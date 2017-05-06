Chicago Cubs

Cubs starter Brett Anderson knocked out of ugly loss to Yankees

By Patrick Mooney May 06, 2017 8:30 PM

The sound of boos filled Wrigley Field in the first inning as Brett Anderson walked off the mound Saturday night with assistant athletic trainer Ed Halbur, Cubs fans already on edge with the New York Yankees leading by five runs in a “diamond home game” on national TV.   

Pitching coach Chris Bosio pointed to his side as he looked at home plate umpire Alan Porter while manager Joe Maddon motioned toward what had become a nine-man bullpen, a clear sign the Cubs didn’t trust Anderson against The Bronx Bombers.    

Less than 30 minutes before first pitch, a voice on the press box loudspeaker announced that the Cubs designated outfielder Matt Szczur for assignment and promoted lefty Rob Zastryzny from Triple-A Iowa, the day after sending reliever Justin Grimm to Des Moines and calling up right-hander Felix Pena.  

The chain reaction started five days earlier, when Anderson couldn’t finish the second inning in a 10-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, taxing the bullpen at a time when the rest of the rotation still appears to be ramping up after back-to-back playoff runs into October.

Anderson called that “kind of a colossal failure.” This led to Miguel Montero tipping his cap as he ran off the field after throwing a scoreless ninth inning, a position-player distraction from an ugly 11-6 loss to the Yankees.

The Cubs described Anderson as being evaluated for “low back tightness” after a thumping Yankee lineup made this look like batting practice, hitting the ball all over Wrigley Field. 

When Anderson fielded an Aaron Hicks bunt and bounced the ball away from first baseman Anthony Rizzo, allowing the first run to score, a Fox Sports camera got a classic reaction shot of a visibly annoyed Maddon, the normally cool manager shaking his head in the dugout.  

Combine Anderson’s last two starts and the lefty has gotten five outs and given up 12 runs, allowing 13 hits and a walk to the 19 batters he faced.   

So much for the best defense in the majors last year backing up the guy who put up a 66.7 groundball percentage and made 31 starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015.

The checkered medical history – Anderson has already undergone two surgical procedures on his lower back and landed on the disabled list nine times since 2010 – led to a one-year, incentive-laden $3.5 million deal this winter as the Cubs tried to reshape the rotation that would defend their World Series title.

Yankees knock around Brett Anderson as another painful first inning sinks Cubs

By Vinnie Duber May 06, 2017 9:30 PM

The start of games seems to be the most difficult part for Cubs starters.

A disturbing trend of Cubs starting pitchers giving up first-inning runs — and a lot of them — continued Saturday night, as the visiting New York Yankees knocked around Brett Anderson for five first-inning tallies, effectively finishing this one as it started. Down in another big hole before they even stepped to the plate, the Cubs stumbled to an ugly 11-6 loss at Wrigley Field.

Joe Maddon spent the bulk of his pregame press conference Saturday detailing why his starting pitchers need to be pitching deeper into games, but he sure didn't get what he wanted out of Anderson, who followed up Monday's performance — in which he recorded just four outs against the Philadelphia Phillies — by surrendering five runs on six hits while throwing just 23 pitches to only seven batters before exiting with an injury and only one out on the board.

"No one feels worse than I do," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to have a quality start based on my last outing. I didn't get very deep into the game, obviously.

"Need to figure some things out, get healthy and get some more people out going forward. It's as simple as that."

That first inning was a hit parade for the Yankees, six of the game's first seven batters reaching via a base knock. Brett Gardner, Starlin Castro and Chase Headley all doubled off Anderson, the latter two driving in a combined three runs.

Cubs pitchers entered with an already oversized 10.24 first-inning ERA through the team's first 29 games. After five runs in the first inning of Game No. 30, that ERA is an even more grotesque 11.40.

Anderson entered with a 6.23 ERA and saw it jump up to 7.83 on Saturday night. Maddon said after the game that Anderson will likely head to the disabled list. Throughout his career, it's been injuries that have slowed Anderson down. This season, the on-field performance hasn't gone well, either.

