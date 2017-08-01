Chicago Cubs

Cubs needed to add Alex Avila to save Willson Contreras from himself

By Patrick Mooney August 01, 2017 12:29 PM

Joe Girardi noticed how Willson Contreras kept bouncing around at Wrigley Field. It didn’t matter that it was early May, the “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast had stretched into Monday morning and the Cubs would immediately head to O’Hare International Airport afterward to fly to Denver for a game at Coors Field that night.   

Girardi understood the grind. The New York Yankees manager had once been an All-Star catcher for the Cubs, lasting 15 seasons in the big leagues – far longer than any kid from Peoria and Northwestern could have dreamed – because of his effort, intensity and intelligence. 

“That’s the most energetic catcher I’ve ever seen play 18 innings,” Girardi said after watching Contreras catch eight different pitchers in a 5-4 loss that lasted 6 hours and 5 minutes. “I give that kid a lot of credit. He’s blocking balls, he’s all over, smiling, playing his rear end off.”

That’s why the Cubs had to save Contreras from himself and package catcher Alex Avila with lefty reliever Justin Wilson in that trade-deadline deal with the Detroit Tigers.

“Willson plays like the Energizer Bunny,” general manager Jed Hoyer said. “We all know that. But everyone has their limits. And I do think we have to be very careful not to wear him down – to make sure he’s still fresh during the pennant race.

“We risked him playing too much without going out and making a move like this.” 

The reinforcements will arrive just in time for a pivotal six-game homestand that begins Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks and features a potential first-round playoff preview this weekend against the Washington Nationals.

Contreras is only 25 years old and in the middle of his first full season in The Show. But he has already earned a World Series ring and established himself as one of the organization’s most dynamic players.

Since Miguel Montero talked his way off the team with that epic rant at Nationals Park on June 27, manager Joe Maddon started rookie Victor Caratini only four times at catcher. Caratini will return to Triple-A Iowa – where he had been hitting .341 with a .919 OPS in 69 games – to stay sharp for a September call-up and in case of an October emergency.  

“Caratini is a really good prospect,” Hoyer said. “He’s going to be a really good player. But we felt like the right thing to do for our pitching staff, for Willson, for the clubhouse was to add a veteran guy. That way, we have some depth at that position.

“With Victor going back to Iowa, we now have three catchers that we believe in, and I think that depth is really important as you go down the stretch. It really is important for Joe to get a veteran catcher that he really feels comfortable playing a lot.”

Avila will be a free agent after this season and the Cubs had some questions about his defense as they did background work on several targets behind the plate. But Avila worked with Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Rick Porcello and Michael Fulmer in Detroit.

Avila made an All-Star team in 2011, the beginning of a run where the Tigers won four straight division titles and he played in eight postseason series. Avila is a left-handed hitter who can crush right-handed pitching, putting up 11 homers and an .869 overall OPS in 77 games this season.

Contreras is so entertaining to watch every night, but the Cubs are built to outlast and overwhelm the rest of the National League Central with their depth and versatility over the course of the 162-game marathon.

“We’ve been playing better, but we still have another level within us,” Maddon said. “Alex is not a backup catcher. He’s going to be serving as one, in a sense, but he’s not that. This guy is a regular, everyday, solid major-league catcher that we get to work in. This way, neither one’s going to be tired by the end of the year.”

SportsTalk Live Podcast: Should Bartman get a World Series Ring?

By CSN Staff July 31, 2017 6:48 PM

David Haugh (Chicago Tribune), Phil Rogers (MLB.com) and Jordan Bernfield join Kap on the panel. 

The Cubs fill two needs before the trade deadline.  Are they a lock for postseason baseball?  Meanwhile, the team gives Steve Bartman a World Series ring.  Was it a good move or was it unnecessary?

Ozzie Guillen joins Kap to talk about the state of the White Sox rebuild, his advice to Joe Maddon about trying to repeat and his future plans. 

Plus Bears camp continues in Bourbonnais.  Will this be the only time fans see Mitch Trubisky under center in 2017?

