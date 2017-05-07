Chicago Cubs

Cubs vs. Yankees: The differences Joe Maddon sees in Starlin Castro

Cubs vs. Yankees: The differences Joe Maddon sees in Starlin Castro

By Patrick Mooney May 07, 2017 9:20 PM

Dale Sveum – the third of five Cubs managers Starlin Castro played for – once downgraded the All-Star shortstop as a “hit collector” and dropped him to eighth in the lineup for a 96-loss team in 2013. 

From the window to contend slamming shut on the win-one-for-Tribune-Tower group to Theo Epstein taking over baseball operations, Castro worked with at least seven hitting coaches between 2010 and 2015. Throughout that cycle of hiring and firing and laying the foundation for a championship team, Cubs officials tried to project Castro as an offensive force, hoping for sharper focus, some patience and more explosive power.

The New York Yankees believe certain players can handle the bright lights and the big city and will raise their game while wearing the pinstripes. That faith in Castro – plus the financial muscle to absorb $38 million guaranteed and the Cubs needing to make room at second base for future World Series MVP Ben Zobrist – drove the deal at the 2015 winter meetings.  

Always a streaky hitter, Castro woke up on Sunday – the seven-year anniversary of his 6-RBI debut in Cincinnati – leading the American League with a .381 average and living up to the batting-title potential he flashed as a rookie. The guy who never hit more than 14 homers in a season with the Cubs already has six after the Felix Pena pitch he launched on Saturday night landed near the top of Wrigley Field’s left-field bleachers.   

“He’s really inside the ball right now,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Even the home run, he just hit a hanging slider. If he was trying to hook that ball, he would not have kept that fair. He’s really staying inside the ball well. You saw a lot of balls up the middle, opposite field. That’s when he’s at his best. 

“He looks like he’s in better shape. He’s running really well. I like the guy a lot – not a little bit. I’m hoping that he sustains it all year. You’re seeing Starlin at the top of his game. 

“But I think, for me, physically, he looks better. He looks like he is in better shape. I don’t know if that’s true or not. He just looks better and he’s moving really well. And that’s, I think, part of why you’re seeing him swing the bat so well.”    

Castro will never become the type of grinding hitter who defined those old Boston Red Sox teams, but being a “hit collector” is still extremely difficult at a time of Big Data, defensive shifts, video libraries and specialized bullpens. Castro already has 15 multi-hit games this season, with at least one in 23 of his last 25 games.  
  
“He’s had a lot of big hits for us,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He loves to play the game. Those are the kind of things you can see sometimes from afar. But there’s a toughness there with Starlin that I’ve seen that impresses me.”

No doubt, all those experiences in Chicago shaped Castro, who hit cleanup on Sunday night in a Yankee lineup that led the AL in runs scored, homers, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. 

“They’re playing as good as they can right now,” Maddon said. “They have a lot of guys having a career year right now for the first month, guys that the back of their bubblegum card does not necessarily match up to what they’re doing right now. But that doesn’t say that they can’t sustain it. There are some really interesting players (who) have made adjustments at the plate.”

Mike Montgomery ready to stretch into Cubs’ rotation if needed

Mike Montgomery ready to stretch into Cubs’ rotation if needed

By JJ STANKEVITZ May 07, 2017 7:42 PM

While the Cubs haven’t committed to how they’ll address filling Brett Anderson’s spot in the starting rotation, Mike Montgomery feels ready to start if he gets the call. 

Montgomery threw 52 pitches over 3 2/3 innings May 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies and 45 pitches over three innings against the Phillies May 4, giving him a solid runway to stretch out if he has to start against the Colorado Rockies or St. Louis Cardinals this week. 

“I feel good to go for as long as I’m keeping getting outs and feeling good,” Montgomery, who has a 1.29 ERA in 11 games, said. “I don’t really want to put a limit on something like that.”

The Cubs placed Anderson on the 10-day disabled list Sunday and recalled Justin Grimm from Triple-A Iowa, and could consider Montgomery or right-hander Eddie Butler to take Anderson's turns in the rotation. With off days on May 11 and May 15, though, the Cubs won't necessarily need a fifth starter soon. 

While Montgomery isn't thinking about a pitch or innings target if he does start, manager Joe Maddon figured the 27-year-old left-hander could “easily” throw 75-80 pitches given his recent workload. Montgomery threw that first extended outing this month in garbage time against the Phillies (the Cubs lost that game, 10-2), then pitched the 10th through the 12th innings in the Cubs’ 5-4 13-inning win three days later. 

That blowout loss to the Phillies fit Maddon’s explanation of how to get a reliever stretched out to start during the season: “Bad games,” he laughed. But Montgomery has done this before, briefly moving from the Seattle Mariners’ bullpen to starting rotation shortly before being traded to the Cubs last July and then for a few starts in August and September. 

Montgomery brought an urgent mentality — like the one he showed with two outs in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series — to those seven starts last year, which he said helped that transition, too. 

If anything, perhaps that approach could help the Cubs’ woeful first inning ERA, which sits at 11.03 after Jon Lester allowed a run in the opening frame of Sunday night’s game against the New York Yankees. 

“I was able to take that into a starting role instead of saying, okay, it’ll take a few innings to get a feel or whatnot,” Montgomery said. “It’s, hey, I’m coming out guns blazing right away and I’m going to give them everything I got right away.”

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs get rocked by Yankees; White Sox fall to Orioles

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs get rocked by Yankees; White Sox fall to Orioles

By CSN Staff May 06, 2017 11:45 PM

Preview: White Sox wrap up road trip vs. Orioles today on CSN

Preview: Charlotte Knights battle Gwinnett Braves tonight on CSN

Yankees knock around Brett Anderson as another painful first inning sinks Cubs

White Sox fall to Orioles despite late rally

Fire blow two-goal lead in a draw at LA

Cubs' pitching problem isn't the bullpen, it's quick-to-exit starters, per Joe Maddon

White Sox try to aide Tim Anderson in 'one of the toughest times of my career'

Cubs DFA Matt Szczur and promote Rob Zastryzny from Triple-A Iowa

Cubs starter Brett Anderson knocked out of ugly loss to Yankees

Eddie Butler or Mike Montgomery looks like next man up in Cubs rotation

Load more