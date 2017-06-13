Chicago Cubs

Another setback for Kyle Hendricks latest blow to damaged Cubs rotation

Another setback for Kyle Hendricks latest blow to damaged Cubs rotation

By Patrick Mooney June 13, 2017 7:00 PM

NEW YORK — What was supposed to be a minor injury and a quick return has become a bigger problem for Kyle Hendricks and a Cubs rotation built on faulty projections.

Hendricks experienced discomfort on Tuesday while testing his right hand during a throwing session, the tendinitis lingering to the point where the Cubs have already deleted their target date and ruled him out for this weekend’s series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

“We want him to throw a baseball and just feel the baseball and not feel anything in his hand,” manager Joe Maddon said. “So we’re pushing it back again. There’s no definitive timeframe, no finish line. It just that he’s not ready.”

The night before at Citi Field, the New York Mets launched the 17th, 18th and 19th homers off John Lackey this season as his ERA ballooned to 5.26 during a 6-1 loss. The Hendricks news means Eddie Butler will start Friday in Pittsburgh, followed by Jake Arrieta — who is not expected to miss his turn in the rotation with a cut on his right thumb — and then Lackey.

The Cubs have only 23 quality starts through 63 games and a 4.75 rotation ERA. A 31-32 team looking for any kind of spark or sense of momentum will need a healthy and productive Hendricks, a National League Cy Young Award finalist and World Series Game 7 starter last year.

“They’re going to reevaluate right now,” Maddon said. “I don’t know exactly where it’s going to go next. I would not be surprised if it was re-tested. Kyle, of course, was disappointed, because we all thought it would be pretty good by today, but it wasn’t. Again, I don’t think it’s awful, either.

“But the big thing is we don’t want Kyle to pitch out there feeling anything except the baseball.”

2017 MLB Draft Tracker: Cubs add to stockpile of young arms

2017 MLB Draft Tracker: Cubs add to stockpile of young arms

By CSN Staff June 13, 2017 2:45 PM

After selecting three pitchers in the first two rounds Monday night, the Cubs continued their run on arms on the second day of the MLB Draft Tuesday.

Southpaw Brendon Little was the Cubs' first pick (27th overall) before a run that saw Theo Epstein's front office nab four straight right-handed pitchers. Alex Lange (30th overall) and Cory Abbott (67th) headline that group.

The Cubs have spent their last five first-round picks on hitters and have had no issue developing talent in that regard, watching as Javy Baez, Albert Almora Jr., Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber helped end a 108-year championship drought while 2015 first-rounder Ian Happ is now up in the big leagues playing almost every day.

But Epstein and Co. have yet to find an impact pitcher in any of their five drafts under the Cubs umbrella and hoped to change that with a "volume game" mentality, which continued with the selections of Auburn right-hander Keegan Thompson (105th overall) and Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo pitcher Erich Uelmen (135th) in the third and fourth rounds Tuesday.

Thompson is 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and boasts a good curveball. The 22-year-old missed all of 2016 due to injury but started 15 games for Auburn this spring, going 7-4 with a 2.41 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 93.1 innings.

He surrendered just 12 homers in 253 career collegiate innings.

Uelmen — 6-foot-3, 195 pounds — enjoyed a dominant season at Cal Poly despite a poor record (4-8), posting a 2.98 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and striking out 100 batters and allowed only one homer in 98.1 innings.

Round 5: OF Nelson Velazquez

The Cubs took their first position player with the 165th overal pick — a 6-foot, 190-pound outfielder out of PJ Education School in Puerto Rico. Velazquez, 18, is known as an impact defender with good bat speed.

Round 6: RHP Jeremy Estrada

After taking five straight collegiate players, the Cubs have gone two straight picks with preps players. Estrada is the latest, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound pitcher who throws his fastball up to 92 mph, but has seen a dip in performance and effectiveness this spring after a strong showing in his summer showcase last year.

Round 7: LHP Ricky Tyler Thomas

The Cubs select their seventh pitcher of the draft in the college left-hander from Fresno State. Thomas threw 104 innings for the Bulldogs, compiling a 2.16 ERA with 108 strikeouts and just 16 walks.

Round 8: 3B Austin Filiere

The Cubs spent the No. 255 overall pick on someone who went to school in Epstein's old neck of the woods. Filiere is a power-hitting third baseman out of MIT. He smashed 39 homers in three years with the Engineers, posting a jaw-dropping .414/.543/.809 slash line, driving in 151 runs and swiping 44 bases in his collegiate career.

Round 9: OF Chris Carrier

Taking just their third position player of this draft, the Cubs went with their second straight college hitter in Carrier, who hit .330 for the Memphis Tigers in his senior season with 16 homers and 50 RBIs. Carrier had a frightening situation a couple years back that led to surgery, a removed rib and a collapsed lung. But he played better than ever as a senior, his numbers taking huge leaps from his junior season. He reached base at a 43.8-percent clip and slugged .641 this year.

Round 10: RHP Brian Glowicki

A Downers Grove native, Glowicki's selection marked the sixth time in the first 10 rounds the Cubs chose a college pitcher. Glowicki worked as a reliever during his senior season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, picking up 16 saves, posting a 2.20 ERA and striking out 39 hitters in 32.2 innings of work.

With home runs flying, John Lackey on pace to make the wrong kind of history

With home runs flying, John Lackey on pace to make the wrong kind of history

By Tony Andracki June 13, 2017 2:12 PM

While everybody has been talking about the Cubs' offense and doling out daily lineup takes, John Lackey has been giving up home runs at an alarming rate.

Lackey surrendered three homers to the New York Mets Monday night, giving him 19 longballs allowed on the season in 13 starts (75.1 innings).

Two of those bombs came off the bat of Asdrubal Cabrera, who just went on the disabled list Tuesday afternoon with a thumb injury:

Lackey admitted he didn't feel great Monday night:

"I'm giving up a bunch of homers, yeah," Lackey said. "I need to do a better job of keeping the ball in the yard, for sure."

Lackey has allowed 11 dingers in his last six starts and is on pace to give up 49 homers this season in 33 starts (193.1 innings).

The single-season baseball record for homers allowed is 50 by Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven in 1986.

Of course, pace means very little when you consider more than half the season remains and Lackey only surrendered 23 homers in 188.1 innings last season, his first in a Cubs uniform.

His career high — or low, depending on how you look at it — in longballs allowed is 31 coming with the Anaheim Angels in 2003 when he was in his second year in the majors.

Lackey — who is 4-7 with a 5.26 ERA — can also take solace in the fact he doesn't even lead the majors in homers given up, as Cincinnati's Bronson Arroyo has given up 22 bombs in 68 innings.

