Cubs send Jason Heyward to disabled list, add Dylan Floro from Triple-A

Jason Heyward is heading to the disabled list.

The Cubs' outfielder was placed on the 10-day DL ahead of Monday night's game against the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

In a corresponding move, the team selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa.

Heyward's tenure on the disabled list is retroactive to this past Saturday, his first of back-to-back days off in the weekend series with the New York Yankees.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon explained Heyward's absence from Saturday's lineup saying that Heyward injured his knuckle while diving for a ball in the outfield. Heyward didn't make an appearance in Sunday night's 18-inning marathon, with starting pitchers Jake Arrieta, John Lackey and Kyle Hendricks making pinch-hit appearances instead of Heyward.

Monday, Heyward's injury was announced as a sprained finger on his right hand.

Heyward is slashing .253/.333/.364 through his first 28 games of the 2017 campaign with three home runs and 17 RBIs.

Floro pitched in 12 games for the Tampa Bay Rays last season, posting a 4.20 ERA. The Cubs selected him off waivers in January.

In eight appearances this season with Iowa — all but one of which have come in relief — Floro has a 5.06 ERA in 16 innings of work. He's struck out nine batters while yielding nine earned runs on 22 hits and a trio of walks.