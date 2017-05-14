Chicago Cubs

Cubs spin after Cardinals beat Jake Arrieta: ‘I don’t think there’s any reason to panic’

By Patrick Mooney May 14, 2017 3:40 PM

ST. LOUIS – Jake Arrieta has lost the air of invincibility that surrounded him during his Cy Young Award season in 2015. Even Joe Maddon – a relentlessly optimistic manager by nature – doesn’t pretend the Cubs expect to ever see that again.

Arrieta went through stretches last year where he looked unsure and out of sync with his mechanics. He still finished with 18 wins and a 3.10 ERA and beat the Cleveland Indians twice in the World Series.

The story of how a last-place team transformed into a championship organization cannot be written without Arrieta, who infused the Cubs with so much attitude and confidence, his Bob Gibson impression helping fuel 97 wins and a spending spree that approached $290 million after the 2015 season.   

At the moment, Arrieta symbolizes the 18-19 team that quietly packed up after Sunday afternoon’s 5-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

“We would obviously like to be playing better than we are right now,” Arrieta said. “I don’t think there’s any reason to panic. I think that the talent we have here will correct itself and start to turn itself around.

“Yeah, we’d like to win a few more games than we are and tighten things up a little bit. But guys are showing up ready to play and going about themselves the right way. We’re just not necessarily getting the results we would like.”  

Roughly 25 percent into a contract year, Arrieta now has a 5.44 ERA and one quality start since the first weekend of the season. If the velocity doesn’t keep ticking up – and this signals the start of a steeper decline – then the Cubs are in trouble.

The Cardinals (21-15) already have a 3.5-game lead over the fourth-place Cubs after winning this weekend series. Fireworks erupted in the second inning after Yadier Molina drilled Arrieta’s first-pitch fastball 410 feet into the left-field seats for a two-run homer and flipped his bat away with one hand.

Matt Carpenter crushed another Arrieta fastball 414 feet over the right-center field wall for a two-run homer in the third inning, breaking the 0-for-28 against his old teammate from Texas Christian University.

Maddon, of course, put his spin on the situation and called it Arrieta’s “best stuff” all year. But even Miguel Montero, the blunt-spoken, veteran catcher, felt the same way. Nothing to see here? 

“Honestly,” Montero said, “I think that was the only two bad pitches he made. I said to him after the game: ‘Hey, man, you know what, this could be the turning point for you, because I really liked what I’ve seen. Everything was sharp. That was the best I’ve seen you so far the whole year.’

“The ball was coming out of his hand differently. He has some life to it. I’m happy to see him back pitching that way, because, of course, we’re going to need him.”

The Cardinals did all their damage against Arrieta with those two swings and the Cubs are a team playing without much margin for error right now. Adam Wainwright, who lugged a 6.37 ERA into the game, shut down the Cubs for seven innings. The defense that was supposed to be a constant is no longer playing like the ’85 Bears.

“It’s some bad luck,” Arrieta said. “Right now, it seems like the mistakes I’m making, they’re not fouling them off or taking or swinging and missing. They’re making pretty solid contact. I’m going to continue to be aggressive.

“Obviously, I’d like to not make any mistakes, but the ones I’m making right now are getting taken advantage of.”

There are peripheral numbers – like Arrieta’s strikeout-to-walk ratio (49:13) – and a track record that can be sources of optimism. But at a certain point, the defending champs talking about taking steps in the right direction and trusting the process will get old. This is a bottom-line business.    

“I have so much faith and confidence in him and his methods,” Maddon said. “You’re pretty aware that I don’t get kind of off the bandwagon very easily. I really believe he’s going to be fine. I believe it’s just going to be almost like a snap of the fingers – everything’s going to fall back into place.

“I don’t think you’re going to see this slow method of better, better, better, better, great. I just think you’re all of a sudden going to see something’s going to click and he’s going to be back close to where he had been.

“It’s hard to be where he had been when he won the award. I’m not expecting that, but more like what we had seen last year, a lot more consistency in his velocity. Velocity is probably the biggest (thing).” 
 
 

Cubs manager Joe Maddon trolls MLB safety rules, proposes cup checks, face masks and banning headfirst slides

By Patrick Mooney May 14, 2017 1:55 PM

ST. LOUIS – Joe Maddon trolled Major League Baseball officials while waiting to hear from the New York headquarters about his pointed criticism of the slide rule. 
 