"It's a combination of getting healthy and figuring out how to get people out again," Anderson said. "Right now, every ball that gets put in play seems like it's a hit, and every ball that's put in play seems like it's a run.

"Last two starts at home for me, personally, have been embarrassing."

But it wasn't just the starting pitching, as this was an all-around stinker for the Cubs. Anderson committed a throwing error that allowed the Yankees' first run to score. Two innings later, a ball bounced over Kris Bryant's glove at third base, and the Yankees crossed the plate for the sixth time.

Cubs relievers were tagged for six runs, five of them earned, with the Yankees showing a pair of pitchers called up in the last two days why they're called the Bronx Bombers. Castro blasted a two-run homer off Felix Pena in the fourth to make it 8-0. Rob Zastryzny, called up before Saturday's game in a bullpen-strengthening move that saw outfielder Matt Szczur designated for assignment, gave up a three-run homer to Aaron Hicks that made it 11-3 in the eighth.

In how bad of shape is the Cubs' bullpen right now? Miguel Montero pitched the ninth inning for the North Siders.

The Cubs' offense didn't do much against Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery, who allowed just three hits in his 6.2 innings of work.

It didn't mean Cubs hitters didn't score, though. But unfortunately for them it all came after the Yankees jumped out to an 8-0 lead.

Albert Almora Jr. and Javier Baez came home on ground balls in the fifth, with Baez scoring thanks to a Didi Gregorius throwing error. In the seventh, Ben Zobrist chased home Jon Jay with a triple into the left-field corner. Baez plated Addison Russell with an RBI hit in the eighth, and two more runs scored when a Montero hit bounced off the glove of Rob Refsnyder at second base.

But for all of Maddon's chatting about his confidence that his starting staff will turn things around, the Cubs needed a whopping 8.2 innings out of their bullpen Saturday night. This at the end of an already taxing week for the relief corps.

"They need to get in the groove," Montero said of the starting rotation. "And I think the whole team needs to get in a groove right now. For the hitters, obviously we're putting a lot of pressure on them because for the most part this year we've been coming from behind because in the first inning (the opponents) score some runs. And it's hard to come back all the time, even though we have done it quite a few times this year. But it's not easy. And it's something we need to get better at in order to give us a chance early in the game. Put some zeroes on the board, and that way our hitters feel a little bit better going in to do some offense."

Jon Lester takes the hill Sunday night to try and avoid a sweep at the hands of the Yankees. He'll also try to become just the second Cubs starter this week to get out of the sixth inning.

Maddon, who preached patience during his pregame talk about the starting rotation, showed the same kind of stay-the-course approach after the game.

"Listen, we lost badly tonight," he said before shifting to the positives. "Last night, we were ahead for eight innings. And we just came off a three-game winning streak.

"The sky is not falling for me. We just had a bad night."

Cubs DFA Matt Szczur and promote Rob Zastryzny from Triple-A Iowa

By Patrick Mooney May 06, 2017 6:25 PM

Creating a nine-man bullpen, the Cubs designated outfielder Matt Szczur for assignment and promoted lefty Rob Zastryzny from Triple-A Iowa before Saturday night's game against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field.

Zastryzny becomes insurance against Brett Anderson and a Yankee lineup that leads the American League in runs scored, homers, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. The bullpen has been feeling the domino effect since five days ago, when Anderson got only four outs in a 10-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, part of a deeper problem where the Cubs haven't been getting enough innings out of their rotation.

Zastryzny earned a World Series ring after last year's impressive big-league debut, putting up a 1.13 ERA in 16 innings and becoming the first pitcher drafted by the Theo Epstein administration to play for the Cubs.

A two-sport star at Villanova University, Szczur could have pursued opportunities in the NFL but chose baseball after getting drafted in the fifth round in 2010 and agreeing to a $1.5 million bonus. Buried on the depth chart in Chicago, Szczur is out of minor-league options and should draw trade interest from a team that might ultimately advance his career.

