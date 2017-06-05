Cubs name minor league player, pitcher of the month for May

The Cubs handed out their minor league honors for the month of May on Monday.
Catcher Victor Caratini, playing at Triple-A Iowa, and right-handed hurler Duncan Robinson, pitching at Class-A South Bend, were named the organization's minor league player and pitcher of the month.
[CUBS TICKETS: Get your seats right here]
In 24 May games with Iowa, Caratini hit .366 while hitting six doubles, a triple and three home runs. He drove in 17 runs and led the team with a .573 slugging percentage during the month. On the season, Caratini is hitting .339 with five homers and 34 RBIs.
Robinson appeared in five games and made three starts last month at South Bend. He posted a 1.00 ERA and struck out 24 hitters, his 0.70 WHIP leading the Midwest League. Robinson, a ninth-round pick in last year's draft, has a 1.34 ERA in 53.2 innings on the season.
The day finally arrived for Kolt Kyler.
The young Cubs fan who went viral after getting some Cubs-Cardinals tickets from his dad made his journey from a small farm town in Indiana to Wrigley Field this past weekend, and CSN went along for the exciting experience.
[CUBS TICKETS: Get your seats right here]
Join the Kylers as they travel to Chicago from the Hoosier State and Kolt sees the Friendly Confines for the first time.
Catch Part 2 of CSN's exclusive look at Kolt's special day in the video above and be sure to catch Part 3 on Tuesday night's editions of In The Loop at 6:30 p.m. and after the Cubs game.
On the latest edition of the SportsTalk Live Podcast, David Kaplan, David Haugh, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma are live from Wrigley Field to discuss the Cubs' weekend sweep of the Cardinals.
The panel also discusses potential trades on the North Side and whether Ian Happ could be part of any moves.
Plus, Todd Hollandsworth reunited with Kap to discuss the state of the Cubs and Marlins.
Listen to the SportsTalk Live Podcast below.