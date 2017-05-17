Chicago Cubs

Cubs add Pierce Johnson to bullpen and send Jeimer Candelario back to Triple-A Iowa

By Patrick Mooney May 17, 2017 6:30 PM

Roughly an hour before first pitch on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field, the Cubs optioned infielder Jeimer Candelario to Triple-A Iowa and added Pierce Johnson to their bullpen.

Johnson — the first pitcher the Theo Epstein regime drafted for the Cubs — will be available to make his big-league debut against the Cincinnati Reds.

Johnson — the 43rd overall pick out of Missouri State University in 2012 and the compensation for losing free agent Aramis Ramirez — struggled with command issues and health problems as a starter and pivoted toward a bullpen role last summer.

Johnson went 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in 12 appearances for Iowa this season, putting up 21 strikeouts against 11 walks and 15 hits through 14 innings.

CubsTalk Podcast: Jason McLeod on Ian Happ, Dylan Cease and the draft

cubstalk_podcast_ian_happ_jason_mcleod_slide.jpg
AP

CubsTalk Podcast: Jason McLeod on Ian Happ, Dylan Cease and the draft

By #CubsTalk

Cubs senior vice president of scouting and player development Jason McLeod sits down with Patrick Mooney to discuss the upcoming MLB Draft as well as top prospects Ian Happ — who is having a big first week in the majors — and pitcher Dylan Cease.

McLeod also discusses how the Wrigley Field renovations are impacting the team and where the Cubs as a franchise go from here.

Listen to the CubsTalk Podcast below:

