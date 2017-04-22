Chicago Blackhawks

Jonathan Toews will make 'little changes' to offseason prep

Jonathan Toews will make 'little changes' to offseason prep

By Tracey Myers April 22, 2017 4:51 PM

Jonathan Toews gave a succinct "no" when asked if he'd consider playing in the World Championships next month in Europe. For the Blackhawks captain, his 2016-17 season wasn't where it needed to be.

So instead of helping Team Canada across the pond, he'll prepare to help the Blackhawks more next season.

Toews will use this offseason in a variety of ways, including taking some time completely off to heal and rest. And while there's a lot of time between now and the Blackhawks' training camp, Toews said competing in the World Championships would take up a good amount of time he'd rather use to be ready for the fall.

"At this point of my career, going through the last couple of years the way things have played out, there are some little changes here and there with how I approach my preparation, especially the last summer being a long offseason and coming in feeling I was as prepared as I could be and still not getting to the level of play I wanted to this season," Toews said on Saturday. "There are some things I have to re-evaluate and think about this offseason. There's no satisfaction there but definitely take a different approach with how I prepare for next season. I didn't get to the level I needed to be to help our team survive a little bit longer in this last series, so I have to be responsible for that as well. Just look back, assess and see what you can do differently."

Toews had a slow start to the season and then missed three weeks with a reported back injury. Much like the rest of the Blackhawks he started heating up in February and finished the regular season with 21 goals. But it was another quiet postseason for him, as Toews had just one goal in the four games against the Nashville Predators, and that was a late-regulation power-play goal in Game 4.

So was Toews dealing with a physical issue? Asked how healthy he was, Toews said, "well, that's kind of one of the things I'm hitting on," but didn't get more specific than that. Coach Joel Quenneville said some of the Blackhawks' key players, "have some issues they're taking care of, but I don't think it's going to be to that extent to where it's long term care." Quenneville also said any health issues had nothing to do with what happened in this series. Toews certainly wasn't using it as an excuse, either. As for the future, Toews said he'll reconfigure his workout, training regimen, whatever necessary to be better next season.

"Just the way the speed of the game has changed the last few years. I've always been the type of player who likes to play heavy and protect the puck in the corners. It seems the strength has been a factor but also the speed in my game that I used to have in my younger years," Toews said. "I have to get back to playing more puck possession, more speed on the rush. That right there is one little thing. But I think the skill part is another thing I'll have to focus on and trying to get back to playing the way I can."

Two days later, Blackhawks still stunned, 'embarrassed' by quick exit

Two days later, Blackhawks still stunned, 'embarrassed' by quick exit

By Tracey Myers April 22, 2017 4:06 PM

The Blackhawks convened on Saturday for their annual locker clean-out/player evaluation day. It was a day that came a lot quicker than they expected, and two days after being swept out of the postseason, the bitter feelings hadn’t diminished a bit.

“Yeah, it’s embarrassing,” Duncan Keith said. “When you go into the playoffs you expect a long run and all of a sudden you’re out four straight. There’s no other way to describe it. Shocked, embarrassing, to me those are the words.”

There really wasn’t much to say on Saturday, as the Blackhawks still tried to figure out what went wrong in their lopsided series loss to the Nashville Predators. It wasn’t about losing that Stanley Cup-winning feeling, they said. But there was no doubt the Predators were the hungrier team; that, nobody among the Blackhawks denied.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt,” Patrick Kane said of the Predators wanting it more. “If you watch that series or re-watch games, they seem like the faster team, the hungrier team. Maybe we were in a situation where we were maybe looking past a team like Nashville and thinking that we were going to go on, and it was going to be an easy series and we were just getting ourselves ready for what was to come down the road. It’s easy to say all of this stuff now, but I guess if you look back and watch the games, you could say they wanted it a bit more.”

Marian Hossa agreed.

“You know, there’s something right about it,” he said of Kane’s assessment. “In the regular season we had games where we beat them and maybe he’s right. But you have to give them so much credit because they gave us a hard time to try and make something happen. I don’t remember a series ending so early like this in my career and so few goals. It’s a tough pill to swallow.”

