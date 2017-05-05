Cubs: Willson Contreras fine after awkward collision with Starlin Castro

Willson Contreras said he’s “fine” after an awkward collision with Starlin Castro in the sixth inning of the Cubs’ 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

With one out and the bases loaded, Yankees third baseman Chase Headley lifted a fly ball to Jason Heyward in right field. Heyward made a strong throw home, but it pulled Contreras to his left up the third base line. Castro tried to cut inside to get around Contreras, but instead clattered into the 24-year-old catcher.

“I thought he was going to stay on third,” Contreras said. “But once the throw was made, all my focus was on the throw. I didn’t expect him to come home. But I’m good.”

It was a scary sight at first, with Contreras face-down on the ground for a bit after the collision. But Contreras — who held on to the ball for the out — got up and stayed in the game, with manager Joe Maddon having no concerns about a possible concussion.

“As he was responding you could see that he seemed like he was pretty good,” Maddon said.

Castro retrospectively figured he could’ve been safe had he tried to go to his right around Contreras, but wasn’t trying to intentionally make contract with him. Castro checked with Contreras after the hit to make sure he was okay, too.

“It’s baseball,” Contreras said. “Those things are going to happen once in a while. It wasn’t intentional. I’m good.”