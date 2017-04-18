Chicago Blackhawks

History may not be on the side of the Blackhawks this time around

By Tracey Myers April 18, 2017 3:56 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – History teaches us plenty. It's a great guide to show us what worked, what didn't in the past.

For the Blackhawks, recent playoff history has been good. Even when they've been down in a series, the Blackhawks have shown great resolve. They've come back from 0-2 and 3-1 deficits to win series against St. Louis and Detroit, respectively, rallied from 0-3 against Vancouver in 2011 to force a Game 7, which they lost in overtime.

With each deficit the Blackhawks have faced in this series against the Nashville Predators, we've looked back on their history, looked for some instance in which they've been here, done this before and can do it again.

But in this case, there may not really be a good comparison.

The last time the Blackhawks trailed 3-0 in a series was that first-round tilt against Vancouver in 2011. But as coach Joel Quenneville said about that on Monday night, "that was a long time ago. Different group here."

That team was coming off its first Stanley Cup in decades and the salary-cap purge that followed. Even going down 3-0, there were more positives to take from those three games. There were a few more contributions across the board offensively. The Blackhawks were shut out in that first game vs. Vancouver but scored six goals over the next two contests.

And while the Blackhawks were pared down to the core that's still relatively intact today, that core was six years younger with a lot less mileage on it. Stanley Cup runs, Olympics, World Cup, whether players or coaches want to admit it, it all has to take its toll.

If there is any similarity between then and now it's the Blackhawks' mantra, which is the one any team takes when it's down 3-0 in a series.

"Obviously, it's not the situation or position we want to be in, being down 3-0, but take it one game at a time, one shift at a time, one period at a time," Duncan Keith said. "Anything can happen. We've got to stay positive in here and try to win that first shift and go from there."

Do you rule a comeback completely out? Of course not. It's the Blackhawks and it's the postseason, so anything is possible. Four teams in NHL history have come back to win a series after being down 3-0, two from a while back (1942 Toronto Maple Leafs and 1975 New York Islanders) and two recently (2010 Philadelphia Flyers and 2014 Los Angeles Kings). Quenneville referenced the last two on Tuesday.  

"We played Philly in the finals in 2010. They were down 3-0 and they go to the finals. L.A., down 3-0 first round to San Jose, and win a Cup. So, I know it's a gigantic hole we've put ourselves in here, but those are two pretty good examples of being around to see," he said.

Again, anything is possible. But the Blackhawks' performances are going to have to get a lot better at lot quicker. In the first three games they've played one really good period, and that was the second on Monday night.

The Blackhawks face a Herculean task starting with Thursday night's game. It can be done. History has shown us it can be. But considering how the Blackhawks have played so far this series, this history will be even that much tougher to make.

corey-crawford-0418.jpg
USA TODAY

By CSN Staff April 18, 2017 9:15 PM

On the latest edition of the SportsTalk Live Podcast, the panel of David Kaplan, Jordan Bernfield, Hub Arkush and Mark Carman discusses what's wrong with the Blackhawks following their loss in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series with the Predators.

Plus, Will Perdue and Vincent Goodwill join the group to preview Game 2 of the first-round playoff series between the Bulls and Celtics.

Plus, are the Bears really thinking of taking a quarterback with the third pick in the NFL Draft?

Take a listen below:

Blackhawks 'decompress,' refocus for necessary Game 4

By Tracey Myers April 18, 2017 4:45 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Sometimes you just have to go off the grid. Clear your head, get your mind off issues or work, take a breath, reset, pick up and go again.

Such was the Blackhawks' plan on Tuesday: with two days in between Monday's crushing 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators and Thursday's must-win Game 4, they got away from hockey for the day.

"Take a day here to just decompress and rest up and be ready for tomorrow," Brent Seabrook said. "Go back to work tomorrow and try and find that energy and be rolling for Thursday."

As tough as this series has been physically it's been really trying mentally. As strong and confident as the Blackhawks have looked in recent seasons, they sounded decidedly (and understandably) down and reserved when they met the media on Tuesday. So coach Joel Quenneville wanted players to do whatever was necessary to be ready.

"Today we'll give them a day to take a breath and stay away from each other, and then tomorrow we're looking to get a practice. For us to just to try to come in here and look at that focus and try to win one game, we had a great opportunity I felt we had a lot to do with letting go," Quenneville said. "There's some things we've got to be better at for sure, be harder to play against with the puck, puck management, decisions with it, protecting it, putting it into good areas. But I think as the game progressed, we got worse in that area."

The Blackhawks were going through the expected emotions on Tuesday: anger, frustration, maybe even a little bewilderment. The schedule is what it is, and even before Game 3, Tuesday was likely going to be an off-the-ice day. Getting away from the rink is one thing. Getting away from hockey, not thinking about it at all, isn't easy. 

"Right after the game you just want to play again. You just want to get back at it because you're angry and you just want to get the game back," Dennis Rasmussen said. "At the same time it's nice to get a day off. We can talk a little more, get together and prepare ourselves for the next game."

Getting on the ice on Tuesday wasn't going to be the big solution to the Blackhawks' problems. This was not a situation where they were going to draw the magic right formula on the dry-erase board. This was not a situation where a bag skate was going to benefit anyone. The Blackhawks know what they have to do, they just haven't done it yet. 

The Blackhawks just have to deal with where they are right now. Going over and over things in their heads isn't going to solve anything. They've got one more opportunity to stay in this series, one chance to send it back to Chicago. Their game has to be in the right place on Thursday. So do their heads. 

"Obviously looking back it's easy to say we could have, shoulda, coulda, woulda done things differently. But it wasn't good enough," Duncan Keith said. "Going forward, we just know we have to have our best game. That's the bottom line."

