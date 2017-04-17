Five Things to Watch: Blackhawks look to get back on track vs. Predators in Game 3 tonight on CSN

Watch as the Blackhawks take on the Nashville Predators in Game 3 tonight on CSN and streaming live on CSNChicago.com. Coverage starts with Pregame Live at 8 p.m. Then stick around after the final buzzer to watch Blackhawks Postgame Live for highlights and analysis.

Click here to watch the game or download the NBC Sports App, your home for live streaming coverage of the Blackhawks.

Five Things to Watch:

1. Who's in, who's out?

After getting shut out in two consecutive games at home to open the series, Joel Quenneville told the traveling media that he'll look to make a change or two in the lineup for Game 3. One of them will not be Corey Crawford, who was pulled in the first round in 2015 against the Predators for Scott Darling during their Stanley Cup run. There could be a change on defense that includes Michal Kempny drawing back in, but it's unclear who could be coming out.

2. Line combinations.

Quenneville went with just about every line combination you could think of in Game 2 out of desperation, but still nothing worked. Marian Hossa eventually found his way onto the top line with Jonathan Toews and Nick Schmaltz, and perhaps that's how they'll open tonight. It should, at least, with Artemi Panarin, Artem Anisimov and Patrick Kane anchoring the second line. We'll get a better sense after today's morning skate.

3. Net-front presence.

The Blackhawks didn't make life too difficult for Pekka Rinne in Game 1, and it wasn't much better in Game 2. Rinne has been terrific through two games and has made a handful of quality saves, but the Predators have been great at keeping the Blackhawks away from their crease and preventing any sort of net-front presence. You won't see a lot of pretty goals in this series. Many of them will be greasy, and the Blackhawks must find a way to get into those dirty areas and score one in an unconventional fashion.

4. Jonathan Toews' goal drought.

The Blackhawks captain hasn't scored a goal in 11 straight playoff games dating back to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in 2015, and his team needs him more than ever right now. He failed to record a shot on goal in Game 1, and also the first period of Game 2, but finished strong with five shots on goal in the final two periods Saturday night. When the stars are performing, the Blackhawks are nearly unbeatable because the scoring becomes contagious and trickles down the entire roster. It starts with Toews, and tonight would be a perfect time to snap that drought.

5. Containing Forsberg-Johansen-Arvidsson.

With the Predators hosting the next two games, Peter Laviolette will have the luxury of last line change, meaning he gets to counter Quenneville's moves. The first line of Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson have been dominant in the first two contests, owning the best possession numbers in Game 2. Look for Laviolette to keep that line hot by exploiting some matchups.

- Buy tickets to tonight's game

- Check out the latest stats and standings to make sure you’re ready for action

- Channel Finder: Make sure you know where to watch

- NBC Sports App FAQ: All your questions answered

- Latest on the Blackhawks: All of the most recent news and notes

- See what Blackhawks fans are talking about before, during and after the game with Blackhawks Pulse