Addison Russell feels like he's just scratching the surface of offensive potential with Cubs

By Tony Andracki April 16, 2017 9:40 PM

In a lineup with Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber and Ben Zobrist, it may be the young shortstop that is the most intriguing hitter on the reigning world champs.

That's because Addison Russell could be just beginning to tap into his limitless offensive potential.

Bryant has already won an MVP award, Rizzo has emerged as one of the best all-around hitters in the game and Schwarber is an October legend even though he's only played 97 games at the big-league level (including playoffs).

But Russell — who just turned 23 in January — is still waiting for that complete offensive breakout.

Russell led all shortstops in RBI last season (94 while playing the position, one RBI came as a pinch-hitter) and clubbed 21 homers, but he also sported just a .238 average and ranked 11th among qualified shortstops in OPS (.731)

"I feel like I'm just scratching the surface as far as power and understanding what pitchers are trying to do and what situations," Russell said. "I'm trying to work each day and get better."

Whereas Russell spent almost all of last season hitting below the heart of the order (92 of his 141 starts came in the six spot or lower), Joe Maddon has written him in fifth in 10 of 12 games and as the cleanup hitter protecthing Rizzo in the other two contests.

Russell admitted seeing his name in the heart of the order has been a confidence boost in the early going of 2017.

"This year, I came in with the mentality that I feel like I'm a threat in the lineup," he said. "It's just important to get myself in good hitters counts, which I feel like is the key to success in the five-hole — getting a good pitch to hit. That's what I feel like I'm doing."

Russell looked on the verge of an offensive breakout heading into the weekend at Wrigley as even his outs were coming on a line, just hit right at outfielders.

But after striking out only four times in the first 10 games of the season, he's now whiffed on three of his last five at-bats ending with Sunday's loss to the Pirates.

In terms of finding consistency and avoiding slumps, Maddon points to the work between the ears for a kid like Russell who is still adjusting to big-league pitching and developing as a hitter.

"It's about what you're swinging at," Maddon said. "That's what you're thinking and you get in a rut and then you want to start changing things because you're not hitting well because you're swinging at bad pitches that nobody can hit.

"That's really what a slump boils down to for me. A lot of times, a guy will go through a bad moment, he'll go through all these adjustments, trying different things and if you look at the video pre- and post-slump, he looks exactly the same. He arrives at the same spot. It's just about what you're thinking. It really is."

Russell showed good patience at the plate as a 21-year-old rookie in 2015, drawing a walk in 8 percent of his plate appearances. But he also struck out 28.5 percent of the time.

Last year, Russell improved in both areas (9.2 percent walk rate, 22.6 percent strikeout rate), but a .277 BABIP (batting average on balls in play) hints his low average may have simply been the result of some poor luck.

The strikeouts and walks are what Maddon and the Cubs coaching staff are paying attention to most when it comes to Russell's development.

"It's less strikeouts and more walks than he had last year," Maddon said. "If he's doing that, then he's really going to hit for some nice numbers overall. Batting average, home runs, his RBIs are pretty darn good the way it was.

"The numbers will increase as walks increase a little bit and strikeouts come down a little bit. Because he is so strong, everything else is gonna improve.

"I would bet at the end of the year, if you look at walks and strikeouts vs. last year, if they actually are improved in the right direction with one going south, one going north, you're gonna see closer to what he's capable of doing."

Pirates star outfielder Starling Marte suspended 80 games

By Tony Andracki April 18, 2017 2:05 PM

After Pittsburgh came into Chicago and swept the reigning champs, Ben Zobrist called the Pirates the Cubs' top competition in the National League Central.

This may throw a wrench into that plan:

Here's the thing: Even if the Pirates are able to scrap together a solid season and make the playoffs, Marte won't be eligible to participate in the postseason due to the rules of MLB suspensions:

That is a monster blow to the Pirates who have deployed Marte in the heart of their order for the last four-plus seasons in which he's put together a .292/.349/.448 slash line along with 20.7 WAR.

Marte, 28, is one of the best outfielders in the game and the Pirates actually moved face of the franchise Andrew McCutchen from center field into right and moved Marte to the more-demanding outfield position in an effort to improve the team's defense.

This is sure to impact the division throughout the rest of the season with the St. Louis Cardinals off to a rough 4-9 start and while the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers woke up Tuesday morning leading the NL Central, they're a pair of rebuilding clubs who are likely to trade away some of their top players before August hits.

Marte's suspension could also impact the Pirates' trade talks and might be enough to spin the Bucs from buyers to sellers. With the postseason prospects taking a major hit, the Pirates front office may opt to trade away McCutchen, who can become a free agent after this season.

The Cubs are not off to the start they've wanted, either, but this Marte news just made their road to a second straight division title a little easier.

World Series Game 7 base sold for a completely mind-boggling total

By Tony Andracki April 18, 2017 11:20 AM

Major League Baseball is still cashing in on the greatest game ever played. Now, a base from World Series Game 7 has earned a whole truckload of money.

The bag that was used for first base in the ninth and 10th innings of Game 7 at Progressive Field in Cleveland just sold on MLB's website for more than $100,000 — $101,237, to be exact:

Of course, that base was on the field for the crazy finish, including the best rain delay in Cubs history.

It's the base Kyle Schwarber touched after his leadoff single in the 10th and the base Albert Almora Jr. tagged up from to get to second and score the eventual championship-clinching run.

And it was the base Anthony Rizzo had his left foot planted upon when he received that high throw from Kris Bryant to retire Michael Martinez and end a 108-year drought.

Still, six figures is a damn mighty price to pay for a base...

