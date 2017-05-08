Chicago Cubs

Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation commits $3.5 million to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

By CSN Staff May 08, 2017 10:15 AM

Anthony Rizzo continues to win off the field.

His foundation, the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, announced on Monday morning a $3.5 million commitment to Lurie Children's Hopsital of Chicago. The money will create two endowed funds that will impact the lives of thousands.

"As a surivor of cancer myself, I know the emotional and financial strain the diagnosis of cancer can put on a family," Rizzo said in a press release. "I blieve that an individual does not battle cancer alone, his or her entire family does. That's why we've designated this money to go directly to help families on the front lines."

The first endowment, the "Hope 44 Endowed Fund," will help families going through financial hardships due to their child's cancer treatments. Onocology social workers will assess each family's need for assistance on a case-by-case basis, with expenses including insurance co-pays, meals, parking and child care for siblings. The fund has already granted approximately $75,000 in expense help, according to the Lurie Children's press release.

The second endowment, the "Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Child Life Endowed Fund," "will provide ongoing suppert for two oncology Child Life specialists." These specialists help to normalize the hospital experience for children and their families.

To recognize Rizzo's generous donation, the 18th floor waiting room has been remained the "Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Waiting Room." The waiting room is a frequent stop for Rizzo on his visits to the hosptial.

Rizzo tweeted Monday morning expressing gratitude.

Preview: Game 1 of Cubs-Rockies doubleheader on CSN

By #CubsTalk May 08, 2017 10:05 PM

The Cubs take on the Rockies twice on Tuesday after weather washed away the first game of this series in Denver, and you can catch complete coverage of Game 1 of the doubleheader on CSN and streaming live on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app.

Coverage begins with Cubs Pregame Live at 12:30 p.m. Then catch first pitch from Coors Field with Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and reaction on Cubs Postgame Live.

Game 1 starting pitching matchup: Jake Arrieta (4-1, 4.63 ERA) vs. Antonio Senzatela (4-1, 2.84 ERA)

Weather postpones Cubs-Rockies, setting up Tuesday doubleheader in Denver

By CSN Staff May 08, 2017 9:05 PM

Nasty weather moving through Colorado postponed Monday night's Cubs-Rockies tilt in the Mile High City.

Rain washed out Monday night's game, setting up a split doubleheader on Tuesday at Coors Field.

The first game will be played at 1:10 p.m. Central, with Game 2 coming at 7:40 p.m. Central.

It's probably a bit of a welcome rest for the Cubs, who are coming off Sunday night's 18-inning marathon that spilled more than an hour into Monday morning.

Jake Arrieta, Monday's scheduled starter, will start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader, with John Lackey taking the ball in Game 2.

CSN will have complete coverage of Game 1, with coverage starting with Cubs Pregame Live at 12:30 p.m.

Cubs Pregame Live and all the game action from Denver will also be streaming live on CSNChicago.com and via the NBC Sports app.