"I'm looking forward to it," Maddon said Sunday at Busch Stadium. "I have some other additions to it. I had to think about it some more. I thought of other ways for protectionism." 
 
The Cubs manager didn't exactly walk back his comments after Saturday's 5-3 loss, Maddon fuming over the automatic double play awarded the St. Louis Cardinals once Ian Happ slid past second base, wiping out a run scored and a potential fifth-inning rally.

Maddon ran with a throwaway follow-up question near the end of a pregame media session that lasted almost 20 minutes.
 
"I think we should consider now eliminating the headfirst slide to protect base runners, because that is really a dangerous slide," Maddon said. "You hurt your hand. Your eye could be poked out. There are all these different things that could occur on the headfirst slide. 
 
"I think face masks should be mandatory for all hitters. And pitchers have been hit with line drives several times up the middle, so I think pitchers should now be forced to wear helmets. 
 
"The other day, we're playing in Colorado and (Charlie) Blackmon was in the on-deck circle and their pitcher was late and he got smoked. I think there should be a cage in the on-deck circle now, so on-deck guys could stand behind the screen and not get hurt.
 
"And finally, even when I coached third base in the minor leagues, I always wore a cup. I was always concerned, so I think there needs to be a cup check as players run onto the field now, in order to prevent the potential for the loss of future families."
 
The Maddon Plan could become the extension of The Buster Posey Rule and The Chase Utley Rule.  
 
"I'm on board with protectionism," Maddon said. "No more headfirst slides. Face masks, helmets, cage, cup check on a daily basis."

Why baseball means even more on Mother's Day

mothers_day_column_slide.jpg
AP

By Tony Andracki May 14, 2017 12:26 PM

I still remember the way my childhood mitt felt on my hand.

It was "signed" by former Atlanta Braves star Dale Murphy, which makes absolutely no sense for a kid who grew up in suburban Chicago as a Cubs fan. Plus, I was only six when Murphy retired from baseball and almost his entire prime was before my lifetime, so it's not even like I was capable of truly appreciating him as a player.

But I refused to get a new glove. It was far too big for me in Little League, but I insisted on using it and must've looked pretty comical as an undersized kid playing middle infield in T-Pitch with a mitt about three sizes too big.

I loved that glove. Every time I looked at it or put it on, it reminded me of going out in the backyard with my mom to play catch or play "The Inning Game" where I pretended I was all nine fielders desperately trying to get a bunch of invisible runners and hitters out.

My dad spent a lot of time coaching my Little League teams and supporting me even on the teams he didn't coach, but my true passion for the game of baseball originated from my mom.

She was — and still is — a diehard Cubs fan. To the point where I had to talk her off the ledge a bit last week during the Cubs' recent struggles.

Mother's Day is always a baseball barometer of sorts for me each spring. It was the end of my college club seasons and in the years since I've graduated has now been simultaneously a checkpoint in the MLB season and a harbinger to my own summer season about to begin.

Every year, I request off work for Mother's Day — even when the Cubs are in town.

I wasn't at Wrigley Field for Javy Baez's walk-off homer to finish off a sweep of Bryce Harper and the Washington Nationals last year. I was sitting on the couch at my mom's house watching her run in from preparing food in the kitchen and do a little fist pump, just a few feet from the pink Mother's Day bat my sisters and I got her years earlier as a gift:

Baseball isn't just another sport to my mom and as a byproduct, it's not just another sport to me.

I've made baseball not only my career, but my life. This summer will mark my first season playing the game as a 30-year-old, one of the goals I set for myself when I was still using that Dale Murphy glove. Next step: Playing at age 40.

My mom just got a new job this month and one of the first things she told me about it was her hours are more flexible and the office is closer to my summer baseball field, so she hopes to be able to make nearly every game as she has every summer since I started playing Little League.

Ms. Andracki serves as "Team Mom," keeping the scorebook on a nightly basis and she even showed up with Mondos last year in the playoffs as a throwback to a simpler time.

It was my mom who taught me how to keep score and helped me understand the game that has grown into the backbone of my life.

[RELATED - Why Cubs fandom was inescapable in covering the greatest story in sports]

For my extended family, Mother's Day is the day we all get together to pay tribute to the all the moms.

For me, Mother's Day is an opportunity to honor the woman who shaped my career, my hobbies, my life. 

And the best way to honor my mom is with baseball, particularly Cubs baseball.

