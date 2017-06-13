Chicago Cubs

2017 MLB Draft Tracker: Cubs add to stockpile of young arms

By CSN Staff June 13, 2017 2:45 PM

After selecting three pitchers in the first two rounds Monday night, the Cubs continued their run on arms on the second day of the MLB Draft Tuesday.

Southpaw Brendon Little was the Cubs' first pick (27th overall) before a run that saw Theo Epstein's front office nab four straight right-handed pitchers. Alex Lange (30th overall) and Cory Abbott (67th) headline that group.

The Cubs have spent their last five first-round picks on hitters and have had no issue developing talent in that regard, watching as Javy Baez, Albert Almora Jr., Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber helped end a 108-year championship drought while 2015 first-rounder Ian Happ is now up in the big leagues playing almost every day.

But Epstein and Co. have yet to find an impact pitcher in any of their five drafts under the Cubs umbrella and hoped to change that with a "volume game" mentality, which continued with the selections of Auburn right-hander Keegan Thompson (105th overall) and Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo pitcher Erich Uelmen (135th) in the third and fourth rounds Tuesday.

Thompson is 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and boasts a good curveball. The 22-year-old missed all of 2016 due to injury but started 15 games for Auburn this spring, going 7-4 with a 2.41 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 93.1 innings.

He surrendered just 12 homers in 253 career collegiate innings.

Uelmen — 6-foot-3, 195 pounds — enjoyed a dominant season at Cal Poly despite a poor record (4-8), posting a 2.98 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and striking out 100 batters and allowed only one homer in 98.1 innings.

Round 5: OF Nelson Velazquez

The Cubs took their first position player with the 165th overal pick — a 6-foot, 190-pound outfielder out of PJ Education School in Puerto Rico. Velazquez, 18, is known as an impact defender with good bat speed.

Round 6: RHP Jeremy Estrada

After taking five straight collegiate players, the Cubs have gone two straight picks with preps players. Estrada is the latest, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound pitcher who throws his fastball up to 92 mph, but has seen a dip in performance and effectiveness this spring after a strong showing in his summer showcase last year.

Round 7: LHP Ricky Tyler Thomas

The Cubs select their seventh pitcher of the draft in the college left-hander from Fresno State. Thomas threw 104 innings for the Bulldogs, compiling a 2.16 ERA with 108 strikeouts and just 16 walks.

Round 8: 3B Austin Filiere

The Cubs spent the No. 255 overall pick on someone who went to school in Epstein's old neck of the woods. Filiere is a power-hitting third baseman out of MIT. He smashed 39 homers in three years with the Engineers, posting a jaw-dropping .414/.543/.809 slash line, driving in 151 runs and swiping 44 bases in his collegiate career.

Round 9: OF Chris Carrier

Taking just their third position player of this draft, the Cubs went with their second straight college hitter in Carrier, who hit .330 for the Memphis Tigers in his senior season with 16 homers and 50 RBIs. Carrier had a frightening situation a couple years back that led to surgery, a removed rib and a collapsed lung. But he played better than ever as a senior, his numbers taking huge leaps from his junior season. He reached base at a 43.8-percent clip and slugged .641 this year.

Round 10: RHP Brian Glowicki

A Downers Grove native, Glowicki's selection marked the sixth time in the first 10 rounds the Cubs chose a college pitcher. Glowicki worked as a reliever during his senior season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, picking up 16 saves, posting a 2.20 ERA and striking out 39 hitters in 32.2 innings of work.

Why Cubs have to target pitching at trade deadline: 'The bats are here'

By Patrick Mooney June 13, 2017 9:35 PM

NEW YORK — It’s not just Joe Maddon happy talk or next-level spin from Theo Epstein when the Cubs insist they believe in their lineup and expect a huge turnaround.

How much is enough? The Cubs have used first-round picks on Javier Baez, Albert Almora Jr., Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ. The Cubs traded another first-round talent (Andrew Cashner) and an All-Star pitcher (Jeff Samardzija) to get Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell. The Cubs guaranteed Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist $240 million after the New York Mets swept them out of the 2015 National League Championship Series.

Short of the American League All-Star lineup, what do you want? This franchise has absolutely poured its resources into hitters. The Cubs finally looked like an offensive juggernaut again on Tuesday night, knocking out Zack Wheeler in the second inning and launching five homers during a 14-3 win at Citi Field.

The most pressing issue for the defending World Series champs — and the biggest long-term concern about The Foundation of Sustained Success — remains the rotation. That makes the July 31 trade deadline a rare opportunity for Epstein’s front office to impact a pennant race and build for the future.

“I am not hoping for anything,” Maddon said. “I really support what we have right here. (Theo) and Jed (Hoyer) are going to constantly look at whatever they perceive to be upgrading our team. So if it happens, wonderful, based on their evaluation. And if it doesn’t, my job is to make this work.”

The Cubs have so many question marks after Jon Lester, the $155 million ace with three World Series rings who became the eighth active pitcher to notch 150 career wins, joining John Lackey, Justin Verlander, Zack Greinke, Felix Hernandez, CC Sabathia, Bartolo Colon and Jered Weaver.

