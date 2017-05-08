2017 MLB Power Rankings: Week 5
Yankees continue to rise, Nationals stay hot, and should the Cubs start to worry a little bit? Check out the Week 5 edition of our MLB Power Rankings.
1. Washington Nationals
Their offense is just not fair.
2. Houston Astros
Houston won five of seven division games this past week, giving them a nice cushion for the division lead.
3. New York Yankees
Aaron Judge somehow didn’t homer at Wrigley Field, but Starlin Castro is on a roll and leads the American League with a .355 average.
4. Chicago Cubs
Cubs quickly need to get some rest and shake off their long series with the Yankees, because their road ahead isn’t getting easier.
5. Baltimore Orioles
Good thing Chris Tillman is back, because Wade Miley had Scott Sterling luck this weekend.
6. Cleveland Indians
Andrew Miller leads the Indians bullpen, which has an MLB-leading 1.83 ERA.
7. Colorado Rockies
Does a struggling Trevor Story need a trip to the minors?
8. Arizona Diamondbacks
D-backs lost their third straight series this weekend.
9. Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale recorded double-digit strikeouts for the sixth straight game. Can he beat fellow Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez’s streak of eight?
10. Los Angeles Dodgers
He’s only played in 11 games, but Cody Bellinger is already tied for a team-leading five homers.
11. St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals outfielders are dropping like flies, and as a result, 21-year-old top prospect Magneuris Sierra went from playing Single-A to the majors.
12. Cincinnati Reds
Your NL Central-leading Reds. Wait, what?
13. Milwaukee Brewers
It’s been a while, but Eric Thames finally hit a dinger after a nine-game slump.
14. Tampa Bay Rays
Has 2008 first overall pick Tim Beckham finally turned the corner?
15. Chicago White Sox
The White Sox have been on the road more than any other team so far. They return home this week after a 10-game road trip.
16. Philadelphia Phillies
Are 2-8 in their last 10 games, mostly due to matchups against the Dodgers, Cubs and Nationals.
17. Seattle Mariners
The Mariners lost arguably their best pitcher. James Paxton landed on the DL with a left forearm strain.
18. Detroit Tigers
I think it might be time for the Tigers to experiment with a new closer.
19. Minnesota Twins
No more hot streak for Ervin Santana, but at least there’s one from Joe Mauer.
20. Texas Rangers
The Rangers have only converted three saves out of 11 attempts this season. Might explain why they’re at the bottom of the AL West.
21. Miami Marlins
Marlins starters rank 26th in the majors with a 4.82 ERA.
22. Los Angeles Angels
Mike Trout missed three of the last four games due to a right left hamstring, but he plans to play next game. The two-time AL MVP has a career-best 17-game hitting streak.
23. Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates lose one of their top starters, Jameson Taillon, to the DL with groin discomfort.
24. New York Mets
From Yoenis Cespedes to Noah Syndergaard to Matt Harvey, the Mets are a mess.
25. Oakland Athletics
Have a week, Yonder Alonso. The A’s first baseman hit .444 with five homers and eight RBIs in his last five games.
26. Atlanta Braves
Does anyone else feel bad for Freddie Freeman?
27. Toronto Blue Jays
The Jays survived an injury scare for Marcus Stroman, who will make his next scheduled start after leaving his last one early. The Jays are already down Aaron Sanchez, J.A. Happ, Josh Donaldson, and Troy Tulowitzki.
28. Kansas City Royals
Activated off the DL, Jorge Soler broke his bat over his knee less than two games in to his season. Basically summarizes the Royals offense so far.
29. San Diego Padres
At least Manual Margot is off to a great start.
30. San Francisco Giants
Giants were outscored 31-5 against the Reds in their weekend series. Oy.