Patrick Kane gave a touching tribute to a soldier on a recent flight

When Richard Panik had his final season media session on April 22, he didn’t know what the future held for him. Coming off what he considered his most consistent season in the NHL, he hoped to return to the Blackhawks.

Now he will.

The Blackhawks and Panik agreed on a two-year extension, the team announced on Thursday. Pierre LeBrun of TSN reported that Panik’s deal has a cap hit of $2.8 million per season. Panik is coming off a one-year deal with a $875,000 cap hit.

Panik gets a raise but he earned it with his 2016-17 regular season, when he set career highs in goals (22), assists (22) and points (44). Panik was happy with his season, right up until the first round of the playoffs.

“I think when I look back at the season, this was my most consistent season in the NHL. That’s good. But when you get swept in the playoffs it’s not looking good, your individual season,” Panik said. “So you’re disappointed.”

Still, Panik provided a net-front presence that the Blackhawks needed this past season and will need going forward. He helped the top line find some stability, as he, Jonathan Toews and Nick Schmaltz were together for most of the season’s second half.

In a statement, general manager Stan Bowman said, “Richard made tremendous strides this past year and we were pleased with the consistency he showed throughout the season. We are looking forward to having him in Chicago for the next two seasons.”

On April 22, Panik said he hoped to return to Chicago.

“[The Blackhawks] gave me the opportunity,” he said. “[Coach Joel Quenneville] knows what he can expect from me. There’s a relationship and I think it’s a great organization, top-notch in the league, and want to be part of it.”