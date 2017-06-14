Chicago Cubs

The Cubs and Sox made Chicago baseball history Tuesday night

By Tony Andracki June 14, 2017 10:52 AM

When Matt Davidson sent a 435-foot ball into the night sky, it ensured Tuesday June 13 would go down in Chicago baseball history.

Davidson's blast put the Sox up 6-1 and was the second grand slam of the night among Chicago players as Ian Happ went deep earlier in the evening to put the Cubs up big.

The last time both the Cubs and Sox hit grand slams on the same night was June 30, 2008 when Mark DeRosa went deep for the Cubs and Nick Swisher gave the Sox a big boost.

The Cubs and Sox have hit grand slams on the same night just six times since 1951, with the other outings coming in 1992, 1969, 1961 and 1951:

As an interesting note, here were the lineups on June 30, 2008:

Cubs beat Giants 9-2

1. Kosuke Fukudome - RF
2. Ryan Theriot - SS
3. Derrek Lee - 1B
4. Geovany Soto - C
5. Mark DeRosa - 3B
6. Jim Edmonds - CF
7. Matt Murton - LF
8. Ronny Cedeno - 2B
9. Ted Lilly - P

White Sox beat Indians 9-7

1. Orlando Cabrera - SS
2. Brian Anderson - CF
3. Carlos Quentin - LF
4. Jermaine Dye - RF
5. Jim Thome - DH
6. Joe Crede - 3B
7. Nick Swisher - 1B
8. Alexei Ramirez - 2B
9. Toby Hall - C
Gavin Floyd - P

Anthony Rizzo was great at top of lineup, but do Cubs still need a stereotypical leadoff man?

By Vinnie Duber June 14, 2017 2:00 PM

It’s hard to argue with results, right?

Anthony Rizzo’s first game in the leadoff spot was a smashing success. The first baseman — more accustomed to batting third or fourth throughout his career — crushed a leadoff home run, forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk in the second inning and doubled in a run in the third, right in the middle of the action in the Cubs’ 14-3 mauling of the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Rizzo was the successful unconventional leadoff man Joe Maddon was hoping Kyle Schwarber would be when he put the young(er) slugger in the No. 1 spot coming out of spring training. It’s a mighty small sample size, of course, just one game, and Rizzo himself said as much after the Cubs’ bats looked far more like what they have been expected to look like all season.

There’s no reason to break up a good thing, and that’s why Rizzo will surely be batting leadoff again Wednesday night against Matt Harvey. It will probably continue as long as it works for a Cubs offense that has struggled to find consistency in the team’s quest to repeat as World Series champions.

If Rizzo keeps doing wonders at the top of the Cubs’ order, then there you go, problem solved.

But whether Rizzo succeeds or struggles in the leadoff spot, won’t the team’s performance as a whole dictate where he’s needed the most? What if Tuesday’s five-homer, 14-run outburst was just a blip instead of a return to perceived normalcy? Will the Cubs still be in need of an orthodox leadoff man?

On the 2017 roller coaster, there never seems to be a shortage of questions.

Dexter Fowler’s offseason defection to St. Louis is the reason Maddon is throwing leadoff men against the wall and hoping one of them sticks. Fowler posted a career-high .393 on-base percentage last season as the team’s leadoff man, the best of the seven qualified Cubs hitters in that category (Ben Zobrist, Rizzo and National League MVP Kris Bryant weren’t far behind).

This season, the offensive numbers have obviously been nowhere near as impressive as they were for the 2016 world champs. That being said, Bryant and Rizzo currently have on-base percentages higher than Fowler’s was at the end of last season, Bryant at .403 and Rizzo at .394. Next best on the team? Albert Almora Jr. at .341.

The same, by the way, goes for Fowler. His you-go-we-go-ness in 2016 has given way to just a .329 on-base percentage this season with the Cardinals. And he had his own struggles during his Cubs tenure, too, posting a .308 on-base percentage during the first half of the 2015 season. But obviously, consistency came, and he was a huge part of what made the Cubs’ offense so good during the championship season.

Conventional wisdom is that the guy at the top of a batting order should be getting on base ahead of the big boppers in the middle of the order. To put the highest on-base percentages at the top of the lineup makes an awful lot of sense. But when the only guys getting on base at a high percentage are your big boppers, who’s going to drive them in?

The Cubs rank dead last in baseball in hitting with runners in scoring position, doing so at a nasty .222 clip. Rizzo in the leadoff spot might mean more opportunities to score runs with his high on-base percentage, but when you take his bat out of the middle of the order, it becomes even more difficult to score if the rest of the lineup continues its struggles.

Such a fragile ecosystem, isn’t it?

Now, Maddon is an unconventional manager, so the optics of a run producer in the leadoff role won’t bother him too much. But outside perception is another thing, and Cubs fans could need calming should frustrations arise from having Rizzo lead off if the runs aren’t as plentiful as they were Tuesday.

The best sedative? Realizing that this is hardly unprecedented for a successful team on the North Side.

The last time the Cubs strung back-to-back playoff appearances together before last season, the 2007 and 2008 Central Division champs, the leadoff man was Alfonso Soriano. He hit a combined 62 homers out of the leadoff spot in those two seasons. In 2008, the Cubs led the NL in runs scored, hardly hindered by a slugger at the top of the lineup.

So do the Cubs need a stereotypical leadoff man? No. With the offensive talent on the roster, they’re perfectly capable of succeeding regardless of who hits where in the order.

The more important need is for the lineup as a whole to come to life on a consistent basis. The Cubs have found clicking on all cylinders to be far more elusive in 2017 than 2016.

If 14-run nights become the norm with Rizzo at the top, he could stay there the rest of the season. But very little has stuck so far for the 2017 Cubs. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Cubs 2017 MLB Draft Tracker Day 3: Pitching, pitching and more pitching

By CSN Staff June 14, 2017 11:45 AM

After emphasizing pitching in the first 10 rounds of the 2017 MLB Draft, the Cubs continued that trend Wednesday.

Cubs Day 1 recap

Theo Epstein's front office took two more pitchers with their first two Day 3 picks, adding to the eight pitchers they took in the Top 11 picks. 

Cubs Day 2 recap

Here is the complete Day 3 recap:

Round 11, No. 345: Rollie Lacy, RHP, Creighton - Went 5-2 with a 2.54 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 83 Ks against only 18 walks in 88.2 IP as a junior.

Round 12, No. 375: Ben Hecht, RHP, Wichita State - The 22-year-old is a Champaign, Ill., native who also played at Illinois State (2014). He was 2-2 as a reliever in 2017 with a 4.75 ERA, eight saves and 41 Ks in 30.1 IP.

Round 13, No. 405: Austin Upshaw, IF, Kennesaw State - The 20-year-old Georgian slashed .333/.383/.518 (.901 OPS) at Kennesaw State with 17 doubles, eight homers and 41 RBI in 56 games.

Round 14, No. 435: Luis Vazquez, SS, Alberto Melendez Torres School

Round 15, No. 465: Jared Young, 2B, Old Dominion University - Led ODU with a .367 average to go with a .441 on-base percentage and .580 slugging percentage. He stole nine bases, hit seven homers and drew 33 free passes (15 walks, 18 hit-by-pitches) against only 19 strikeouts.

