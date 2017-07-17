Chicago Blackhawks

Hockey in the blood: Hawks prospect Beau Starrett trying to live out dream

By Tracey Myers July 17, 2017 7:03 PM

For Beau Starrett, there are a few good reasons to be one of four brothers who grew up playing hockey: the competition was right under the same roof and you never had to go far to assemble a pickup game.

“We had a goalie, a defenseman and two forwards. Almost a full starting lineup,” the Blackhawks prospect said. “My dad paves roads and highways for a living, so we have a nice big, sealed, coated driveway. We used to get out there all the time to play some 2-on-2 street hockey. We get along well, like to hoot and holler at each other but we had a blast with it and pushed each other.”

Two of Beau’s brothers, Pete and Troy, entered the business world following their collegiate hockey careers at Harvard and Babson College, respectively. His other brother, Shane, a goaltender out of the Air Force Academy, signed with the Edmonton Oilers in April. As for Beau, he’ll keep working toward that degree, but becoming a professional hockey player is still the No. 1 goal.

“Obviously the sky’s the limit,” said Starrett, who’s attending his fourth Blackhawks development camp. “Everyone here is here for the same job and competing for that one spot to make the Blackhawks. You do the best in our organization to get that job.”

Starrett is used to the competition from those pickup games with his brothers. The same goes for the pro-hockey inspiration. Starrett would love nothing more than to one day face his brother Shane, who was undrafted and coming off a stellar sophomore season with the Air Force Academy (26-6-4) when the Oilers signed him to a two-year, entry-level deal this spring.

“He’s a goalie, so it was always fun to test him and see how good he is. He took the road less traveled; going to Air Force, you definitely don’t see players from that program signing pro contracts. We’re best friends. We push each other, and I’m so proud of him to have signed a deal with Edmonton,” Beau said. “It’s definitely be a huge dream for me and my parents to maybe play against him in the NHL one day. We’ll see how that goes and who my parents would root for in that game.”

[Calling it a career: Brian Campbell retires, joins Blackhawks front office]

This fall Beau Starrett will enter his junior year at Cornell. Off the ice, he’s a communication major with a business minor – “I like to say I’m pretty versatile in the classroom,” he said. Asked what part of his game he’s improved most on the ice, Starrett said the mental side of it. He credited Dave Marks, the Blackhawks’ mental skills coach, for a lot of his progress.

“Starting from Christmas on I improved the mental part of my game. It definitely carried over on the ice. take for granted,” he said. “You can work out and bench press all you want, but it starts with the mental part of the game. I tip my cap to Dave Marks. I feel very confident out there, I feel good.”

Starrett has been motivated by his brothers all his life. Two have found post-college success in business world while another is pursuing his NHL dream. Beau wants to be the next one making a career on the ice.

“I was skating at 2, being the youngest of four. As far as I can remember I’ve been on the ice and it’s always been a dream to play in the NHL,” he said. “I chose to develop as a player. Each year I want to get better and pursue my dream.”

Can prospect Alexandre Fortin force his way onto Blackhawks roster this fall?

By Tracey Myers July 18, 2017 3:52 PM

When Alexandre Fortin went to Blackhawks training camp last season he picked up where he left off in development camp, impressing brass and earning a three-year, entry-level contract. He was still only 19, though, so despite an outstanding camp he went back to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

He hopes to have the same performance this fall and see where it takes him. As the Blackhawks roster stands right now, however, there may not be any room for him on the big club.

Fortin had sports hernia surgery three weeks ago, so he’s only participating in off-ice workouts at this week’s development camp. But he said he’ll be ready for training camp in September, and he hopes some added weight and strength help him be as good, or better than he was last September.

“I worked a lot this year to improve what I had to improve,” said Fortin, who believes he is NHL ready. “I think we had some problems during the season and I got injured. But I just have to stay focused and know I have to work hard. I’m excited for September.”

Last year Fortin didn’t return to his junior team until October. Part of that was a statement on how well Fortin played. The Blackhawks were also trying to figure out their lineup and there was a real chance of him staying – even if it was for a nine-game look so as not to burn the first year of his entry-level deal. With the Blackhawks signing several forwards on July 1, that opening may not be there this season, at least at the start.

Still, be it with the Blackhawks or the Rockford IceHogs, Fortin is ready to take the next step. He’s gained 20 pounds – “my mom said it’s natural, but I did it,” he said. Adding size is good but Fortin doesn’t want to lose the speed that was so evident last fall. Fortin said it hasn’t hampered his speed thus far.

“A little bit faster, a little bit faster,” he said. “With my surgery, I’ll be ready and I’ll be like, if I can say 100 percent. You know it’s when you play with injuries it’s always a bit harder and more pressure on yourself. But I’m pretty happy that it will now be good and I will be 100 percent on my hockey.”

Fortin made a great first impression on the Blackhawks last season. Whether there’s a chance for him to make the roster in October or later down the line, he’d like to make the same impression this fall.

“[Expectations are the] same as last year,” he said. “I’ll just try to do my best and be ready to play as well as I can to hopefully help the team, and we’ll see after.”

Why Brian Campbell knew it was time to retire from NHL

By Tracey Myers July 18, 2017 2:01 PM

Brian Campbell had barely sat down at his retirement presser when his eyes started to water. It wouldn’t take long for the tears to come, even though he told teammates he wouldn’t cry. After 17 seasons, this was really it.

Campbell met with the media on Tuesday, one day after he announced his retirement from the NHL. While he’s leaving the Blackhawks as a player he’s joining them in the front office, as special advisor in business and hockey relations. With his family — wife Lauren, daughters Harper and Everley and parents Ed and Lorna— in attendance, an emotional Campbell talked about leaving the game.

“I didn’t solicit any offers. I talked to some teams. I just didn’t think it was fair, if I wasn’t going to play, to do that to anyone and just try to start negotiating with teams,” Campbell said. “I’ve been thinking about [retirement] for a while. At the end of the season, I didn’t know if I was ready to do it anymore. So that was only fair. But I will say July 1 was tough, a tough day. There’ve been some tough days. But I think we’re happy with our decision.”

Blackhawks president John McDonough said Campbell called him about six weeks ago and mentioned he was contemplating retirement. The two talked of the possibility of Campbell staying with the Blackhawks in some capacity.

“I wanted to give him the requisite amount of time because it’s a tough decision. Seventeen years, four-time All-Star ... and the timing had to be right. He kept talking to me about the importance of his family and didn’t want to leave Chicago, so I tossed it back and I said once you are firm on your decision, give me a call. When he called me back, I said the door is wide open.”

Leaving the game is bittersweet. Campbell wasn’t going to be returning to the Blackhawks as a player; the team told him they were moving in a different direction on defense, and he appreciated the Blackhawks letting him know with plenty of time. Campbell gets to stay in Chicago and with the Blackhawks front office. But saying goodbye to his playing days was nevertheless difficult.

“I don’t think I’d want to retire any other way but a Blackhawk. It was fun. I had a blast. There were a lot of nights after games, I was with my buddies. That was the best part of all of that,” Campbell said. “It wasn’t fun pulling off the jersey [in April], that’s for sure. These are just thoughts I’ve had for a while now. I feel like this is the time for me to step away.”