In what Maddon called an “effortless” performance, Lester shut down the Mets (29-34), allowing only one run across seven innings while piling up 10 strikeouts against one walk. That’s exactly what a 32-32 team needs now to take off in a weak division.

But where the Cubs can see so many signs pointing toward a sustainable offense and anticipated growth — youth, talent level, past playoff performances against some of the best pitching in the world — the rotation appears to be trending in the wrong direction.

The Cubs don’t know when Kyle Hendricks will stop feeling the tendinitis in his right hand and come off the 10-day disabled list. Lackey was born in 1978, has a 5.26 ERA and is threatening to break Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven’s single-season record for home runs allowed (50). Even if the cut on his right thumb is manageable, Jake Arrieta has already been dealing with questions about his velocity, mechanical alignment and walk-year distractions.

Maybe the change-of-scenery stuff works, but Mike Montgomery has already been traded three times and Eddie Butler owns a 6.12 career ERA across parts of four big-league seasons.

“I believe our guys are going to be fine,” Maddon said. “I really was counting on Kyle being back this time through. I thought that for sure, based on what I had been hearing.

“From my perspective — for me and the coaches — it’s about us maintaining the same message by doing our same work, not trying to change a whole lot and supporting our guys. It’s being there for them. I think that’s what’s important right now.

“It’s not about being angry. I don’t understand those methods of teaching or coaching. Our guys are good. They’re going to show it again this year. They need our support right now and that’s what they’re going to get.”

Support could mean finally trading from this surplus of hitters and getting that pitcher who could start Game 2 in a playoff series and solidify the 2018 rotation.

“I think the bats are here,” Maddon said. “I honestly do. We have not performed at our level yet offensively. But I believe our bats are here with good health and everybody being able to participate. There’s enough offense out there.”

Anthony Rizzo's leadoff message to Cubs: 'We've hit since we came out of the womb'

By Patrick Mooney June 13, 2017 9:15 PM

NEW YORK — Joe Maddon didn’t experience divine inspiration during his visit to St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Tuesday as much as Ben Zobrist’s nagging left wrist injury made the World Series MVP unavailable that night against the New York Mets.

To be honest, the Cubs are running out of ideas to jumpstart their lineup and Maddon isn’t the type of manager who pretends the outside world doesn’t exist and loses sleep at the team’s Midtown Manhattan hotel.

How about Anthony Rizzo hitting leadoff?

Rizzo lobbied Maddon for it, talked trash with Dexter Fowler and texted the old you-go, we-go leadoff guy. You will definitely see that look again on Wednesday night against Matt Harvey after Rizzo ignited the offense in a 14-3 win at Citi Field, the kind of low-stress, playing-from-ahead game the Cubs have rarely put together this year.

“It’s the mental grind of the season,” Rizzo said. “I just keep telling everyone: ‘We’re good.’ We’re good baseball players. We’ve hit our entire lives. We’ve hit since we came out of the womb, basically. In Little League, high school, travel ball, in college, in the minors. We’ve all hit up here, too.

“It’s just a matter of getting that confidence back and trying not to get two knocks in one at-bat. Just pass it onto the next guy. That’s what we keep telling each other. It’ll turn. And if it doesn’t, we’ll keep working until it does.”

Standing at his locker before the game and listening to state-of-the-team questions, Rizzo promised: “I’m going to be ready to go first pitch.” Rizzo waited until Zack Wheeler’s second pitch before launching a 95-mph fastball over the center-field wall and beyond the Big Apple for a home run in his first career at-bat in the leadoff spot.

Rizzo then came back from an 0-2 count with the bases loaded in the second inning, working a seven-pitch, two-out walk that gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead. Ian Happ destroyed Wheeler’s next pitch, blasting a 94-mph fastball out to left field for his first career grand slam (in a game where he also struck out four times). Three batters later, Addison Russell ended Wheeler’s night with a two-run double down the left-field line.

Rizzo also chipped in with an RBI double in the third inning, and this is a lineup that can go cold or get hot depending on its All-Star/Gold Glove/Silver Slugger first baseman.

“My reaction was: Why not?” Jon Lester said after pitching with some margin for error and notching his 150th career win. “Anything to get us going, and he did.”

For one night, the defending World Series champs could exhale and deflect attention away from a 32-32 start where the Cubs have broken down in every phase of the game.

“Do we need a shakeup?” Rizzo said. “We need to start winning. We need to start winning baseball games and getting a really good feeling in here again.

“Winning cures a lot, so whatever it takes. If I need to hit ninth, if I need to pitch, if I need to play shortstop, it doesn’t matter. I think anyone will say the same thing — whatever it takes.”

Yeah, whatever it takes, right, Joe?

“I’ll be at St. Paddy’s again tomorrow, too,” Maddon joked. “I really avoid praying for success as a group hitting or pitching. I don’t focus on those things. That’s not what candles are for.”