It’s tough because any resemblance between the Blackhawks who garnered 109 regular-season points and the Blackhawks in that first-round series was purely coincidental. It was night and day.

“I think everyone thought they were at their best and it was the exact opposite. I think we’re missing what we had all year and it showed. It showed and against a team that maybe payed or had one of the best defensive efforts I’ve seen. They were all over the ice and it was a tough series to play in, especially when you expect so much,” Corey Crawford said. “We just weren’t the same team. I think anyone who was watching could pretty much see that.”

There was plenty of blame to go around and all among the Blackhawks, be it the brass or the coaches or the players, took their share of it. General manager Stan Bowman said it fell on him to field the best team. Coach Joel Quenneville said it was up to him to have the Blackhawks ready. Individual players pointed to what they didn’t do. But what’s done is done for this season. The Blackhawks failed, and while they say and know they need to move on, this will stay with them for a while.

“It’s not the fact that we lost. It’s how we lost I think when you look at it. I’m embarrassed — the way we played,” Brent Seabrook said. “It’s going to be a tough summer and that’s about it.”

Scott Darling unsure of future with Blackhawks as he prepares to hit free agency

Scott Darling unsure of future with Blackhawks as he prepares to hit free agency

By Charlie Roumeliotis April 22, 2017 3:40 PM

Scott Darling is in a tough spot.

The Lemont native has repeatedly expressed how much he enjoys playing for his hometown Blackhawks, but he's also proven that he can handle the responsibilities that comes with being a No. 1 goaltender in the NHL.

And it's hard to envision a scenario where that happens here in Chicago as he prepares to hit unrestricted free agency on July 1, meaning his days in an Indianhead sweater could be numbered.

During the end-of-the-season press conference Saturday, Darling said he "hasn't really thought about what's going to happen" this summer, but admitted he feels like he's ready to be a full-time starter.

"Yeah, I feel like I've paid my dues as a backup," he said. "And when I've had a chance to play in consecutive games I feel like I've shown that I can do it."

He certainly has.

Darling, 28, had his best — and most consistent — campaign with the Blackhawks in 2016-17, finishing with an 18-5-5 record, a 2.38 goals against average and .924 save percentage, which ranked tied for fourth in the league. He also recorded a pair of shutouts.

It's enough to earn him a big and well-deserved pay raise — something the Blackhawks likely can't afford with (a bargain) $6 million committed to Corey Crawford through 2019-20 — after carrying a $587,500 cap hit the last two years.

"I think that he really did give us some outstanding goaltending this year (and) throughout the years here," Joel Quenneville said of Darling. "I don’t know how it’s all going to play out, but you know that he’s come a long way and progression has been something that he’s ... earned the opportunity to get the next challenge or the next step."

Crawford developed a strong bond with Darling as they shared the crease together for three years, and he had nothing but high remarks to say about his teammate.

"Scott has been great," he said. "He keeps getting better. This year he was unbelievable for us. A big guy who can move (as well as) any guy in the league. He sees the puck well. I don't know what that situation holds, but he was great for us this year."

There will undoubtedly be several teams interested in Darling's services this offseason, with the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars pegged as potential solid fits. Perhaps he's an option for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, too.

But it's still early to tell, and things can change quickly over the next couple months. 

"I don't really know the landscape of the teams," Darling said. "Goalie situations change so much in the summer, so you really can't forecast it. Still got to talk to the Hawks and see what they think. I don't really know yet, so we'll see what happens."

"I'm excited to see how it plays out. But it's going to be a long couple months of waiting."

After Darling's media session concluded, he shooks the hands of a few media members and smiled, saying, "just in case."

Right before that, he was asked to summarize what his journey has been like with the Blackhawks and fought back emotions when describing how special his time in Chicago has been for him.

"If that does happen, I wouldn't change a second of my time in Chicago," Darling said. "It's been bar-none the best three years of my life. Loved every second. They've been so great to me, my teammates, coaching staff, front office, everybody's been amazing. I wouldn't change a minute."

