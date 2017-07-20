Cubs Talk Podcast: State of Cubs-Cardinals rivalry and what lies ahead

CSN’s Crosstown coverage gets underway on Monday, July 24 LIVE from Wrigley Field starting at 12 NOON CT!

CSN to carry LIVE coverage of all four Crosstown battles (July 24-25 at Wrigley Field & July 26-27 at Guaranteed Rate Field); coverage team to include

Harrelson, Stone, Kasper, Deshaies, Melton, DeJesus, Kaplan, Garfien, Crull, Santos, Mooney & Hayes!

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER -- Live streaming coverage of EVERY Crosstown telecast – including all Pre/Postgame Shows –

to be made available to authenticated subscribers on CSNChicago.com and via the NBC Sports app

CSNChicago.com to also provide additional Crosstown content throughout the week, plus CSN’s social media portals will take fans live and up-close to all the festivities at both ballparks throughout the week

Cubs and White Sox fans can get interactive too by utilizing the Twitter hashtag #CrosstownCup

Chicago, IL (July 20, 2017) – CSN Chicago (CSN), the home for the most games and the most comprehensive coverage of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, is ready jump start the annual northside-southside rivalry once again with expanded, LIVE coverage of ALL FOUR GAMES of the “Crosstown Cup” series beginning MONDAY, JULY 24. Plus -- for the first time ever -- EVERY Crosstown telecast on CSN, including surrounding Pre/Postgame Live coverage, will be accessible live via CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app to authenticated CSN Chicago subscribers. The live stream of CSN’s White Sox & Cubs telecasts is presented by State Farm. The live streaming service is currently available to customers of Comcast/Xfinity, DIRECTV, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse, Mediacom, RCN, WOW!, Time Warner Cable and Charter among numerous other carriers. For a full list of carriers and more information about CSN Chicago’s live streaming service of White Sox games, viewers are urged to visit the following link: http://www.csnchicago.com/live-faq .

CSN’s “Crosstown Cup” coverage gets underway on Monday, July 24 with a live, expanded Wrigley Field edition of White Sox Pregame Live presented by The Kowalis Family of Dealerships at 12 NOON CT (featuring host Chuck Garfien and analysts Bill Melton, David DeJesus, along with 2005 White Sox World Series hero Scott Podsednik) for a complete series preview, interviews with players and coaches and much more. First pitch coverage of this “White Sox telecast” on CSN begins at 1:20 PM featuring Ken “Hawk” Harrelson & Steve Stone with the game call. Immediately following the game, fans can look forward to a complete game recap/analysis, plus live post-game press conferences, player interviews and much more on Subaru White Sox Postgame Live.

Tuesday’s (July 25) game at Wrigley Field will be a “Cubs telecast” on CSN featuring the announcing tandem of Len Kasper & Jim Deshaies. An expanded, live Wrigley edition of Cubs Pregame Live presented by Fields Auto Group will take place at 12 NOON (hosted by David Kaplan and once again featuring DeJesus, Melton & Podsednik as analysts). First pitch coverage begins at 1:20 PM, which will be followed by Cubs Postgame Live presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois immediately after the game.

The “Crosstown Cup” then shifts to the southside for the final two games of the series with the Wednesday, July 26 game being a “White Sox telecast” on CSN (SportsTalk Live from Guaranteed Rate Field begins the coverage at 5:30 PM…White Sox Pregame Live presented by The Kowalis Family of Dealerships takes place at 6:00 PM featuring Garfien, Melton, DeJesus, and Podsednik…game coverage begins at 7:00 PM). The Thursday, July 27 finale will be a “Cubs telecast” with SportsTalk Live coverage from the ballpark once again starting up at 5:30 PM, followed by Cubs Pregame Live at 6:00 PM, and first pitch coverage beginning at 7:00 PM.

Kelly Crull (Cubs beat reporter) and Siera Santos (White Sox beat reporter) will also be on hand for every game providing detailed pre-game/in-game/post-game reports and player interviews throughout the Crosstown series. Plus – CSNChicago.com Cubs “Insider” Patrick Mooney & White Sox “Insider” Dan Hayes and CSN’s expanded team of Cubs/Sox reporters & experts will provide additional reports all week long.

In addition, CSNChicago.com, will provide even more exclusive “Crosstown Cup” content including the following highlights:

of White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Cubs manager Joe Maddon’s “Crosstown Cup” post-game press conferences (sponsored by Xfinity) following every game. #CrosstownCup – Fans from both sides of town can interact with their comments throughout the week on Twitter via the hashtag - #CrosstownCup - plus, select tweets will also be retweeted via the network’s @CSNCubs, @CSNWhiteSox, and @CSNChicago Twitter handles.

– On every edition of “Pregame Live” this week, Cubs and White Sox can vote in real-time on a specific topical question that will offer up five choices…fans just need to log onto CSNChicago.com/vote to cast their vote as many times as they choose with the immediate percentages of each choice appearing on their desktop, laptop, or mobile device. Complete coverage of the “Crosstown Cup” 24/7 from CSNChicago.com Cubs Insider Patrick Mooney (@CSNMooney), White Sox Insider Dan Hayes (@DanHayesCSN), plus - additional coverage provided by CSN “Pre/Post Game Live” hosts Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) and David Kaplan (@thekapman), along with Siera Santos (@SieraSantos) and Kelly Crull (@Kelly_Crull). CSNChicago.com digital baseball reporters Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) and JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) will also be providing game day reports, analysis and features.

