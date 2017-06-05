Cubs name minor league player, pitcher of the month for May

The Cubs handed out their minor league honors for the month of May on Monday.

Catcher Victor Caratini, playing at Triple-A Iowa, and right-handed hurler Duncan Robinson, pitching at Class-A South Bend, were named the organization's minor league player and pitcher of the month.

In 24 May games with Iowa, Caratini hit .366 while hitting six doubles, a triple and three home runs. He drove in 17 runs and led the team with a .573 slugging percentage during the month. On the season, Caratini is hitting .339 with five homers and 34 RBIs.

Robinson appeared in five games and made three starts last month at South Bend. He posted a 1.00 ERA and struck out 24 hitters, his 0.70 WHIP leading the Midwest League. Robinson, a ninth-round pick in last year's draft, has a 1.34 ERA in 53.2 innings on the season.