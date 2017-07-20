Chicago Cubs

Cubs Talk Podcast: State of Cubs-Cardinals rivalry and what lies ahead

By CSN Staff July 20, 2017 12:49 PM

St. Louis Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold stops by to chat with CSN's Patrick Mooney about the landscape of the Cubs-Cardinals rivalry and preview the weekend series at Wrigley Field on the latest Cubs Talk Podcast.

Later, Double-A Tennessee broadcaster Mick Gillespie joins the podcast to chat with Mooney about what prospects the Cubs have left in the farm system.

Also, how pitcher Dillon Maples could make an impact on the big league club as soon as this year.

Check out the entire podcast here:

Cubs vs White Sox "Crosstown Cup" coverage returns to CSN next week

crosstown.jpg

July 20, 2017 12:45 PM

CSN’s Crosstown coverage gets underway on Monday, July 24 LIVE from Wrigley Field starting at 12 NOON CT!

CSN to carry LIVE coverage of all four Crosstown battles (July 24-25 at Wrigley Field & July 26-27 at Guaranteed Rate Field); coverage team to include

Harrelson, Stone, Kasper, Deshaies, Melton, DeJesus, Kaplan, Garfien, Crull, Santos, Mooney & Hayes!

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER -- Live streaming coverage of EVERY Crosstown telecast – including all Pre/Postgame Shows –

to be made available to authenticated subscribers on CSNChicago.com and via the NBC Sports app

CSNChicago.com to also provide additional Crosstown content throughout the week, plus CSN’s social media portals will take fans live and up-close to all the festivities at both ballparks throughout the week

Cubs and White Sox fans can get interactive too by utilizing the Twitter hashtag #CrosstownCup

Chicago, IL (July 20, 2017) – CSN Chicago (CSN), the home for the most games and the most comprehensive coverage of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, is ready jump start the annual northside-southside rivalry once again with expanded, LIVE coverage of ALL FOUR GAMES of the “Crosstown Cup” series beginning MONDAY, JULY 24.  Plus -- for the first time ever -- EVERY Crosstown telecast on CSN, including surrounding Pre/Postgame Live coverage, will be accessible live via CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app to authenticated CSN Chicago subscribers.  The live stream of CSN’s White Sox & Cubs telecasts is presented by State Farm.  The live streaming service is currently available to customers of Comcast/Xfinity, DIRECTV, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse, Mediacom, RCN, WOW!, Time Warner Cable and Charter among numerous other carriers.  For a full list of carriers and more information about CSN Chicago’s live streaming service of White Sox games, viewers are urged to visit the following link: http://www.csnchicago.com/live-faq .  

CSN’s “Crosstown Cup” coverage gets underway on Monday, July 24 with a live, expanded Wrigley Field edition of White Sox Pregame Live presented by The Kowalis Family of Dealerships at 12 NOON CT (featuring host Chuck Garfien and analysts Bill Melton, David DeJesus, along with 2005 White Sox World Series hero Scott Podsednik) for a complete series preview, interviews with players and coaches and much more.  First pitch coverage of this “White Sox telecast” on CSN begins at 1:20 PM featuring Ken “Hawk” Harrelson & Steve Stone with the game call.  Immediately following the game, fans can look forward to a complete game recap/analysis, plus live post-game press conferences, player interviews and much more on Subaru White Sox Postgame Live.

Tuesday’s (July 25) game at Wrigley Field will be a “Cubs telecast” on CSN featuring the announcing tandem of Len Kasper & Jim Deshaies. An expanded, live Wrigley edition of Cubs Pregame Live presented by Fields Auto Group will take place at 12 NOON (hosted by David Kaplan and once again featuring DeJesus, Melton & Podsednik as analysts). First pitch coverage begins at 1:20 PM, which will be followed by Cubs Postgame Live presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois immediately after the game.

The “Crosstown Cup” then shifts to the southside for the final two games of the series with the Wednesday, July 26 game being a “White Sox telecast” on CSN (SportsTalk Live from Guaranteed Rate Field begins the coverage at 5:30 PM…White Sox Pregame Live presented by The Kowalis Family of Dealerships takes place at 6:00 PM featuring Garfien, Melton, DeJesus, and Podsednik…game coverage begins at 7:00 PM). The Thursday, July 27 finale will be a “Cubs telecast” with SportsTalk Live coverage from the ballpark once again starting up at 5:30 PM, followed by Cubs Pregame Live at 6:00 PM, and first pitch coverage beginning at 7:00 PM.

