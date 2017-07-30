Cubs Road Ahead: A busy slate upcoming at Wrigley Field

MILWAUKEE – Cubs manager Joe Maddon spoke with team president Theo Epstein on Sunday morning before his media briefing and relayed this trade-deadline update to reporters: “They’re going through the war-room stuff right now. There’s nothing yet. There’s no white smoke. So by the time we get back tonight, there might be more to talk about.”

Where to begin, boss? After a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers – the end of an entertaining weekend that featured three loud sellout crowds and only 12 runs scored over 29 tense innings – the Cubs would leave Miller Park as a first-place team with a 2.5-game lead in the National League Central.

Now with less than 24 hours to go until Monday’s 3 p.m. deadline in Chicago, Maddon sat at his desk inside the visiting clubhouse, looked at his phone and raised his arms: “No new pope.”

But the Cubs are known to be pursuing Justin Wilson and Alex Avila, a source signaled that Jeimer Candelario had been held out of Triple-A Iowa’s lineup on Sunday in case of a potential deal and multiple reports indicated the Detroit Tigers were on the verge of trading the lefty reliever and veteran catcher to Chicago.

Wilson would be exactly the kind of bullpen arm Maddon talked up in Milwaukee, and the type of asset Epstein is looking for now. Wilson (2.68 ERA, 13 saves) could also become a key piece to next year’s bullpen and insurance if All-Star closer Wade Davis leaves as a free agent after this season.

Avila would be the backup the Cubs needed from the moment they cut ties with Miguel Montero, an established player who can help preserve Willson Contreras during another breakout season.

Candelario is exactly what Epstein is looking to move – a 23-year-old switch-hitter blocked by reigning NL MVP Kris Bryant and All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

“I think if you ask everyone in here, we’re really confident with our team to make a deep run,” Rizzo said. “It’s obviously not the same path this year, but we got the same group. We have a really good closer. We got a really good closer at the deadline last year (Aroldis Chapman). We have an amazing bullpen. Our starting pitching has been amazing.

“Just keep going. We’re really confident with what we have. And we’re confident in the front office. If they’re going to do something, it’s just going to help us.”

Did this reinforce what the Cubs already believe in their methodically constructed roster, or feed into Epstein’s famously aggressive impulses? Sonny Gray? Yu Darvish? Justin Verlander? The Cubs already have a top four that might be better than last year’s World Series rotation, and John Lackey remains the most accomplished/ornery fifth starter in baseball, limiting the Brewers to two runs across six innings and continuing his second-half resurgence.

“It will only help us,” Bryant said. “Whoever they bring in – if they do – it’s going to provide some more energy. We’ve seen it when Q got here. It’s just someone new in the clubhouse that’s really good and can help us win games.”

The reality is one game or weekend won’t change the way the front office thinks as much as the supply/demand dynamics, last year’s World Series run and the 13-3 surge since the All-Star break and the Jose Quintana trade with the White Sox.

“I don’t know as big as the Q trade,” Bryant said, “but I think you kind of expect something, probably something that nobody really expects to happen. I didn’t know that we were even looking at Q.

“We’ll see. The clock’s ticking.”