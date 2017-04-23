Which Blackhawks will be participating in 2017 IIHF World Championships?

The Blackhawks' season ended much sooner than expected after being swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Nashville Predators.
But for some players, their hockey season may not be finished yet.
The IIHF World Championships begin May 5, and an early postseason exit gives several Blackhawks an opportunity to play in the tournament.
With the National Hockey League saying it will not participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics, players may be more inclined to join given the uncertainty of when they'll be able to represent their countries again — if ever, for some.
Here's an update on which Blackhawks players could be participating:
— Patrick Kane said Saturday he's taking the weekend to mull over Team USA's offer, and will make a final decision in the next "day or two."
— Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Jonathan Toews each declined their invites from Team Canada, electing to use a lengthy offseason to recharge and focus on training for the 2017-18 NHL season.
— Corey Crawford and Nick Schmaltz said they have not been contacted by their respective countries, but both said they would consider going if they are.
— Artemi Panarin has reportedly already accepted Team Russia's offer to play.
— Niklas Hjalmarsson said he's "thinking about" Team Sweden's offer after the NHL's decision not to attend the 2018 Winter Olympics. "Who knows when I'll ever get a chance to play for my country again, so that might be factor," he said.
— Marcus Kruger said he's talking with Team Sweden officials, and has expressed interest in going.
— Marian Hossa said he informed Team Slovakia that he will not be playing: "Let the young guys play."
— Richard Panik will not be participating either, saying he doesn't want to risk injury as he seeks a new contract.