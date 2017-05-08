Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation commits $3.5 million to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Anthony Rizzo continues to win off the field.

His foundation, the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, announced on Monday morning a $3.5 million commitment to Lurie Children's Hopsital of Chicago. The money will create two endowed funds that will impact the lives of thousands.

"As a surivor of cancer myself, I know the emotional and financial strain the diagnosis of cancer can put on a family," Rizzo said in a press release. "I blieve that an individual does not battle cancer alone, his or her entire family does. That's why we've designated this money to go directly to help families on the front lines."

The first endowment, the "Hope 44 Endowed Fund," will help families going through financial hardships due to their child's cancer treatments. Onocology social workers will assess each family's need for assistance on a case-by-case basis, with expenses including insurance co-pays, meals, parking and child care for siblings. The fund has already granted approximately $75,000 in expense help, according to the Lurie Children's press release.

The second endowment, the "Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Child Life Endowed Fund," "will provide ongoing suppert for two oncology Child Life specialists." These specialists help to normalize the hospital experience for children and their families.

To recognize Rizzo's generous donation, the 18th floor waiting room has been remained the "Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Waiting Room." The waiting room is a frequent stop for Rizzo on his visits to the hosptial.

Rizzo tweeted Monday morning expressing gratitude.

Late night but couldn't have a better reason to get up early than to announce this news. So proud of my family and the work we are doing. https://t.co/9NnCHIk0gB — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) May 8, 2017