Kelly Crull (Cubs beat reporter) and Siera Santos (White Sox beat reporter) will also be on hand for every game providing detailed pre-game/in-game/post-game reports and player interviews throughout the Crosstown series.  Plus – CSNChicago.com Cubs “Insider” Patrick Mooney & White Sox “Insider” Dan Hayes and CSN’s expanded team of Cubs/Sox reporters & experts will provide additional reports all week long.

In addition, CSNChicago.com, will provide even more exclusive “Crosstown Cup” content including the following highlights:

  • Live stream of White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Cubs manager Joe Maddon’s “Crosstown Cup” post-game press conferences (sponsored by Xfinity) following every game.
  • #CrosstownCup – Fans from both sides of town can interact with their comments throughout the week on Twitter via the hashtag - #CrosstownCup - plus, select tweets will also be retweeted via the network’s @CSNCubs, @CSNWhiteSox, and @CSNChicago Twitter handles.
  • IPowWow – On every edition of “Pregame Live” this week, Cubs and White Sox can vote in real-time on a specific topical question that will offer up five choices…fans just need to log onto CSNChicago.com/vote to cast their vote as many times as they choose with the immediate percentages of each choice appearing on their desktop, laptop, or mobile device.
  • Complete coverage of the “Crosstown Cup” 24/7 from CSNChicago.com Cubs Insider Patrick Mooney (@CSNMooney), White Sox Insider Dan Hayes (@DanHayesCSN), plus - additional coverage provided by CSN “Pre/Post Game Live” hosts Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) and David Kaplan (@thekapman), along with Siera Santos (@SieraSantos) and Kelly Crull (@Kelly_Crull).  CSNChicago.com digital baseball reporters Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) and JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) will also be providing game day reports, analysis and features. 
  • White Sox & Cubs PODCASTS (presented by Wintrust): Crosstown-specific “White Sox” & “Cubs” PODCASTs” featuring CSN’s roster of baseball experts, and additional special guests, will be available prior to and during Crosstown week.  All of CSN’s podcasts can be downloaded at CSNChicago.com/podcasts and by simply subscribing to them via Apple Podcasts, Google Play or Stitcher.  The podcasts can be played on any mobile device, laptop, or desktop computer.

From a social media standpoint, fans can look forward to a number of Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/CSNChicago/ ) segments from both ballparks throughout the week.  In addition, a multitude of Crosstown “Sights & Sounds” moments will be provided via Snapchat (‘csnchicago’), along with additional photos/quick video offerings from ‘CSN Chicago’ through Instagram and Instagram Live

Note CSN’s full coverage breakdown for the upcoming White Sox vs. Cubs “Crosstown Cup” series (also available for viewing on CSNChicago.com and the NBC Sports app):

MONDAY, JULY 24

12 NOON – White Sox Pregame Live presented by The Kowalis Family of Dealerships – Special EXPANDED edition pre-game show LIVE from Wrigley Field with special features, player interviews, and surrounding ballpark festivities.

1:20 PM – WHITE SOX at CUBS (L) – “White Sox telecast” featuring Ken “Hawk” Harrelson & Steve Stone 

4:30 PM – Subaru White Sox Postgame Live (time approx.) – Complete game recap/analysis, plus live post-game press conferences and player interviews.

6:00 PM – SportsTalk Live presented by The Chevy Silverado – Special post-game discussion & analysis with host David Kaplan and additional special guests.

6:30 PM – In the Loop Expanded “Crosstown” recap, along with the latest hot topics and can’t miss videos from the day in sports

7:00 PM – White Sox at Cubs (game replay)

10:00 PM/10:30 PM – In the Loop Prime (presented by GMC at 10pm & State Farm at 10:30pm) – Full Crosstown Cup Game 1 recap, along with the latest news/highlights/viral vids & more from the day in sports

TUESDAY, JULY 25

12 NOON – Cubs Pregame Live presented by Fields Auto Group – Special EXPANDED edition pre-game show LIVE from Wrigley Field with a recap of Game 1, special guest interviews, feature stories, and much more.

