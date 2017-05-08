Chicago Cubs

Cubs send Jason Heyward to disabled list, add Dylan Floro from Triple-A

Cubs send Jason Heyward to disabled list, add Dylan Floro from Triple-A

By CSN Staff May 08, 2017 7:45 PM

Jason Heyward is heading to the disabled list.

The Cubs' outfielder was placed on the 10-day DL ahead of Monday night's game against the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

In a corresponding move, the team selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa.

Heyward's tenure on the disabled list is retroactive to this past Saturday, his first of back-to-back days off in the weekend series with the New York Yankees.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon explained Heyward's absence from Saturday's lineup saying that Heyward injured his knuckle while diving for a ball in the outfield. Heyward didn't make an appearance in Sunday night's 18-inning marathon, with starting pitchers Jake Arrieta, John Lackey and Kyle Hendricks making pinch-hit appearances instead of Heyward.

Monday, Heyward's injury was announced as a sprained finger on his right hand.

Heyward is slashing .253/.333/.364 through his first 28 games of the 2017 campaign with three home runs and 17 RBIs.

Floro pitched in 12 games for the Tampa Bay Rays last season, posting a 4.20 ERA. The Cubs selected him off waivers in January.

In eight appearances this season with Iowa — all but one of which have come in relief — Floro has a 5.06 ERA in 16 innings of work. He's struck out nine batters while yielding nine earned runs on 22 hits and a trio of walks.

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs get postponed, place Jason Heyward on DL

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs get postponed, place Jason Heyward on DL

By CSN Staff May 08, 2017 11:44 PM

Here are some of Monday's top stories in Chicago sports:

Preview: Game 1 of Cubs-Rockies doubleheader on CSN

Preview: White Sox-Twins tonight on CSN

Cubs trade Matt Szczur to Padres in exchange for minor league pitcher Justin Hancock

Yoan Moncada wows teammates as he clobbers Triple-A opposition

Cubs send Jason Heyward to disabled list, add Dylan Floro from Triple-A

White Sox reportedly one of three teams that held private workout for Cuban prospect Luis Robert

Rajon Rondo says he thinks the Bulls would have swept Celtics if he didn't get hurt

Nick Schmaltz suffers apparent injury in USA's preliminary round matchup against Sweden

Jay Cutler's success as FOX analyst not the biggest question hanging over ex-Bears QB

As two of baseball’s superpowers, Cubs and Yankees on potential collision course for future Octobers

Swung on, then belted: White Sox take page out of WWE for post-win celebrations

Preview: Game 1 of Cubs-Rockies doubleheader on CSN

Preview: Game 1 of Cubs-Rockies doubleheader on CSN

By #CubsTalk May 08, 2017 10:05 PM

The Cubs take on the Rockies twice on Tuesday after weather washed away the first game of this series in Denver, and you can catch complete coverage of Game 1 of the doubleheader on CSN and streaming live on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app.

Coverage begins with Cubs Pregame Live at 12:30 p.m. Then catch first pitch from Coors Field with Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies. Be sure to stick around after the final out to get analysis and reaction on Cubs Postgame Live.

Game 1 starting pitching matchup: Jake Arrieta (4-1, 4.63 ERA) vs. Antonio Senzatela (4-1, 2.84 ERA)

[CUBS TICKETS: Get your seats right here]

Click here for more stats to make sure you're ready for the action.

Channel finder: Make sure you know where to watch.

Latest on the Cubs: Get all of the most recent news and notes.

Load more