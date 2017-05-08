2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 5

By CSN Staff
/
2017 MLB Power Rankings - Week 5

Yankees continue to rise, Nationals stay hot, and should the Cubs start to worry a little bit? Check out the Week 5 edition of our MLB Power Rankings.

1. Washington Nationals

Their offense is just not fair.

2. Houston Astros

Houston won five of seven division games this past week, giving them a nice cushion for the division lead.

3. New York Yankees

Aaron Judge somehow didn’t homer at Wrigley Field, but Starlin Castro is on a roll and leads the American League with a .355 average.

4. Chicago Cubs

Cubs quickly need to get some rest and shake off their long series with the Yankees, because their road ahead isn’t getting easier.

5. Baltimore Orioles

Good thing Chris Tillman is back, because Wade Miley had Scott Sterling luck this weekend.

6. Cleveland Indians

Andrew Miller leads the Indians bullpen, which has an MLB-leading 1.83 ERA.

7. Colorado Rockies

Does a struggling Trevor Story need a trip to the minors? 

8. Arizona Diamondbacks

D-backs lost their third straight series this weekend.

9. Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale recorded double-digit strikeouts for the sixth straight game. Can he beat fellow Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez’s streak of eight?

10. Los Angeles Dodgers

He’s only played in 11 games, but Cody Bellinger is already tied for a team-leading five homers. 

11. St. Louis Cardinals

Cardinals outfielders are dropping like flies, and as a result, 21-year-old top prospect Magneuris Sierra went from playing Single-A to the majors.

12. Cincinnati Reds

Your NL Central-leading Reds. Wait, what?

13. Milwaukee Brewers

It’s been a while, but Eric Thames finally hit a dinger after a nine-game slump.

14. Tampa Bay Rays

Has 2008 first overall pick Tim Beckham finally turned the corner?

15. Chicago White Sox

The White Sox have been on the road more than any other team so far. They return home this week after a 10-game road trip.

16. Philadelphia Phillies

Are 2-8 in their last 10 games, mostly due to matchups against the Dodgers, Cubs and Nationals.

17. Seattle Mariners

The Mariners lost arguably their best pitcher. James Paxton landed on the DL with a left forearm strain.

18. Detroit Tigers

I think it might be time for the Tigers to experiment with a new closer.

19. Minnesota Twins

No more hot streak for Ervin Santana, but at least there’s one from Joe Mauer.

20. Texas Rangers

The Rangers have only converted three saves out of 11 attempts this season. Might explain why they’re at the bottom of the AL West.

21. Miami Marlins

Marlins starters rank 26th in the majors with a 4.82 ERA.

22. Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout missed three of the last four games due to a right left hamstring, but he plans to play next game. The two-time AL MVP has a career-best 17-game hitting streak. 

23. Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates lose one of their top starters, Jameson Taillon, to the DL with groin discomfort.

24. New York Mets

From Yoenis Cespedes to Noah Syndergaard to Matt Harvey, the Mets are a mess.

25. Oakland Athletics

Have a week, Yonder Alonso. The A’s first baseman hit .444 with five homers and eight RBIs in his last five games.

26. Atlanta Braves

Does anyone else feel bad for Freddie Freeman?

27. Toronto Blue Jays

The Jays survived an injury scare for Marcus Stroman, who will make his next scheduled start after leaving his last one early. The Jays are already down Aaron Sanchez, J.A. Happ, Josh Donaldson, and Troy Tulowitzki.

28. Kansas City Royals

Activated off the DL, Jorge Soler broke his bat over his knee less than two games in to his season. Basically summarizes the Royals offense so far. 

29. San Diego Padres

At least Manual Margot is off to a great start.

30. San Francisco Giants

Giants were outscored 31-5 against the Reds in their weekend series. Oy.

