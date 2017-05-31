Chicago Cubs

Cubs: Why Joe Maddon still has so much faith in Addison Russell

USA TODAY

Cubs: Why Joe Maddon still has so much faith in Addison Russell

By Patrick Mooney May 31, 2017 4:27 PM

SAN DIEGO – Even as he managed with a much different kind of urgency, turning Jason Heyward into a $184 million part-time outfielder, freezing out certain relievers and pushing Aroldis Chapman to the limits, Joe Maddon never seriously considered benching Addison Russell during last year’s playoffs.

Even as Javier Baez became an October star, Russell went through a 1-for-24 stretch to start the postseason and the Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Cubs in Games 2 and 3 of the National League Championship Series.

That belief paid off when Russell slammed a 94-mph Julio Urias fastball over Dodger Stadium’s right-center field wall for a two-run homer, that Game 4 swing helping him turn into a .300 playoff hitter (12-for-40) from that point forward, including a grand slam in Game 6 of the World Series.     

So Maddon will look beyond these snapshots: Russell is batting .148 in his last 25 games and hasn’t homered in two weeks while only six big-league shortstops have committed more errors so far this season. 

“It’s a cyclical year, man,” Maddon said near the end of a brutal West Coast trip. “I have a hard time getting upset or whatever you want to call it. I know our guys are going to go through these moments. And we’ll come out on the right side at the right time.”

Maddon said Wednesday had been a scheduled day off for Russell at Petco Park, where Baez and Ben Zobrist became the up-the-middle combination for a team with so many defensive options and so many hitters scuffling, even against the last-place San Diego Padres.

Russell – who put up 21 homers and 95 RBI during his age-22 season – now has a .653 OPS that ranks close to the bottom 10 percent of all qualified big-league hitters.

“It’s not just him,” Maddon said. “A lot of our guys are off-track a little bit. For me, the key component is the word patience. I think patience is a very powerful tool. I think a lot of times people overlook patience. I don’t. I got it from my dad. I’m kind of a patient guy. I just think you got to stay with ‘em. It’s the nature of a young player.

“Yes, they’re World Series champs. They did a great job last year. But your mind works differently maybe the next year. So, honestly, for me, I just have to continue to show faith in them.

“I think they’re outstanding. You’re going to see that kind of performance again soon. It’s just one of those moments where everybody’s struggling. It’s not just one or two guys.”

As a team, it looks like the Cubs have allowed their offensive frustrations to spill over onto the field, with Russell’s throws to first baseman Anthony Rizzo bouncing in the dirt or going high or wide with an unusual frequency. Maddon indicated Russell isn’t dealing with any lingering issues with his right shoulder.

“I’ve never seen him throw the ball so well with so much on it,” Maddon said. “I just think technique-wise, he’s off to the side of the ball a little bit, which is causing it to sink somewhat or sail. But physically, arm strength-wise, I thought L.A. was the best I’ve seen him throw the baseball since I’ve known him, just from purely a velocity perspective.

“He hasn’t been on top of his game, there’s no question. That’s why, again, I want to make sure I give him time off, and I can with Javy. Having both of those guys going back and forth, I think, is going to benefit us by the end of the season.”

SportsTalk Live Podcast: Cubs go winless out west; Hawk Harrelson to retire after 2018

AP

SportsTalk Live Podcast: Cubs go winless out west; Hawk Harrelson to retire after 2018

By CSN Staff May 31, 2017 6:50 PM

In the latest SportsTalk Live Podcast, Teddy Greenstein (Chicago Tribune), Hub Arkush (Pro Football Weekly) and Patrick Finley (Chicago Sun-Times) join Mark Schanowski on the panel. 

The Cubs go 0-6 out west. Is David Kaplan still saying “relax” while in Greece?

Hawk Harrelson will retire after the 2018 season. How will he be remembered?

Plus, Kendall Gill drops by to preview the NBA Finals, and Scott Paddock discusses fuel mileage and driver safety in auto racing.

Check out the latest SportsTalk Live Podcast right here:

Cubs swept in San Diego, go winless on six-game West Coast trip

USA TODAY

Cubs swept in San Diego, go winless on six-game West Coast trip

By Patrick Mooney May 31, 2017 5:20 PM

SAN DIEGO – Another city meant another round of hangover questions for Joe Maddon, this time the Cubs manager getting compared to John Wooden and Phil Jackson while his team is breaking down in all phases of the game.  

“Everybody looks good when things are going well,” Maddon said. “You’d like to see who looks good when things aren’t going so well, who’s able to maintain their sense of decorum and composure and basically don’t lose their minds.”

The defending World Series champs are a lot closer to that point than anyone would have imagined two months into the season. There is no “Pyramid of Success” or Zen Master around to fix this. The Cubs are clearly pressing and playing without the same level of focus and confidence that had people thinking dynasty.       

The San Diego Padres swept the Cubs out of Petco Park late Wednesday afternoon, a 2-1 loss ending an 0-for-6 West Coast trip that will leave them two games under .500 on June 1, the new reality for a team with so much talent on paper. 

After multiple news cycles about his velocity and state of mind heading into free agency, Jake Arrieta did his job by pitching six innings of one-run ball. But the Cubs needed an infield single to score their only run through seven innings against Luis Perdomo, a Rule 5 guy last year who came into the game with a 5.61 ERA. 

Perdomo threw to catcher Luis Torrens, another Rule 5 pick who had never played above the Class-A level until this season. San Diego’s leadoff guy (Franchy Cordero) had been called up Memorial Day weekend to make his big-league debut and the rest of the lineup featured a lot of players you’ve probably never heard of before.   

Cordero drove a Koji Uehara pitch off the right-center field wall for a one-out triple and scored the go-ahead run when Yangervis Solarte bounced a ball toward drawn-in second baseman Ben Zobrist. Willson Contreras grabbed the high throw as Cordero slid through the catcher’s legs, showing how little margin for error the mighty Cubs had against a last-place team.

