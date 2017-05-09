Chicago Cubs

David Kaplan reads mean tweets about the Cubs

David Kaplan reads mean tweets about the Cubs

By CSN Staff May 09, 2017 11:15 PM

Some Cubs fans are hitting the panic button on Twitter.

CSN's David Kaplan isn't fretting quite yet, and he's letting worrying fans know they've got the wrong idea just a little more than a month into the 2017 season.

Check out the video above to see Kap read some mean tweets about the Cubs from Tuesday's edition of In The Loop and respond to the fans.

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs blanked by Rockies; White Sox-Twins rained out

Fast Break Morning Update: Cubs blanked by Rockies; White Sox-Twins rained out

By CSN Staff May 10, 2017 11:45 PM

Preview: White Sox aim to snap losing streak vs. Twins tonight on CSN

Kyle Hendricks strong, but Cubs can't hit German Marquez in loss to Rockies

White Sox-Twins game postponed due to rain

NBA Buzz: Getting better with age, LeBron James taking aim at title of greatest player of all-time

How Willson Contreras earned respect in Cubs clubhouse and has even more room to grow

What's the severity of Nick Schmaltz's injury, and when could he return for USA?

Three arrested Illini football players suspended, Lovie Smith announces

White Sox place Geovany Soto on DL, recall Kevan Smith

SportsTalk Live Podcast: What's wrong with the Cubs?

Fire Talk Podcast: The Fire return home after a road trip

SportsTalk Live Podcast: What's wrong with the Cubs?

javier_baez_cubs.jpg
USA TODAY

SportsTalk Live Podcast: What's wrong with the Cubs?

By CSN Staff May 10, 2017 7:00 PM

David Haugh (Chicago Tribune), Hub Arkush (Pro Football Weekly/670 The Score) and Jason Goch (SB Nation Radio) join Pat Boyle on the panel. The Cubs get shut out at Coors Field. What is going on with the defending champs? Meanwhile, should the northsiders be interested in Matt Harvey? 

Ryan Pace got his quarterback but what did he do to help his defense?

Check out the SportsTalk Live Podcast below: 

Load more