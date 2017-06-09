Chicago Cubs

Addison Russell returns to Wrigley: 'I'm here to stay'

By Tony Andracki June 09, 2017 10:22 AM

Addison Russell returned to Wrigley Field Friday after a day away from the ballpark to deal with the aftermath of domestic abuse allegations that surfaced on social media during Wednesday night's Cubs game.

Russell declined an opportunity to comment further on his off-field issues and stuck to baseball questions. 

He did acknowledge it was weird to be away from Wrigley Field Thursday.

[MORE: Addison Russell denies abuse allegation but Cubs will keep their All-Star shortstop out of uniform for now]

"I was watching the game on TV," Russell said. "I felt sad. This is what I do. This is what I love. I love being here in this clubhouse with the boys, having fun. This is my life."

Russell is not in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies, but he did say he is available off the bench. He did not know if he would return to the starting lineup Saturday.

"I'm here to stay," Russell said. "This is my job. This is what I love doing."

