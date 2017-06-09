Chicago Cubs

Cubs' roller coaster season continues with third straight loss

By Tony Andracki June 09, 2017 4:35 PM

For all the distractions and potential turning points in their season as defending champions, the Cubs will wake up Saturday morning with a .500 record.

The roller coaster season continues as the Cubs went 7-2 on their last homestand before an 0-6 trip out west and then a 5-0 start to this current homestand.

But with Friday's 5-3 loss to the red-hot Colorado Rockies in front of 41,229 fans at Wrigley Field, the Cubs have now lost three straight and sit at 30-30 overall on the season.

Mike Montgomery finally got his opportunity in the rotation, filling in for the injured Kyle Hendricks and giving up only two runs over four innings, both of which came on a two-run homer by Colorado catcher Ryan Hanigan in the second inning.

Seth Frankoff - the 28-year-old right-hander who was recalled from Triple-A Iowa this week when Hendricks hit the disabled list - made his MLB debut and gave up a two-run shot to Charlie Blackmon in the fifth inning and the Rockies never looked back from there. They added an insurance run in the seventh on Nolan Arenado's two-out RBI hit off Carl Edwards Jr.

Meanwhile, the Cubs offense struggled again, picking up only three hits on the afternoon. 

They scored two runs with two outs in the first inning when Jason Heyward's single was bobbled by Blackmon in center, allowing Ben Zobrist to score from first-base.

But a Heyward RBI ground-out was the only other offense the Cubs could muster up despite nine walks and a hit-by-pitch and the Rockies' starting pitcher (German Marquez) lasting only three innings.

The Cubs threatened in the ninth against Rockies closer Greg Holland for the second straight day, this time by working three walks in a row with one out. But Ben Zobrist popped out to shallow left and Jason Heyward struck out and chucked his bat toward the Cubs dugout in frustration.

The Cubs send Eddie Butler to the mound Saturday in an effort to halt the losing streak.

Cubs entertaining idea of rolling Mike Montgomery into six-man rotation

By Tony Andracki June 09, 2017 4:36 PM

Mike Montgomery will always be known as the guy who got the final out of the greatest baseball game ever played to secure the Cubs' first championship in 108 years.

But now he's moving onto the newest chapter of his life: Starting pitcher.

Well, for one day at least.

Montgomery got the call Friday to start in place of the injured Kyle Hendricks and gave up two runs in four innings in the Cubs' 5-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies

Montgomery threw 73 pitches in the outing, his most since his final start of the 2016 season on Sept. 15 before moving back into the bullpen.

The Cubs hope Hendricks will only have to miss the one start due to inflammation in his hand and when he returns, Joe Maddon left the door open for Montgomery to stay in the rotation.

"[Friday's start] gives him an opportunity to truly get stretched out as a starter with a different routine, a different role, that kinda stuff," Maddon said. "It will definitely give us something more to think about.

"We've been thinking about it anyway, but now this really puts it actually in the front of your mind again."

The Cubs have toyed around with the idea of going six starters for a while to ease some pressure off the rest of the rotation that endured the wear and tear of a long postseason run and pitched into November last fall.

They're also in a stretch of 30 games in 31 days, with the only off-day until July 3 coming next Thursday (June 15) in the midst of a road trip out east.

Montgomery's presence makes the idea of the Cubs going with six starters easier. 

"I believe in this young man," Maddon said. "I think he's going to be a good major-league starter. ... Now, out of necessity, we're getting a chance to stretch him out more."

The Cubs went with six starters at various points last season, inserting Adam Warren and Montgomery into the rotation to ensure the starting rotation was fresh going into the stretch run and playoffs.

When they acquired Montgomery late last July, the long-term vision for the lanky left-hander was as a starting pitcher.

But it was hard to move him into that role full-time given his success as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. Entering Friday, Montgomery had posted a 2.52 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 75 innings for the Cubs to go with a 3.14 ERA in 11 postseason games.

He proved his value Monday, entering the game in the sixth inning and getting the final 10 outs for his second career regular-season save.

Starting pitchers are typically extreme creatures of habit, having a specific plan for each day in between taking the ball every fifth game. 

Maddon points to Montgomery's mental makeup that makes him uniquely suited to swinging back and forth between everchanging roles. 

"He accepts it," Maddon said. "He doesn't fight it. He's a really good team member. I think people that are willing to accept his role like he has and then you go ahead and do it, you're gonna get good results.

"People that fight it are always looking for another method, another way. Sometimes that could impact or get in the way of their own success. He definitely doesn't get in the way of his own success.

"He accepts it, he understands it, he's a great team member and I think he knows deep down that his chance to start is coming. We keep telling him that and it's true. 

"But he's so valuable in that other role; it's such a hard thing to run away from. But his future is as a major-league starter, I believe."

Why Cubs think Kyle Hendricks' first trip to the disabled list could be a good thing

By Tony Andracki June 09, 2017 3:15 PM

Kyle Hendricks is in uncharted waters.

This week, the 27-year-old right-hander was placed on the disabled list for the first time in his professional career with inflammation in his right hand.

Hendricks said he's missed just one start in the minor leagues with an ankle injury but has never been held out due to a physical ailment in the big leagues. The Cubs have skipped his turn in the rotation before in an effort to protect his arm, including last season before the All-Star break.

Hendricks has endured a couple rough starts in a row, allowing nine earned runs on 10 hits and three walks in his last nine innings. But he didn't feel the hand issue crop up until after his last start.

"I just kinda felt it really Tuesday in my bullpen after my start," Hendricks said. "Wednesday, it was worse, so I had to say something. Probably could push through the start if I really, really had to. 

"But at this point, the area it's in being the right hand and some of the stuff we saw in the MRI, just figure to let the inflammation get down. Take the week and then come back hopefully for Pittsburgh.

"Obviously as a player, you wanna push through and keep playing and pitch, but you gotta be smart about it, too and I accept that and know that. At this point in the year, the way the team's playing, just take your time now and come back fully healthy and hopefully ready to go and roll through the rest of the year."

At this point, Hendricks doesn't think he'll miss more than one start but when he does return, the Cubs may opt for a six-man rotation to help keep pitchers fresh for the last three-and-a-half months of the season.

The Cubs slid Mike Montgomery into Hendricks' spot Friday against the Colorado Rockies and got an opportunity to see the left-handed swingman in action as a starting pitcher. He gave up two runs in four innings as he attempts to get stretched back out from his role in the bullpen.

Hendricks isn't sure how he hurt his hand, pointing to either wear and tear or even just catching a ball wrong on his bat during batting practice or as a hitter in a game.

Joe Maddon and the Cubs are not opposed to giving Hendricks some extra time off, saving some bullets for later in the season.

After spending the first three years of his career sitting just over 89 mph with his fastball, Hendricks is down to an average of 86 mph this season. He accounted for 190 innings in the regular season last year and added another 25.1 in the postseason as he pitched into November for the first time in his life.

The Cubs just want to be cautious and ensure Hendricks is at his best heading into the stretch run and another potential trip to the postseason.

"It's not the worst thing in the world," Maddon said. "For the most part, the starters have not been pressed numbers-wise or innings-wise to this point. A guy like Kyle, we've talked about maybe the velocity's down a click, this might actually be a good thing for him.

"Just putting him on a different pattern, also. It's not the worst thing in the world. I've always attempted to plan mentally and actually for the latter part of the season, wanting to make sure guys are healthy and rested. 

"Our starters have had so many innings piled on the last couple years. I don't think it's a bad thing."

