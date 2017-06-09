Cubs' roller coaster season continues with third straight loss

For all the distractions and potential turning points in their season as defending champions, the Cubs will wake up Saturday morning with a .500 record.
The roller coaster season continues as the Cubs went 7-2 on their last homestand before an 0-6 trip out west and then a 5-0 start to this current homestand.
But with Friday's 5-3 loss to the red-hot Colorado Rockies in front of 41,229 fans at Wrigley Field, the Cubs have now lost three straight and sit at 30-30 overall on the season.
Mike Montgomery finally got his opportunity in the rotation, filling in for the injured Kyle Hendricks and giving up only two runs over four innings, both of which came on a two-run homer by Colorado catcher Ryan Hanigan in the second inning.
Seth Frankoff - the 28-year-old right-hander who was recalled from Triple-A Iowa this week when Hendricks hit the disabled list - made his MLB debut and gave up a two-run shot to Charlie Blackmon in the fifth inning and the Rockies never looked back from there. They added an insurance run in the seventh on Nolan Arenado's two-out RBI hit off Carl Edwards Jr.
Meanwhile, the Cubs offense struggled again, picking up only three hits on the afternoon.
They scored two runs with two outs in the first inning when Jason Heyward's single was bobbled by Blackmon in center, allowing Ben Zobrist to score from first-base.
But a Heyward RBI ground-out was the only other offense the Cubs could muster up despite nine walks and a hit-by-pitch and the Rockies' starting pitcher (German Marquez) lasting only three innings.
The Cubs threatened in the ninth against Rockies closer Greg Holland for the second straight day, this time by working three walks in a row with one out. But Ben Zobrist popped out to shallow left and Jason Heyward struck out and chucked his bat toward the Cubs dugout in frustration.
The Cubs send Eddie Butler to the mound Saturday in an effort to halt the losing streak.