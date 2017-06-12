Cubs downplay issues with Jake Arrieta's thumb: 'It's not like he's been cut by a knife'

NEW YORK — Beyond the downtick in velocity, a hard-to-maintain crossfire delivery and potential contract-year pressures, add this to the list of variables with Jake Arrieta as the Cubs try to stabilize their rotation: a cut on his right thumb.

“It just comes from throwing — it’s not like he’s been cut by a knife or anything,” manager Joe Maddon said Monday before the Cubs opened a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. “It’s just one of those skin issues where your finger actually splits a little bit, so we backed off on his throwing in between starts last time. We’ll probably do the same thing this time.

“It’s annoying. It causes you to try to do something differently. And whenever you try to do that when you’re releasing a baseball, that’s normally not a good thing. We’ll keep an eye on it.

“It’s obviously a nuisance. But I don’t have an answer yet, other than we’re trying to back off in between starts and see where it’s at.”

Arrieta pitched into the fifth inning of Sunday’s 7-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field, leaving him with this 13-start snapshot: 6-4 with a 4.68 ERA; a strong strikeout-to-walk ratio (79:23 in 73 innings); and a 1.329 WHIP that looks more like his lost years with the Baltimore Orioles.

Arrieta’s groundball percentage has plunged from 56.2 during his 2015 Cy Young Award season to 52.6 in last year’s All-Star campaign to 43 in 2017.

“Our starters have not hit their stride yet on a start-by-start basis,” Maddon said. “But look at the number of pitches they’ve thrown — it’s good. The number of innings they’ve thrown — not heavy. So that really permits me to think that with good health, we’re going to continue to get better.”

Arrieta’s thumb issue comes at a time when Kyle Hendricks — last year’s major-league ERA leader — is on the disabled list with tendinitis in his right hand and the Cubs continue to hover around the .500 mark with their inconsistent rotation.

“Not hurt,” Maddon said. “The injuries are a cut on a finger and a knuckle or something being sore. It happens. So as long as their arms are well — which I think they are — I believe they’re going to come back.”

Hendricks has been cleared for a light throwing session on Tuesday in New York and hopes to be activated for this weekend’s series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, where the Cubs will try to gain some traction in a weak National League Central that’s still wide open.

“We just got to get back to making the pitches, get a couple breaks to go our way,” Hendricks said. “We haven’t pitched as well as we did at the beginning of last year, obviously. We were so locked in from the start. We’re trying to find that level of competitiveness in us. But I think it’s there. We just got to put it all together.”