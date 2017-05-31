Cubs: Why Joe Maddon still has so much faith in Addison Russell

SAN DIEGO – Even as he managed with a much different kind of urgency, turning Jason Heyward into a $184 million part-time outfielder, freezing out certain relievers and pushing Aroldis Chapman to the limits, Joe Maddon never seriously considered benching Addison Russell during last year’s playoffs.

Even as Javier Baez became an October star, Russell went through a 1-for-24 stretch to start the postseason and the Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Cubs in Games 2 and 3 of the National League Championship Series.

That belief paid off when Russell slammed a 94-mph Julio Urias fastball over Dodger Stadium’s right-center field wall for a two-run homer, that Game 4 swing helping him turn into a .300 playoff hitter (12-for-40) from that point forward, including a grand slam in Game 6 of the World Series.

So Maddon will look beyond these snapshots: Russell is batting .148 in his last 25 games and hasn’t homered in two weeks while only six big-league shortstops have committed more errors so far this season.

“It’s a cyclical year, man,” Maddon said near the end of a brutal West Coast trip. “I have a hard time getting upset or whatever you want to call it. I know our guys are going to go through these moments. And we’ll come out on the right side at the right time.”

Maddon said Wednesday had been a scheduled day off for Russell at Petco Park, where Baez and Ben Zobrist became the up-the-middle combination for a team with so many defensive options and so many hitters scuffling, even against the last-place San Diego Padres.

Russell – who put up 21 homers and 95 RBI during his age-22 season – now has a .653 OPS that ranks close to the bottom 10 percent of all qualified big-league hitters.

“It’s not just him,” Maddon said. “A lot of our guys are off-track a little bit. For me, the key component is the word patience. I think patience is a very powerful tool. I think a lot of times people overlook patience. I don’t. I got it from my dad. I’m kind of a patient guy. I just think you got to stay with ‘em. It’s the nature of a young player.

“Yes, they’re World Series champs. They did a great job last year. But your mind works differently maybe the next year. So, honestly, for me, I just have to continue to show faith in them.

“I think they’re outstanding. You’re going to see that kind of performance again soon. It’s just one of those moments where everybody’s struggling. It’s not just one or two guys.”

As a team, it looks like the Cubs have allowed their offensive frustrations to spill over onto the field, with Russell’s throws to first baseman Anthony Rizzo bouncing in the dirt or going high or wide with an unusual frequency. Maddon indicated Russell isn’t dealing with any lingering issues with his right shoulder.

“I’ve never seen him throw the ball so well with so much on it,” Maddon said. “I just think technique-wise, he’s off to the side of the ball a little bit, which is causing it to sink somewhat or sail. But physically, arm strength-wise, I thought L.A. was the best I’ve seen him throw the baseball since I’ve known him, just from purely a velocity perspective.

“He hasn’t been on top of his game, there’s no question. That’s why, again, I want to make sure I give him time off, and I can with Javy. Having both of those guys going back and forth, I think, is going to benefit us by the end of the season.”