1:20 PM – WHITE SOX at CUBS (L) – “Cubs telecast” featuring Len Kasper & Jim Deshaies

4:30 PM – Cubs Postgame Live presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (time approx.) – Complete game recap/analysis, plus live post-game press conferences and player interviews

6:00 PM – SportsTalk Live presented by The Chevy Silverado – Special post-game discussion & analysis with host David Kaplan and additional special guests.

6:30 PM – In the Loop Expanded “Crosstown” recap, along with the latest hot topics and can’t miss videos from the day in sports

7:00 PM – White Sox at Cubs (game replay)

10:00 PM/10:30 PM – In the Loop Prime (presented by GMC at 10pm & State Farm at 10:30pm) – Full Crosstown Cup Game 2 recap, along with the latest news/highlights/viral vids & more from the day in sports

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

5:30 PM – SportsTalk Live presented by The Chevy Silverado – Special edition pre-game discussion & analysis with host David Kaplan and special guests LIVE from Guaranteed Rate Field

6:00 PM – White Sox Pregame Live presented by The Kowalis Family of Dealerships – Special ONE-HOUR edition pre-game show LIVE from Guaranteed Rate Field with Wrigley game recaps, special guest interviews, surrounding ballpark festivity highlights…

  • In addition on White Sox Pregame Live – CSN will debut a special update feature story on Orland Park resident and die-hard White Sox fan TIM LALLA, who was biking to all 30 MLB stadiums this summer as part of an effort to raise $160,000 to put two underprivileged youth through college via bikingforbaseball.org. Lalla was hit by a truck in Alabama on his way to Atlanta on June 15th. Lalla broke his back, his neck, lost several teeth and needed emergency spinal fusion surgery. Paralysis was a concern. Somehow, a week later, Tim returned home. CSN has been with Tim every step of the way on his road to recovery.  From the moment he returned home, to his first trip to the dentist, oral surgeon and back specialist, CSN has documented Tim's determined journey to hopeful recovery. Though the trip ended abruptly, Lalla’s goal remains the same: to present a check to the two students in September at Wrigley Field (where the journey was supposed to end).

7:00 PM – CUBS at WHITE SOX (L) – “White Sox telecast” featuring Ken “Hawk” Harrelson & Steve Stone

9:45 PM – Subaru White Sox Postgame Live (time approx.) – Complete game recap/analysis, plus live post-game press conferences and player interviews

10:00 PM/10:30 PM – In the Loop Prime (presented by GMC at 10pm & State Farm at 10:30pm) – Full Crosstown Cup Game 3 recap, along with the latest news/highlights/viral vids & more from the day in sports

12:30 AM – Cubs at White Sox (game replay)

THURSDAY, JULY 27

5:30 PM – SportsTalk Live presented by The Chevy Silverado – Special edition pre-game discussion & analysis with host David Kaplan and special guests LIVE from Guaranteed Field.

6:00 PM – Cubs Pregame Live presented by Fields Auto Group – Special ONE-HOUR edition pre-game show LIVE from Guaranteed Rate Field featuring special guest interviews, Games 1-3 recap, and much more.

7:00 PM – CUBS at WHITE SOX (L) – “Cubs telecast” featuring Len Kasper & Jim Deshaies

9:45 PM – Cubs Postgame Live presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (time approx.) – Complete game recap/analysis, plus live post-game press conferences and player interviews.

10:00 PM/10:30 PM – In the Loop Prime (presented by GMC at 10pm & State Farm at 10:30pm) – Full Crosstown Cup Game 4 & overall series recap, along with the latest news/highlights/viral vids & more from the day in sports.

12:30 AM – Cubs at White Sox (game replay)

ALL TIMES CENTRAL TIME

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

All-in? What Cubs have to deal and where next wave of talent is coming from

By Patrick Mooney July 19, 2017 6:00 PM

Theo Epstein wanted to see how the team responded to the Jose Quintana trade and performed after the All-Star break before deciding how aggressive the Cubs should be before the July 31 deadline. The clubhouse just sent the answer back: Don’t stop now. 

The Cubs opened the second half by going 6-0, their longest winning streak of the season, outscoring the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves by a 44-17 aggregate. At 49-45, the Cubs are at a high-water mark they haven’t reached since late May, finally looking more and more like the team they envisioned leaving spring training.

