In bullpen move, Cubs option Justin Grimm to Triple-A and recall Felix Pena

By CSN Staff May 05, 2017 10:45 AM

The Cubs made a move in their bullpen ahead of this weekend's series with the Yankees.

The team optioned Justin Grimm to Triple-A Iowa and recalled Felix Pena.

It's been a rough opening to the season for Grimm, who has an ugly 7.30 ERA over 12.1 innings in 12 appearances. He's allowed 10 run including a whopping five home runs while striking out 14 batters.

Grimm has already had three appearances this season in which he's allowed multiple runs, including Monday's effort against the Phillies, in which he allowed two homers and three runs in two innings of work.

Pena appeared in 11 games with the Cubs last season. He posted a 4.000 ERA, allowing four runs in nine innings. He struck out 13 batters, walking three.

In eight games with Iowa this season, Pena has a 1.86 ERA, allowing two runs in 9.2 innings.

Cubs believe they don't win World Series without Aroldis Chapman

By JJ STANKEVITZ May 05, 2017 2:54 PM

Aroldis Chapman jogged out to “Wake Up” by Rage Against the Machine, posed with his World Series ring, hugged and high fived his former teammates and, briefly, wore a Cubs cap in his first trip back to Chicago since last November. 

Cubs catcher Miguel Montero laughed as he placed a blue Cubs hat on Chapman during a pregame ceremony honoring the flamethrowing closer who appeared in 13 postseason games last year. Chapman, wearing a New York Yankees hoodie, was all smiles as he quickly removed the cap and continued down the Cubs’ receiving line. 

“He laid it all on the line for us, he gave it everything he had from the second he got here until that last out of the World Series,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “What a big part of our success and our run. Without him on our roster last year, we’re not winning the World Series.”

Chapman signed a five-year, $86 million contract last winter to return to the Yankees, and through an interpreter referenced the "rocky start" he had in Chicago, after the inevitable questions arose about his 30-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy to begin last season. But Chapman said overall he had a “beautiful experience” during his three months with the Cubs. 

“I wasn’t here for very long, but the time that I was here, it was a blast,” Chapman said. “I had a really great time here, I met some really great guys here and to win a championship, that means a lot.”

Chapman recorded the final five outs of Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, sending the Cubs to their first World Series in 71 years. A week and a half later, he gave up that dramatic home run to Rajai Davis that tied Game 7 of the World Series, a game that he now can look back on a little more whimsically than in the immediate aftermath of it. 

“It was one of the better games I’ve ever been a part of,” Chapman said. 

While Chapman wasn’t the guy on the mound the the Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years, he was a guy who his former coaches and teammates believe was pivotal to last year’s success. 

“Not to denigrate anybody that was here, but he was one of the most important things we had last year,” manager Joe Maddon said. “Toward the last part of the season when we got him and what he did in the playoffs and the World Series is pretty much difficult to re-create. I said it before, we could not have done it without him.” 
 
 

Adam Warren receives championship ring prior to Cubs-Yankees: 'I’m going to show it off a lot'

By Paul Roumeliotis May 05, 2017 2:45 PM

Though he wasn’t on the team when the Cubs won the World Series last November, Adam Warren will be going home with some new jewelry.

The 29-year-old pitcher was the latest former Cub who received his championship ring prior to Friday’s Cubs-Yankees game at Wrigley Field.

But this one wasn’t like others. It took place in the visitor’s bullpen underneath the bleachers.

“It just happened to me that way,” Warren said. “(Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer) were trying to catch me at the right time. I think they saw me out in the field so we did it in the bullpen. It felt appropriate.”

Warren wasn’t part of the pregame ceremony with Aroldis Chapman, who had his ring presented behind home plate. Warren said that it made perfect sense for Chapman to get the praise since he was on the roster.

In December 2015, Warren was traded from the Yankees to the Cubs as a key component that sent Starlin Castro to the Bronx. The following season, Warren was flipped back to the Yankees – along with Gleyber Torres, Billy McKinney and Rashad Crawford – in exchange for closer Aroldis Chapman.

Looking back on the trade, Warren believes that it all worked out for the better.

“I mean they got Chapman last year and obviously how important he was down the stretch,” Warren said. “You get some young talent and to have Chapman back with the Yankees now it seems like it worked out well.”

Warren had a hard time searching for consistency in Chicago. In four months with the team, he finished with a 3-2 record but had a 5.91 ERA and recorded 27 strikeouts.

Joe Maddon isn’t sure why things didn’t really click.

“I was a huge fan when I was working against him with the Rays,” Maddon said. “I thought he was spectacular. I don’t know 100 percent why. He just could never get his feet on the ground. 

“He gets back there (in New York last year) and all of a sudden he did better. And I know the numbers this year are really, really good. 

“I have no solid answer to that question. He just never seemed to get settled in.”

This season has been a different story. Warren entered Friday with a 0.63 ERA in eight appearances, and even kicked off the year by retiring the first 22 batters he faced. He's firing on all cylinders early on, so the trade worked out for the better.

And even though he wasn't a member of the Cubs' championship-winning team, he'll still show off his new hardware with pride knowing he was part of a team that would eventually make history.

"I’m not really sure where I’d wear it," Warren said. "But I’m going to show it off a lot. I’m just going to say that."

