Cubs downplay issues with Jake Arrieta's thumb: 'It's not like he's been cut by a knife'

By Patrick Mooney June 12, 2017 8:00 PM

NEW YORK — Beyond the downtick in velocity, a hard-to-maintain crossfire delivery and potential contract-year pressures, add this to the list of variables with Jake Arrieta as the Cubs try to stabilize their rotation: a cut on his right thumb.

“It just comes from throwing — it’s not like he’s been cut by a knife or anything,” manager Joe Maddon said Monday before the Cubs opened a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. “It’s just one of those skin issues where your finger actually splits a little bit, so we backed off on his throwing in between starts last time. We’ll probably do the same thing this time.

“It’s annoying. It causes you to try to do something differently. And whenever you try to do that when you’re releasing a baseball, that’s normally not a good thing. We’ll keep an eye on it.

“It’s obviously a nuisance. But I don’t have an answer yet, other than we’re trying to back off in between starts and see where it’s at.”

Arrieta pitched into the fifth inning of Sunday’s 7-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field, leaving him with this 13-start snapshot: 6-4 with a 4.68 ERA; a strong strikeout-to-walk ratio (79:23 in 73 innings); and a 1.329 WHIP that looks more like his lost years with the Baltimore Orioles.

Arrieta’s groundball percentage has plunged from 56.2 during his 2015 Cy Young Award season to 52.6 in last year’s All-Star campaign to 43 in 2017.

“Our starters have not hit their stride yet on a start-by-start basis,” Maddon said. “But look at the number of pitches they’ve thrown — it’s good. The number of innings they’ve thrown — not heavy. So that really permits me to think that with good health, we’re going to continue to get better.”

Arrieta’s thumb issue comes at a time when Kyle Hendricks — last year’s major-league ERA leader — is on the disabled list with tendinitis in his right hand and the Cubs continue to hover around the .500 mark with their inconsistent rotation.

“Not hurt,” Maddon said. “The injuries are a cut on a finger and a knuckle or something being sore. It happens. So as long as their arms are well — which I think they are — I believe they’re going to come back.”

Hendricks has been cleared for a light throwing session on Tuesday in New York and hopes to be activated for this weekend’s series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, where the Cubs will try to gain some traction in a weak National League Central that’s still wide open.

“We just got to get back to making the pitches, get a couple breaks to go our way,” Hendricks said. “We haven’t pitched as well as we did at the beginning of last year, obviously. We were so locked in from the start. We’re trying to find that level of competitiveness in us. But I think it’s there. We just got to put it all together.”

By CSN Staff June 12, 2017 11:23 PM

By Patrick Mooney June 12, 2017 11:15 PM

NEW YORK — Armed with two first-round picks and facing a potential pitching shortage, the Cubs got out of their comfort zone on Monday night and drafted junior-college lefty Brendon Little and Louisiana State University right-hander Alex Lange, hoping they can someday become part of another homegrown World Series core.

After betting on hitters like Albert Almora Jr., Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ, the Cubs gambled on Little’s upside at No. 27 — the compensation pick for Dexter Fowler signing with the St. Louis Cardinals — and grabbed a College World Series-level performer in Lange at No. 30, going against their usual top-of-the-draft investment strategy.

“We know what the history and the track record is, but that’s also just the byproduct of the talent pool that’s out there this year,” said Jason McLeod, the senior vice president who oversees scouting and player development. “We know what our organizational needs are.

“We know what we want and that we need to develop pitching. But we weren’t going to force it. These two certainly aren’t forced. They’re first-round-caliber pitchers. The board lined up that way. We’re really excited to get them.”

The Cubs did a home visit with Little in the Philadelphia suburbs before the 2015 draft and tracked him at the University of North Carolina, where he threw only four innings as a freshman. Little then excelled in the Cape Cod League — where the Cubs have a good network of contacts — and decided to capitalize on his rising stock by transferring to the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.

Where McLeod believes Little is just now tapping into his potential with a low-to-mid 90s fastball and “what we feel is one of the better curveballs in the entire draft,” Lange has gone 29-9 with a 2.88 ERA in three seasons with the Tigers.

“He’s a proven winner,” McLeod said. “This is a guy that has taken the ball every Friday night since he showed up at LSU as a freshman. He’s been one of the better performers, one of the better competitors pitching in the best conference in the country for three years.

“You look at his pedigree, I think three or four months ago ... I would have never thought he would show up in that area of the draft, unless there was an injury of some sort.

“That’s the other thing with both of these guys. You’re looking at a lot of pitching in this draft that has either been coming back from injury or got injured during the season and both of these guys — knock on wood — have been healthy.”

