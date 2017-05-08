Cubs trade Matt Szczur to Padres in exchange for minor league pitcher Justin Hancock

After getting designated for assignment over the weekend, Matt Szczur has a new home.
The Cubs traded the outfielder Monday to the San Diego Padres in exchange for minor league pitcher Justin Hancock.
While the Cubs loved having Szczur around and praised his credentials as a great teammate, it was not easy finding playing time for the 27-year-old former fifth-round pick. Joe Maddon called the decision to designate Szczur, who was out of minor league options, "excruciating" after Saturday's game.
Szczur appeared in 202 games for the Cubs over four seasons, posting a .243 batting average while hitting eight home runs and driving in 40 runs. This season, he had four hits in 19 at-bats with a trio of RBIs.
Hancock, meanwhile, has yet to make his major league debut. He's pitched in 116 minor league games, 90 of which have been starts, since being drafted by the Padres in the ninth round of the 2011 draft. In his career, he has a 24-29 record with a 3.91 ERA.
This season, Hancock has made 10 relief appearances with Double-A San Antonio and posted a 6.23 ERA.
Nasty weather moving through Colorado postponed Monday night's Cubs-Rockies tilt in the Mile High City.
Rain washed out Monday night's game, setting up a split doubleheader on Tuesday at Coors Field.
The first game will be played at 1:10 p.m. Central, with Game 2 coming at 7:40 p.m. Central.
It's probably a bit of a welcome rest for the Cubs, who are coming off Sunday night's 18-inning marathon that spilled more than an hour into Monday morning.
[CUBS TICKETS: Get your seats right here]
Jake Arrieta, Monday's scheduled starter, will start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader, with John Lackey taking the ball in Game 2.
CSN will have complete coverage of Game 1, with coverage starting with Cubs Pregame Live at 12:30 p.m.
Cubs Pregame Live and all the game action from Denver will also be streaming live on CSNChicago.com and via the NBC Sports app.
Jason Heyward is heading to the disabled list.
The Cubs' outfielder was placed on the 10-day DL ahead of Monday night's game against the Colorado Rockies in Denver.
In a corresponding move, the team selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa.
Heyward's tenure on the disabled list is retroactive to this past Saturday, his first of back-to-back days off in the weekend series with the New York Yankees.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon explained Heyward's absence from Saturday's lineup saying that Heyward injured his knuckle while diving for a ball in the outfield. Heyward didn't make an appearance in Sunday night's 18-inning marathon, with starting pitchers Jake Arrieta, John Lackey and Kyle Hendricks making pinch-hit appearances instead of Heyward.
Monday, Heyward's injury was announced as a sprained finger on his right hand.
Heyward is slashing .253/.333/.364 through his first 28 games of the 2017 campaign with three home runs and 17 RBIs.
Floro pitched in 12 games for the Tampa Bay Rays last season, posting a 4.20 ERA. The Cubs selected him off waivers in January.
In eight appearances this season with Iowa — all but one of which have come in relief — Floro has a 5.06 ERA in 16 innings of work. He's struck out nine batters while yielding nine earned runs on 22 hits and a trio of walks.