Knowing how Epstein operates, nothing should be ruled out during a 10-game stretch that begins Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field against the St. Louis Cardinals: A rivalry weekend series that will draw ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball,” four crosstown games against the rebuilding White Sox and a Miller Park showdown that will be a sea of blue with Cubs fans and the first-place-for-now Milwaukee Brewers. 

That takes us to July 31, when Epstein won’t worry about the prospect rankings or how the Cubs will find a next generation of talent. 

“The best farm system in the world is when they’re on your big-league team,” Epstein said. “Ian Happ doesn’t count as a prospect anymore. I’ll take a 22-year-old coming up and hitting 13 tanks in his first two-and-a-half months in the big leagues any day of the week over a farm system.”

Within the last year, the Cubs have traded two of the game’s top-five prospects on Baseball America’s 2017 midseason rankings, packaging Gleyber Torres in a blockbuster deal with the New York Yankees to acquire Aroldis Chapman and bundling Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease and two more minor-leaguers to get Quintana from the White Sox.

If they keep their big-league core intact, the Cubs probably don’t have the headliner to make a deal that sends the same shockwaves the Quintana deal created last week. 

But it would never become a buy-or-sell decision – more like how much and what to give up – because getting Ben Zobrist, Jason Heyward and Kyle Schwarber back together in the lineup plus Kyle Hendricks’ eventual return to the rotation would automatically give the defending World Series champs a boost.  

To get a backup catcher, a high-leverage reliever and/or a buy-low pitcher, the Cubs can look in several different directions and not feel like they’re mortgaging the future – or hold onto certain assets with the hopes they might help keep Wrigley Field rocking in October for years to come.

Victor Caratini would be competing for a Pacific Coast League batting title if veteran catcher Miguel Montero hadn’t talked his way off the team. Jeimer Candelario is a 23-year-old switch-hitter who works out with Robinson Cano during the offseason and has 19 homers, 96 RBI and a .901 OPS in 147 career games at the Triple-A level.

Jim Hendry’s group that built the Latin American pipeline that produced Jimenez and Torres – and Starlin Castro and Willson Contreras – is still largely in place and will discover more talent.

The Epstein administration just used its highest picks ever on pitchers in the June draft, taking a junior-college lefty with one of the best curveballs in the draft at No. 27 (Brendon Little) and a College World Series performer/LSU’s Friday night starter at No. 30 (Alex Lange). 

“I have all the faith in the world that we’re going to continue to draft and sign players that will restock our farm system,” Epstein said. “Again, the best farm system, you can see it by watching your big-league team, whether they’ve been promoted or you’ve (traded) guys away to bring talented players here. That’s what we’re looking for.

“And, I should say, there are a lot of really talented players still down on the farm who we believe in who are going to play for the Cubs.”

It almost sounded like a running joke at Cubs Convention, team officials talking up a new group of A-ball guys as the next wave of pitching each January.

But Jen-Ho Tseng, the organization’s 2014 minor league pitcher of the year, has put up a 1.46 ERA in his first two starts at Triple-A Iowa during his age-22 season. The Taiwanese right-hander, starter Trevor Clifton and reliever Daury Torrez were three of the seven players from Double-A Tennessee chosen for the Southern League All-Star Game.

Most of the buzz revolves around right-hander Adbert Alzolay, who graduated to Tennessee after shining in 15 starts at advanced Class-A Myrtle Beach (7-1, 2.98 ERA). That’s where the Cubs are seeing Kyle Hendricks parallels with Dartmouth guy Duncan Robinson and feeling optimistic about Thomas Hatch, last year’s top draft pick (No. 104 overall). Hatch – who missed the entire 2015 season with a right elbow injury and came back to become the Big 12 pitcher of the year – has a 3.49 ERA through 18 starts with the Pelicans.

Even forgotten prospect Dillon Maples – who leveraged a football scholarship to the University of North Carolina into a $2.5 million bonus as a 14th-round pick in the 2011 draft – has leaped from Myrtle Beach to Tennessee to Iowa while putting up 74 strikeouts in 46 innings as a reliever.

“I think it’s been a really good year for pitching development in our system,” Epstein said. “We are excited about certain guys on the way here.”

For the first time since Epstein took over baseball operations at Clark and Addison, the Cubs don’t appear to have a Baseball America top-100 prospect.

“And it’s the first time we can call ourselves defending world champions,” Epstein said.

