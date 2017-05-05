Chicago Blackhawks

Scott Darling agrees to four-year deal with Hurricanes

Scott Darling agrees to four-year deal with Hurricanes

By Charlie Roumeliotis May 05, 2017 7:20 PM

Exactly a week after the Blackhawks traded his negotiating rights to Carolina, Scott Darling has signed a long-term contract with the Hurricanes, the team announced Friday.

It's a four-year deal that carries a $4.15 million cap hit, a well-deserved and earned pay raise. It also includes a limited no-trade clause, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.

"Obviously Scott could have waited until July 1, to see what other options he might have as an unrestricted free agent," Carolina GM Ron Francis said in a statement. "But he believes in what we are trying to do here and we are thrilled that he is committing to the Hurricanes and to Raleigh."

Darling turned in his best season in the NHL this past year, recording a career high 18 wins and finishing tied for fifth with a .924 save percentage. In three seasons with Chicago, he compiled a 39-17-9 record with a 2.37 goals against average, .923 save percentage and four shutouts.

The signing is a great one for both sides. Darling is going to a situation where there's a young core and promising future while the Hurricanes are getting a potential No. 1 goaltender, something they've lacked for years.

Artemi Panarin scores shootout winner at World Championships

Artemi Panarin scores shootout winner at World Championships

By CSN Staff May 05, 2017 2:17 PM

Artemi Panarin made his presence felt early at the IIHF World Championships.

Playing in his first game for Russia this spring, the 25-year-old Blackhawks forward collected the shootout winner in his country's 2-1 victory over Sweden in an opening-round matchup on Friday.

Panarin has been no stranger to success at the World Championships. Panarin now has 26 points in three separate appearances for Russia. He also has helped Russia to a silver and two bronze medals in the last three years.

Panarin and Russia will be back in action against Italy on Sunday.

Bryan Bickell feeling comfortable one month after retirement

Bryan Bickell feeling comfortable one month after retirement

By Tracey Myers May 05, 2017 10:29 AM

Physically, Bryan Bickell’s decision to retire from hockey was pretty much made for him. Months after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis Bickell battled back enough to finish the season as he started it, as part of the Carolina Hurricanes’ lineup. But it was tough getting to that point.

Mentally dealing with the retirement decision, however, was another story.

“I’m sure you guys saw the video,” said Bickell referring to the emotional interview he did after playing with the Hurricanes on April 6, two days before he announced his upcoming retirement. “That’s the day before I talked to [my wife] Amanda and thought, ‘This is it.’

“We knew it was going to come,” Bickell continued. “Playing normally is tough. Now playing with what I have, it was tough to [get to] the point where I got back and finished up the way I wanted. It was tough to decide to move on. But for me and my health, and to be around my kids, was the most important thing.”

It’s been about a month since that announcement and Bickell is in a better place. The former Blackhawks forward was in Chicago on Thursday night for the NHL Go Beyond Competition, which benefits the Inner-City Education (ICE) Program. Bickell has come to terms with the end of his hockey career and is feeling much better these days.

“I’m feeling a lot better now that I’m not playing hockey. Slowing the heart rate down, slowing the body down and slowing the mind down definitely helps me feel a lot better. From the get-go to a month afterward and then working my way back, I got better,” he said on Thursday night. “I feel comfortable now. I can do a lot of things that, that month, I couldn’t really do. To move on and enjoy and hang out with the kids and do things like this [Go Beyond Competition], I’m looking forward to it.”

Bickell kept his eye on what his former Blackhawks teammates were doing, from the end of the regular season to their abrupt first-round playoff exit.

“Nashville was underrated. I know with their season they just got in [to the playoffs], but they’re a good team. I don’t say Chicago took them lightly but they didn’t find their game,” Bickell said. “I was watching the Hawks over the course of the year, what they were doing. It just didn’t carry over. With a handful of games where they didn’t matter in the standings, I don’t know if it rubbed off going into the playoff but they didn’t find that next step.

"But you can see what Nashville’s doing to St. Louis. They could be the real deal. They could be the team coming out of the west. For the Hawks to get swept, it’s definitely a hard one to swallow. But they’ll bounce back.”

Bickell and his family are still in Raleigh, N.C., but will be heading back to Canada soon. He’ll still be doing plenty with The Bryan & Amanda Bickell Foundation, which helps rescue abused pit bulls. The foundation will soon launch an MS-service dog program to help those suffering from the illness.

As for what else he may do in the future, Bickell said he’ll worry about that later. Right now, he’s just enjoying some peace.

“I’m not really looking forward to anything other than relaxing, enjoying some time and doing nothing, really. Not waking up and having a schedule, not having to be at practice and work out and do all that,” Bickell said. “I’ll just take a step back and relax.”

Load more