughout the playoffs, as time goes on, you kind of see some depth guys step up and have big games," Kane said. "but at times like this, I think it's the top guys who probably need to lead the charge."

The Blackhawks look to their top players for leadership, be it their words or their play. The latter is especially needed now. And the faster they get going the more there's a ripple effect throughout the lineup, with confidence and offense.  

The last time the Blackhawks were swept in a postseason series most of the players on their current roster were kids (1993 division semifinals against St. Louis). They still believe they can come back in this series. To do that they'll need contributions from everybody but they'll really need it from the guys who have done it so often in the past.

"We know what we have to do. It just comes down to what we haven't accomplished yet," Toews said. "We're getting closer and closer to getting that win. So [Thursday] we've just got to go out there and find a way to win that game."

SportsTalk Live Podcast: What's wrong with the Blackhawks?

SportsTalk Live Podcast: What's wrong with the Blackhawks?

By CSN Staff April 18, 2017 9:15 PM

On the latest edition of the SportsTalk Live Podcast, the panel of David Kaplan, Jordan Bernfield, Hub Arkush and Mark Carman discusses what's wrong with the Blackhawks following their loss in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series with the Predators.

Plus, Will Perdue and Vincent Goodwill join the group to preview Game 2 of the first-round playoff series between the Bulls and Celtics.

Plus, are the Bears really thinking of taking a quarterback with the third pick in the NFL Draft?

Take a listen below:

