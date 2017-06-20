Chicago Cubs

Another way to think about Cubs making big deal for pitching at trade deadline

Another way to think about Cubs making big deal for pitching at trade deadline

By Patrick Mooney June 20, 2017 10:15 PM

The Cubs know agents and other teams will sense the desperation if they have to replace 40 percent of their rotation this offseason. Signing at least two frontline starters would be a massive undertaking and a huge financial commitment for a franchise that prefers to make long-term investments in hitters and use a pay-as-you-go plan for pitching.

Now the Cubs see the July 31 trade deadline as a chance to get a jump on that market, so they don’t feel forced to win two bidding wars on free agents or rushed into a lopsided deal for the top-of-the-rotation starter every contender wants.

That one big-picture idea gives more insight into Theo Epstein’s front office than the daily stock reports on a 36-34 Cubs team that’s up after Tuesday night’s 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field. Kicking the can down the road might not make as much sense this time.

“Every transaction season — winter and summer — we’re always going to be looking for pitching,” general manager Jed Hoyer said. “That will be our priority here at the deadline. We’re obviously working hard to assess it, making all the contacts and scouting everyone.

“But pitching’s always in high demand. That’s the reality of needing pitching — both in the winter and the summer — it’s always what people are looking for.”

[CUBS TICKETS: Get your seats right here]

The Cubs got creative last summer and flipped a redundant minor-league hitter (Dan Vogelbach) to the Seattle Mariners for the guy who would get the final out in the 10th inning of a World Series Game 7 (Mike Montgomery).

The Cubs don’t believe that moment alone will define the lefty swingman, who continues to look like a short-term fix and a long-range answer for a rotation that will see Jake Arrieta and John Lackey become free agents after this season. Following the game plan, Montgomery (1-3, 2.26 ERA) shut down the Padres for six innings, getting 12 groundball outs and four strikeouts while allowing only three singles and two walks.

Last season’s best-in-baseball rotation needs new blood, but the Cubs aren’t going anywhere if they can’t count on Arrieta (6-5, 4.64 ERA) and Lackey (5-7, 4.98 ERA) from one start to the next. Kyle Hendricks, last season’s major-league ERA leader, doesn’t know when his right hand tendinitis will subside and allow him to be activated from the disabled list.

Beyond the daunting task of trying to handle all their pitching business in one winter, the Cubs are only a half-game behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. No team in the National League Central right now can match this combination of on-paper talent, position-player depth, big-market resources and playoff-tested experience.

But even 70 games into the season, Cubs officials still don’t have a great feel for how ultra-aggressive to be (or not) at the end of July and what to make of the defending champs, beyond stressing how much they believe in this group.

“Still assessing,” Hoyer said. “We just haven’t been able to get away from .500 yet. I fully believe we will. I have confidence we will. But it’s just been one of those things where it feels like we’ve had win one, lose one, win two, lose two. Hopefully, we’ll get out of that trend and start getting away from .500 a little bit.

“The division thing is a false sense of security. I try to measure our team way more against .500, against how we look (on the field) than how we look in the standings, because I think how you look in the standings can be a little bit misleading.”

That eye test might take almost six more weeks, as buyers and sellers clearly emerge. Hoyer already noticed how much the trade chatter picked up once the draft ended last week. Nothing this summer will feel quite like the single-minded pursuit of Aroldis Chapman and the mythical 108-year quest. But instead of thinking about it like mortgaging the farm system, maybe this deadline will actually be planning for the future.

Anthony Rizzo continues to be the greatest leadoff hitter of all-time, starts things with homer in Cubs' blanking of Padres

Anthony Rizzo continues to be the greatest leadoff hitter of all-time, starts things with homer in Cubs' blanking of Padres

By CSN Staff June 20, 2017 10:10 PM

The question coming into Tuesday night's game was whether the San Diego Padres were going to hit Anthony Rizzo after Monday night's now-infamous play at the plate.

Instead, Rizzo hit them.

The Cubs' unconventional leadoff man continued to be the greatest top-of-the-order hitter in baseball history Tuesday night, belting his third leadoff homer in the last seven games to get things started in a 4-0 win for the North Siders at Wrigley Field.

Rizzo has now reached safely to start all seven games since taking over as the Cubs' leadoff man. He has three homers, a double, a couple singles and a walk in those seven games. That's a perfect 1.000 on-base percentage for those scoring at home.

[CUBS TICKETS: Get your seats right here]

Rizzo, who also has a career-best 14-game hit streak, became the first Cubs player to reach base to lead off a game in seven straight contests since 1960.

But while Rizzo will grab headlines and highlights, give Mike Montgomery credit for silencing the Padres in his six innings of shutout ball. He gave up just three hits and walked two before handing things over to the Cubs' bullpen, which went three scoreless innings.

An Addison Russell base hit scored Kris Bryant to make it a 2-0 game in the fourth. Ian Happ belted the ninth home run of his young career in the eighth to make it 3-0, and an Albert Almora Jr. double brought home Javier Baez in that same frame to eliminate the save situation.

The Cubs will wrap their brief home stand with Wednesday's series finale against the Padres, sending Eddie Butler to the mound in quest of a three-game sweep.

Jason Heyward could be next high-profile player Cubs move to disabled list

Jason Heyward could be next high-profile player Cubs move to disabled list

By Patrick Mooney June 20, 2017 8:20 PM

The Cubs already have a Cy Young Award finalist and a World Series MVP on the disabled list. It sounds like Gold Glove outfielder Jason Heyward could soon join Kyle Hendricks (right hand tendinitis) and Ben Zobrist (left wrist inflammation) there as the injuries keep piling up for the defending champs.

“I don’t have a timetable,” Heyward said Tuesday at Wrigley Field. “I don’t know if it’s tomorrow. I don’t know if it’s two days from now.”

Heyward cut open his left hand on Sunday while trying to make a diving catch in PNC Park’s foul territory, the bleeding forcing him to leave that win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heyward saw the skin hanging off and later posted a photo of the wound on his Instagram account.

While the Cubs try to gain traction above .500, former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta has been dealing with a blister/cut issue on his right thumb that can be traced back to spring training (on top of the postseason wear and tear also felt by Hendricks, Jon Lester and John Lackey).

[CUBS TICKETS: Get your seats right here]

Heyward — who has already been on the disabled list with a sprained right finger this season — is hitting .258 with six homers, 29 RBIs and a .714 OPS after a much-publicized swing overhaul. The Cubs aren’t letting Heyward pick up a bat now, knowing he needs time to let a scab form and prevent infection.

“I don’t know when we’re looking,” Heyward said. “I hope tomorrow, but I got to be realistic with it. I can’t wiggle my way out of this one with the staff. I can’t tell them: ‘No, I’m going to go do this.’

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. In this game, you can’t rule anything out.”

Load more