Listen to the lates SportsTalk Live Podcast right here

Cubs keep up in NL arms race as Dodgers look at Yu Darvish and say: If not now, when?

USA TODAY

By Patrick Mooney July 31, 2017 6:42 PM

Theo Epstein’s memorable line summing up the Aroldis Chapman deal last summer – “If not now, when?” – echoed on Monday afternoon as the news broke on Twitter that the Los Angeles Dodgers had nailed a buzzer-beater deal with the Texas Rangers for Yu Darvish.

In this National League arms race, the Cubs already made win-now moves that will benefit the future. Jose Quintana could be the 2020 Opening Day starter, Justin Wilson might be next year’s closer and the Cubs didn’t have to give up anyone from their big-league roster before the 3 p.m. non-waiver deadline.

The Cubs went into those final hours trying to be open-minded and opportunistic, but never got all that close to landing another starting pitcher, generally steering away from rental players and putting the rest of this season in the hands of their World Series core.

Is that enough? Who knows? As Anthony Rizzo always likes to say: “It’s baseball.”

But Darvish going to Hollywood as Clayton Kershaw’s sidekick for three prospects sure felt like the 2016 Cubs all over again. It didn’t matter that Darvish will become a free agent after this season and could return to his old team, the way Chapman circled back to the New York Yankees for the biggest contract ever given to a closer.

The Dodgers feel the sting from losing to the Cubs in last year’s National League Championship and the urgency that comes from a World Series drought that goes back to 1988 and a 74-31 team with a 14-game division lead.

The Dodgers have 12 more wins than the next NL team – the Washington Nationals – and still kept adding lefty relievers Tony Watson and Tony Cingrani to a team that Baseball Prospectus and FanGraphs gives a 100-percent chance to make the playoffs.

“We talked about it last year,” Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said on a conference call. “We felt like we were the best team. We felt like we had a great vibe. We were healthy. And I think there’s an awareness that doesn’t happen every single year.

“You might have talent every single year. You might have a good record. But there are seasons where it feels right, where you feel as though this is a group that – with a small boost or filling a certain hole – can really be special.

“Obviously, the Dodgers were really aggressive at the very end there with the two relievers and getting Darvish. They’re having an incredibly special season right now, so certainly that was the attitude we took last year by acquiring Chapman. And seemingly they took the same tactic.”

[RELATED: Joe Maddon ready to unleash Justin Wilson out of Cubs bullpen built for October]

Hoyer didn’t want to get into how the Cubs are now better positioned for playoff matchups – think the left-handed Wilson vs. Nationals superstar Bryce Harper and Mr. October Daniel Murphy in the first round – and couldn’t celebrate Sonny Gray moving from the Oakland A’s to The Bronx instead of the Milwaukee Brewers.

But with the Cubs at 56-48 and all this on-paper talent finally starting to come together, those same forecasters on Baseball Prospectus and FanGraphs set the playoff odds between 83.4 and 93.4 percent.

“Listen, we were two games under .500 at the All-Star break,” Hoyer said. “We all were frustrated with our performance the first half. The second half, we’ve played really well, but we got three teams that we got to hold off to win the division.

“Really, a team that was two games under .500 two weeks ago can’t be looking ahead. We’ve got to take care of business in our division. That’s where all of our focus is now.”

The Dodgers with Kershaw, Darvish, Alex Wood, Rich Hill and a deep, dynamic bullpen look like a runaway train now. But anyone who watched the Cubs last year knows anything can happen in the playoffs and understands nothing is guaranteed for a 103-win team.

The 2017 Cubs are now a much tougher out than the low-energy, distracted group that scattered for the All-Star break.

“I think that winning July is very similar to winning the offseason,” Hoyer said, meaning it’s almost like a curse sometimes. “You try to make moves to set yourself up for October. You try to make moves to set yourself up for your future as well.

“I definitely feel like we’re a stronger team now than when we were before we got Quintana in the middle of the month. We added three pieces to our team that can really help us try to win this division and then hopefully beyond that."

