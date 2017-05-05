Cubs: Willson Contreras fine after awkward collision with Starlin Castro

Willson Contreras said he’s “fine” after an awkward collision with Starlin Castro in the sixth inning of the Cubs’ 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
With one out and the bases loaded, Yankees third baseman Chase Headley lifted a fly ball to Jason Heyward in right field. Heyward made a strong throw home, but it pulled Contreras to his left up the third base line. Castro tried to cut inside to get around Contreras, but instead clattered into the 24-year-old catcher.
“I thought he was going to stay on third,” Contreras said. “But once the throw was made, all my focus was on the throw. I didn’t expect him to come home. But I’m good.”
It was a scary sight at first, with Contreras face-down on the ground for a bit after the collision. But Contreras — who held on to the ball for the out — got up and stayed in the game, with manager Joe Maddon having no concerns about a possible concussion.
“As he was responding you could see that he seemed like he was pretty good,” Maddon said.
Castro retrospectively figured he could’ve been safe had he tried to go to his right around Contreras, but wasn’t trying to intentionally make contract with him. Castro checked with Contreras after the hit to make sure he was okay, too.
“It’s baseball,” Contreras said. “Those things are going to happen once in a while. It wasn’t intentional. I’m good.”
"It's still my goal to make this team out of camp," Eddie Butler said near the end of spring training, sounding very confident and a little delusional, or the type of attitude needed to make the leap from prospect and survive in this game. "I'm doing everything I possibly can to try to force their hand."
The Cubs talked up Butler as the next great hope for their pitching infrastructure, an ideal change-of-scenery guy to get out of Coors Field in a minor deal with the Colorado Rockies. But the entire fifth/sixth starter conversation revolved around Brett Anderson and Mike Montgomery — and the Cubs hoped to get through more than 19 percent of their schedule before the rotation became a problem.
Anderson forced the issue during Saturday night's 11-6 loss to the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field, exiting in the first inning with a back issue that will likely put him on the disabled list for the 10th time in his career. The injury-prone lefty is 1-for-6 in quality starts with an 8.18 ERA as a Cub.
Now what?
"You got Montgomery right here," manager Joe Maddon said. "Butler down in Triple-A, I hear, is throwing the ball really well. We definitely have good options."
Montgomery, the lefty swingman who got the final out in last year's World Series Game 7, might have more value at the moment out of the bullpen, where he's put together 14 consecutive scoreless innings.
The Cubs could eventually trade for pitching from their surplus of hitters at Iowa — Ian Happ, Jeimer Candelario, Victor Caratini — but three weeks out from Memorial Day weekend isn't the time to make deals.
Remember when the Cubs "jumped the market" as sellers in 2013? Flipping Scott Feldman to the Baltimore Orioles in the Jake Arrieta/Pedro Strop heist didn't happen until July 2 that summer.
It says something about the state of the farm system - plus the nonlinear nature of developing arms and the difficulty in pitching through mile-high altitude — that the Cubs could pin their hopes on a guy who's 6-16 with a 6.50 ERA across parts of three seasons in the big leagues.
But Butler does have pedigree as a supplemental first-round draft pick (2012), All-Star Futures Game selection (2013) and Baseball America's No. 24 overall prospect (2014).
That sense of momentum in Arizona carried over to Des Moines, where Butler threw six scoreless innings on Saturday night against the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, slicing his ERA to 1.17 through five starts.
Sooner or later, the Cubs are going to get another look at Butler, but they will ultimately need Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, John Lackey and Kyle Hendricks to kick-start a 16-14 team with a 4.79 rotation ERA.
"My biggest concern is always health (and) if they're trying to pitch through issues," Maddon said. "None of them are. With Anderson right now, maybe he has been. But we're going to eliminate that for now."