From a social media standpoint, fans can look forward to a number of Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/CSNChicago/ ) segments from both ballparks throughout the week. In addition, a multitude of Crosstown “Sights & Sounds” moments will be provided via Snapchat (‘csnchicago’), along with additional photos/quick video offerings from ‘CSN Chicago’ through Instagram and Instagram Live.

Note CSN’s full coverage breakdown for the upcoming White Sox vs. Cubs “Crosstown Cup” series (also available for viewing on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app):

MONDAY, JULY 24

12 NOON – White Sox Pregame Live presented by The Kowalis Family of Dealerships – Special EXPANDED edition pre-game show LIVE from Wrigley Field with special features, player interviews, and surrounding ballpark festivities.

1:20 PM – WHITE SOX at CUBS (L) – “White Sox telecast” featuring Ken “Hawk” Harrelson & Steve Stone

4:30 PM – Subaru White Sox Postgame Live (time approx.) – Complete game recap/analysis, plus live post-game press conferences and player interviews.

6:00 PM – SportsTalk Live presented by The Chevy Silverado – Special post-game discussion & analysis with host David Kaplan and additional special guests.

6:30 PM – In the Loop – Expanded “Crosstown” recap, along with the latest hot topics and can’t miss videos from the day in sports

7:00 PM – White Sox at Cubs (game replay)

10:00 PM/10:30 PM – In the Loop Prime (presented by GMC at 10pm & State Farm at 10:30pm) – Full Crosstown Cup Game 1 recap, along with the latest news/highlights/viral vids & more from the day in sports

TUESDAY, JULY 25

12 NOON – Cubs Pregame Live presented by Fields Auto Group – Special EXPANDED edition pre-game show LIVE from Wrigley Field with a recap of Game 1, special guest interviews, feature stories, and much more.

1:20 PM – WHITE SOX at CUBS (L) – “Cubs telecast” featuring Len Kasper & Jim Deshaies

4:30 PM – Cubs Postgame Live presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (time approx.) – Complete game recap/analysis, plus live post-game press conferences and player interviews

6:00 PM – SportsTalk Live presented by The Chevy Silverado – Special post-game discussion & analysis with host David Kaplan and additional special guests.

6:30 PM – In the Loop – Expanded “Crosstown” recap, along with the latest hot topics and can’t miss videos from the day in sports

7:00 PM – White Sox at Cubs (game replay)

10:00 PM/10:30 PM – In the Loop Prime (presented by GMC at 10pm & State Farm at 10:30pm) – Full Crosstown Cup Game 2 recap, along with the latest news/highlights/viral vids & more from the day in sports

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

5:30 PM – SportsTalk Live presented by The Chevy Silverado – Special edition pre-game discussion & analysis with host David Kaplan and special guests LIVE from Guaranteed Rate Field

6:00 PM – White Sox Pregame Live presented by The Kowalis Family of Dealerships – Special ONE-HOUR edition pre-game show LIVE from Guaranteed Rate Field with Wrigley game recaps, special guest interviews, surrounding ballpark festivity highlights…

In addition on White Sox Pregame Live – CSN will debut a special update feature story on Orland Park resident and die-hard White Sox fan TIM LALLA, who was biking to all 30 MLB stadiums this summer as part of an effort to raise $160,000 to put two underprivileged youth through college via bikingforbaseball.org. Lalla was hit by a truck in Alabama on his way to Atlanta on June 15th. Lalla broke his back, his neck, lost several teeth and needed emergency spinal fusion surgery. Paralysis was a concern. Somehow, a week later, Tim returned home. CSN has been with Tim every step of the way on his road to recovery. From the moment he returned home, to his first trip to the dentist, oral surgeon and back specialist, CSN has documented Tim's determined journey to hopeful recovery. Though the trip ended abruptly, Lalla’s goal remains the same: to present a check to the two students in September at Wrigley Field (where the journey was supposed to end).

7:00 PM – CUBS at WHITE SOX (L) – “White Sox telecast” featuring Ken “Hawk” Harrelson & Steve Stone

9:45 PM – Subaru White Sox Postgame Live (time approx.) – Complete game recap/analysis, plus live post-game press conferences and player interviews

10:00 PM/10:30 PM – In the Loop Prime (presented by GMC at 10pm & State Farm at 10:30pm) – Full Crosstown Cup Game 3 recap, along with the latest news/highlights/viral vids & more from the day in sports

12:30 AM – Cubs at White Sox (game replay)

THURSDAY, JULY 27

5:30 PM – SportsTalk Live presented by The Chevy Silverado – Special edition pre-game discussion & analysis with host David Kaplan and special guests LIVE from Guaranteed Field.

6:00 PM – Cubs Pregame Live presented by Fields Auto Group – Special ONE-HOUR edition pre-game show LIVE from Guaranteed Rate Field featuring special guest interviews, Games 1-3 recap, and much more.

7:00 PM – CUBS at WHITE SOX (L) – “Cubs telecast” featuring Len Kasper & Jim Deshaies

9:45 PM – Cubs Postgame Live presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (time approx.) – Complete game recap/analysis, plus live post-game press conferences and player interviews.

10:00 PM/10:30 PM – In the Loop Prime (presented by GMC at 10pm & State Farm at 10:30pm) – Full Crosstown Cup Game 4 & overall series recap, along with the latest news/highlights/viral vids & more from the day in sports.

12:30 AM – Cubs at White Sox (game replay)

ALL TIMES CENTRAL TIME

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE